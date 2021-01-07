Avoiding Burnout In Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurs face a great many hurdles along the path to success. One silent but very present challenge is burnout. Many entrepreneurs work day and night on meetings, paperwork, and other tasks, leaving little time for relaxation and self-care. When working 10, 12, or even 20 hours per day for a prolonged period of time, burnout is inevitable. To avoid burning out while starting your business, try the following tips.

Assign Themes to Your Days

One reason for a hectic schedule is the amount of time it takes to jump back and forth between tasks. For some people, this kind of schedule will quickly get old, leading to frustration when work is not completed in a timely manner. If you assign themes to your day, such as “Meetings Day” or “Administrative Day”, you will know exactly what you are getting yourself into. You can also set better boundaries with your work and home life this way, as no unexpected meetings can arise outside of your selected meeting day.

Enjoy Your Meals

Mindfulness is a common form of relaxation and can help entrepreneurs connect back to the world around them. However, writing in a journal or following guided meditation is not for everyone. One way that everyone can practice mindfulness is by enjoying the food they eat and remaining present while doing so. Even if you are eating a packet of ramen or a plate of scrambled eggs, take the time to appreciate the flavor. It may seem small, but connecting to something tangible is a great way to relieve stress.

Get Some Rest

No one is at their best when they are sleep-deprived. Resting is necessary for the body to maintain its immune system, heal from injuries, and complete many other essential functions. One reason why entrepreneurs can get burned out easily is a lack of sleep impacting their overall health and mood. If you notice you have been feeling extra stressed, sick, or cranky, take a nap. Get a few nights of peaceful, 8-hour-long sleep. Be sure to turn off your phone or silence any distractions that may keep you awake.

Schedule (and Keep) Time Off

Everyone needs time away from work. Entrepreneurs often work 7 days a week, leading to faster burnout. Not only should entrepreneurs schedule at least a few hours per week off to enjoy their life outside of work, but they should also schedule a vacation at least once each year. Even if the vacation turns into a staycation, and even if it is only 3 or 4 days long, it is necessary to have dedicated time off.

Unfortunately, some entrepreneurs schedule time off but don’t keep to it, which can further exacerbate the problem. When time off is on your calendar, treat it as your sacred time to rejuvenate. You will come back stronger and more ready to take on challenges than if you had never gone in the first place.

Burnout is common in entrepreneurs, due to the culture of overworking in the startup world. Do not let bad habits overtake your physical and mental necessities. Follow these steps to stave off burnout.