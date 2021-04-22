Avoiding Burnout During Pro Bono Cases

Working for little to no money on pro bono cases can be an exhausting task. Usually, money is the motivator to continue applying oneself at work. But when it comes to taking pro bono cases, many lawyers are left to work for free. While this is a good gesture on the lawyer’s behalf, it can also lead to exhaustion. However, there are ways to avoid burnout during pro bono cases.

Remember How Your Client Will Benefit

One of the most motivating things a lawyer can do during their career is to remember how they are benefitting their clients. Especially in pro bono cases, your clients are receiving help they would never have been able to afford. You may be saving them from a sentence or fine they would never have been able to crawl themselves out of. Even when you feel buried in your work, you can grow inspired by your job again by remembering your client’s situation and how you are blessing them with your services.

Take Breaks

As a lawyer, you may have gotten used to the constant grind. However, pushing yourself to your limits too often can lead to burnout. It is crucial that you take breaks throughout your day and do not work over your lunches or deprive yourself of your free time. It is sometimes tempting to work straight through your break, but you will soon find yourself lacking energy if this is a common practice. Your head needs time to rest after wrestling with complex content all day.

Have a Support Team

Nobody will understand your struggles better than your work colleagues. It is beneficial to have a support team at work who you can go to with your struggles. Having people to relate to you will remind you of the complexities of your job but will also encourage you to keep pushing on in your role. You should especially look to those in leadership positions who had to work their fair share of pro bono cases throughout their career. Grow inspired by their career success because of their diligence through taxing cases. At the end of the day, having a team to confide in will make you much less likely to feel burnt out.

Take Care of Your Health

Another proven way to avoid becoming overly exhausted is to take care of your health. This also means you must put time aside for yourself to achieve a healthy lifestyle. Getting proper sleep, eating nutritious meals and getting regular exercise are all ways to improve your health and avoid becoming burnt out in your career. When you’re following all these healthy guidelines, you’ll feel much more energized when approaching your work, especially work you are not getting paid for.