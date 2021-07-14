Avoiding Burnout in Accounting

Finding balance in your career can take a lot of trial and error. If you’ve been crunching numbers and focusing on data without giving yourself a break, you’ll need to soon examine your approach and determine if it will lead you to burnout. Avoiding proper rest can lead to a decrease in both your professional energy and your personal life. Though it is natural to want to give 100 percent of your energy to your job, there are certain things you can do to avoid burnout in accounting.

Follow the 20% Rule

As someone who deals with numbers each day, it is only natural that you incorporate some math into your plan to avoid burnout. Essentially, this method allows you to dedicate 20 percent of your time to the most meaningful areas of your work. No matter what feelings you may be having at work lately, it is important to determine which aspects of your role require your best attention and dedication and which of those tasks make you feel refreshed. For example, if working directly with clients is what inspires you most, try to allow 20 percent of your schedule to involve working with clients. This method is meant to help you break up some of your tasks and ensure that you are making time for your favorite aspects of your work.

Set Time Boundaries

In order to avoid burnout, it is crucial to set boundaries and initiate a healthy balance between your work and your personal life. Especially in the world of accounting, your mind can grow so invested in intricate matters that you often lay awake at night with nothing but work on your mind. You might even have found yourself working extra long hours, especially during tax season. If you work directly with clients, it might be tempting to work way past office hours for them, especially if you have a personal relationship with them. However, you need to set time boundaries for yourself if you ever hope to achieve a work-life balance. It is essential that you set solid time boundaries and learn to say “no” if asked to do something after work hours. Your evenings and weekends should be dedicated to refreshing your mind and soul. If you need to turn your notifications off during this time to truly unplug, then make sure you are doing so.

Throughout many individuals’ careers, they need to learn the importance of slowing down and unplugging. It might seem as if you are abandoning your work duties by doing so, but this could not be further from the truth. In order to deliver your best to your clients and your workplace, you need to invest in your own refreshment.