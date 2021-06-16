Aviva Sonenreich: “Never judge a book by its cover”

Follow all leads. Never judge a book by its cover. Always show up. It’s easy to judge some based on their clothes, job, or appearance. You never know who you are dealing with and their connections. This goes back to the point of real estate being a numbers game. You’d be surprised how the numbers show up when you are least expecting it.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Aviva Sonenreich.

Aviva Sonenreich has combined three generations’ worth of experience in commercial real estate with modern marketing savvy nearly absent from the field. With a strong passion for helping people create their own destiny, she uses her platform to share a wealth of knowledge on one of the industry’s most rapidly growing markets.

With the rise of e-commerce and legal cannabis as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, warehousing is a hotter commodity than ever before. Aviva’s family business, Sonenreich & Company, has managed industrial spaces since the ’80s, and her own work in the music industry has equipped her to pass these skills on to a new generation of realtors through a coaching service called @RealEstateSource. The brand has amassed 350,000 followers on TikTok and 45,000 on Instagram, and her expertise has earned her a spot on the Forbes Real Estate Council.

Her success didn’t happen overnight. Although Aviva grew up around commercial real estate, her father initially refused to officially bring her on as a Sonenreich & Company realtor. She hit one dead end after another trying to pursue work in the male-dominated warehousing industry. One potential employer even told her, “I’m not gonna hire you because you’re a female and that’s a liability.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I grew up in a real estate family. I was in and out of warehouses my entire life and fell in love with the industry at a young age. My Mom worked as a dentist and Dad worked in real estate. I realized how Mom had to work crazy hours with her back and how Dad had to work less, with his brain. I knew at a young age real estate was the avenue for me.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

In November of 2018, we received a letter from the city attorney telling us they were going to seize our property. One of our tenants was running an illegal gambling ring and sex club in our warehouse. While the tenant had a front of a security company, it certainly was much more than that. The lesson learned was that we did not do enough due diligence on the tenant. We try to be hands-off as landlords but here we learned, we need to be a bit more hands-on.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently working on a large land transaction 5 minutes south of Denver International Airport. The land is going to be bought by industrial developers. What a lot of people don’t realize is that the internet and e-commerce have changed the scope of real estate forever. In the future, you are going to see many many more warehouses being built to fulfill the need for warehousing internationally. The area surrounding Denver international airport is going to look very different in the coming years.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Commercial real estate is a male-dominated industry with men in Armani suits and more ego to fill a room. Sonenreich & Co. goes out of our way to avoid anything of the sort. Our motto is, At Sonenreich & Co. we prioritize ethics over dollar signs because that’s how everyone wins. We genuinely feel that way. We are a multigenerational commercial real estate firm. I believe this gives us an edge and plays to our strengths because we genuinely care about our clients and put ethics first. I have gotten many transactions simply because warehouse owners feel as though our family value stance is trustworthy which it is.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mentor is my father, business partner, and best friend. When my Dad was young his father was an immigrant who owned and managed residential real estate and motels. It seemed like every night the home phone would ring and my grandfather would have to leave to tend to a tenant issue. My Father went into commercial because he never wanted to deal with that. Dad has taught me everything I know and I am eternally grateful for him.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I believe societal norms have kept women away from Commercial Real Estate for a long time. Over and above that, the concept of taking care of the family keeps women home as well. As a woman gets pregnant and she is out of work for 9 or more months. What if the family has 3 kids? That’s easily a 27-month setback. This system has halted women’s success in the industry.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

First and foremost as individuals — we must address sexism and harassment in the workplace. The abuse women take in the workplace is absurd.

Second, it is imperative that executives create an equal work environment with women in leadership positions and an equal wage gap.

Third, we need to completely revamp the parental leave structure. It is broken and holding women back. Extended pay and reintegration for women post-pregnancy would be phenomenal for our society.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Women having children is hands down the biggest challenge women face in the workplace. Families need better support from the companies that employ them. Systematic sexism in the workplace is a close second. This systematic sexism is so foundational that it is going to take help from top executives to truly mend the system.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

Warehousing is on an extreme uptick. The combination of emerging industries like e-commerce and cannabis has created a significant demand for warehousing and the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed this shift faster than we could have expected.

Commercial real estate has been notoriously resistant to technology. As a result, the integration of technology has been slow. This is bound to change and I cannot wait to experience the future of the commercial real estate industry.

There is a deficit of information regarding commercial real estate on the internet. My team and I have been creating a commercial investment course to help those wanted to learn. I believe the future holds more options for education in the commercial real estate field and I think this will fill wage gaps and level the playfield significantly.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The commercial real estate industry is male-dominated and leaves significant room for diverse inclusion. To this day this is an unsolved issue. There are wage gaps and very few women in senior positions.

Property taxes are rising at an impossible rate. These taxes get directly passed down to the tenants and I am seeing many small businesses struggle as a result.

The commercial real estate industry can be unsafe for women. For example, as a female, I can never go to a showing alone. I am advised to carry a gun or bring a dog. If I don’t have either, I need a male counterpart while meeting strangers.

I plan to improve the industry by setting an example for women and working to hire an equally gendered workforce. Long term I would love to sit on some type of city council.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

My advice to any leader is to use technology to innovate, tell a story, and push your product further. In many industries, specifically commercial real estate, people are hesitant to integrate technology and this will ultimately leave many well-known brands extinct. Also, the brand is everything.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

You are a media company. Commercial real estate has been extremely slow to integrate modern marketing into the business. As a result, an easy way to stand out is by utilizing new-age resources of information. If you want to be serious in real estate you need to be active on social media providing value add content revolving around the topic. Build a brand. This needs to be consistent. People trust video. Use technology to your benefit. Follow up. You can never follow up enough. In real estate you need to follow up more than you think is socially acceptable or appropriate. Why? If not, someone else is. Real estate is a numbers game. People appreciate you following up as it keeps you top of mind and lets them know you are hard-working. Prospecting is a numbers game. Finding clients and properties is a numbers game. You have to play the number to win. You may only get a 2% success rate on your cold calls or prospecting but once you find a deal, it is completely worth it. Life is a numbers game, don’t get discouraged. You catch more bees with honey. Business can get stressful. Specifically, real estate as these are some of the largest transactions of people’s lives. At times you can feel like you are reaching a breaking point. You will deal with others who do reach a breaking point. Always remember, you catch more bees with honey. Follow all leads. Never judge a book by its cover. Always show up. It’s easy to judge some based on their clothes, job, or appearance. You never know who you are dealing with and their connections. This goes back to the point of real estate being a numbers game. You’d be surprised how the numbers show up when you are least expecting it.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am overwhelmed by the lack of diversity within the real estate space. The lack of diversity with commercial tenants is devastating. Easily 9 out of 10 brokers are white males. This is a huge issue. I fantasize about a movement that would bring education and opportunity to women and minorities in the real estate space. Perhaps this can be achieved through grants and education. Commercial Real estate firms have significant capital and it is time to be accountable and give back to our society.

