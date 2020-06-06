Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Avoid Stress And Overcome Obstacles The X28 Way!

The X28 program with Gee Bryant & Jason Lobdell is one that has helped dozens of individuals over the years to achieve their health goals and achieve success in life. Today, the team at X28 share their thoughts on topics such as stress relieve, motivation and overcoming obstacles. 

Drawing Inspiration;

Inspiration is generally referred to as the process of being mentally stimulated to do or feel something, especially to do something otherwise deemed insurmountable.

To gain inspiration to do certain tasks, the team at X28 highly recommend that you seek the support of others or get an accountability partner to keep you in check. With the right support, a lot of individuals have been brought back from a place of frustration to a state of burning motivation. Sometimes, a little push is all you need.

Overcoming Stress;

In light of this topic, the X28 team suggests that you maintain a positive mindset and stay in an environment that will help you grow both mentally and physically.

Apart from this, you can tune in to daily motivational clips, motivational videos have been known to boost the overall mood of individuals. And most importantly, surround yourself with people who share the same vision and mission as you. This makes it easier to accomplish whatever task you set out to do, no matter the strain involved. Remember, misery loves company, so keep your life and your circle positive. 

Conquering Obstacles;

When asked about the obstacles they’ve faced, the X28 team recalled times during their transitions when they had to reinvent themselves in order to stay relevant and fresh for their members. This put a lot of pressure on them back then because the firm’s culture lays upon the bedrock of providing the best possible experience for their members.

They’ve also had to deal with various individuals who have tried to discredit their program;  these individuals were called out for their remarks towards X28 and were found out to be fake. X28 was able to surmount these obstacles by providing as much value and useful information as possible.

Today, the company has come a long way, and has helped hundreds of thousands of people transform their lives.

