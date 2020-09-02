Avoiding Burnout as an Entrepreneur

Burnout is a “severe stress condition” that plagues much of today’s workforce. When not treated, burnout leads to physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion and may include a myriad of physical and psychological symptoms. People suffering from burnout can begin to dislike work, even if they once enjoyed their careers. They may also experience hopelessness, irritability, and dread surrounding their work.

Entrepreneurs must be careful to avoid burning out. Entrepreneurs are particularly susceptible to this condition, and their businesses may depend on them successfully preventing it. Here are some ways that you can avoid burning out as an entrepreneur.

Practice Healthy Habits

If you are an entrepreneur, you must take good care of yourself. Burnout is less likely to occur when you are prioritizing your physical health. Start by ensuring you get full nights of sleep. If you have trouble sleeping, avoid caffeine consumption and screen time before bed. Many people also find it helpful to create a bedtime routine.

Also, try to eat a diet full of healthy, nutritious food. Foods containing omega-3 fatty acids, in particular, can work as natural anti-depressants. Examples of foods with omega-3 include fish, nuts, and seeds.

A regular exercise routine is also an effective way to combat burnout. Exercise keeps you healthy and releases endorphins, which naturally boosts your mood. Try to fit exercise into your schedule at least three times per week.

Ask for Help

Another way to avoid burning out is to reach out for help when you are experiencing increased stress. Friends and family can offer vital support and help you to recognize your limits. If you know that you are undergoing a particularly stressful period at work, have your loved ones frequently check in on you. Friends and family can often recognize burnout symptoms before you can, so be sure not to block out advice from loved ones trying to help.

Take Time Off

Lastly, it’s essential that you take time off from work, even when you work for yourself. Entrepreneurs need time to decompress from the stress of work, just like everyone else does. Remind yourself that you are a critical part of your business, and take care of yourself accordingly.