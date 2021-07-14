Avihu Tamir of Kanabo Group: “Focus and determination!”

Focus and determination! Keep your eye on the target/goal. From the idea phase to first steps as a company there will be many people with different ideas on how the business should be run. A lot of opportunities will come to your doorstep and some of them will be very appealing. The easy mistake will be to amuse yourself with all of them, being curious and unwilling to miss opportunities; young entrepreneurs will try to maximize all of the opportunities. This can cause confusion and create frustration. Setting goals and following the target is a key for having a strong business.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Avihu Tamir.

Avihu Tamir is a cannabis entrepreneur with five years hands-on experience in multiple cannabis ventures and has vast experience in consulting for international cannabis projects. Mr. Tamir began his career and built his reputation as a senior strategy consultant at Accenture.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My career began at Accenture. it was demanding but in a way that didn’t feel satisfying. The long hours and arduous work weren’t for myself or my future, it was for someone else. The stress was getting to me; I had always suffered from migraines, even from an early age, but I can’t help but think that the long hours had something to do with an increase in those episodes. Having said that, management consulting firms, especially one of the big five, is a perfect place to learn how businesses should work and are working. You learn the gap between the ideal academic theories and what’s happening in reality. It was hard but it gave me the tools that I’m still using today.

I left Accenture with the intention of living a healthier life and starting my own business. At the same time, I was prescribed medical cannabis to mitigate the pain from migraines. Being a medical cannabis patient introduced me to the challenges the industry was facing and there is where I saw an opportunity.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

A nurse was educating myself and a few other patients on how to administer medical cannabis, and mentioned that although there are tinctures and oils, a lot of patients prefer to roll the flowers in a cannabis cigarette. She added that some patients even like to put tobacco in it so that it would “burn better”. I couldn’t understand how this, coming from the medical establishment, was an acceptable method of consumption. In the group of patients, I sat with, one was a lung cancer patient, and it made absolutely no sense that smoking was an option for him.

I began to look for alternative methods of consumption and discovered the world of vaporisation of cannabis flowers. That became my first company in the field, an importer and distributor for cannabis flower vaporizers.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Ever since I can remember, my father was an entrepreneur. I believe that seeing this path as a viable option can give young children the inspiration to dream. I saw my father working very hard, succeeding and failing many times but he always had this flame of enthusiasm and excitement, and this was very contagious. I was lucky to have been raised in an environment where people were supported when chasing their dreams and creating their own ventures. I also get support from family, from my wife and close friends.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

As the first medical cannabis company to get permission from London Stock Exchange to list on the main market, we have had to go through so much scrutiny and questioning. Prior to the listing we invested in creating a high standard of compliance for the entire supply chain and production ahead of launching our products internationally. The investment in regulatory compliance has been costly and time consuming but it paid off in the long run. Listing on LSE gives legitimacy and only this can really kickstart the UK’s medical cannabis industry. It’s nice to be the first, but it was a lot of work.

The company started from a very personal experience. We are bridging the gap between what the medical establishment needs to feel comfortable to be able to prescribe medicinal cannabis and what patients need to help them feel better. Our focus is on product development and how to make it fit best to patient needs.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our products give physicians and clinicians a solution to move patients from smoking to a healthier alternative that doesn’t involve adding soot, tar and carcinogens to the lungs; with a medically validated device that features metered dosing and a cannabis extract formula that can be targeted to treat specific indications.

Hundreds of millions of people are suffering around the world from chronic pain and mental illnesses. We feel that there is a lack of healthier alternatives to pharmaceutical drugs in these fields. Our cannabis-based formulas are aimed to help with pain management and mental health in a safe way without the side effects or toxicity of pharmaceutical drugs. At the end of the day, the whole purpose is to help millions of people feel better — whether they are suffering from sleep issues, chronic pain issues or PTSD.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Determination — whenever you start something there will always be people telling you why you shouldn’t, or there will be obstacles that are in your way. Being an entrepreneur is like riding a roller coaster — for every up, there’s a down. There are many reasons to shout that you want to get off and if someone is not 100 % determined that this is their only path, they will be tempted to give up.

Be able to listen — Sometimes you can get consumed in what you are doing and yet there’s a need to be able to step back and listen to other people, take advice and direction. Surround yourself with smart people who have walked in your shoes in the past. This will hopefully save you from some mistakes.

Vision — See the bigger picture and how to get there. It’s easy to get tangled in the day-to-day tasks and operational activities but, as a leader, you have to remember to look at the horizon from time to time and describe the big picture to everyone. Whether it’s employees, partners or investors, they all have to know where you are heading.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I’ve discovered in life that you will usually regret the things you didn’t do rather than the things you did do. It’s quite rare to regret things you’ve done in the past even if it ended up as a failure than the ones you missed because you were unable to take action. My regrets are all of the times when I didn’t take action and move quickly. Like not beginning my first company sooner.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

After leaving Accenture, the first startup I got involved in was a social app for the nightlife industry. This was in a very competitive landscape and one of the most competitive timeframes for location-based apps. It was extremely difficult to onboard new users and convince them they should have another app on their phone. The idea didn’t work. Times were tough when the money I had saved began to run out, but it taught me how to be clever with what I had and to work with a lean budget.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

Mental stability is a key for choosing a path like this. The ups and downs are many. You should enjoy the ups but don’t get blinded by it. And the same is relevant for the lows, you should learn but move forward quickly.

You have to believe in what you are building and believe in yourself. Having good people around me helped get me through those tough times. Sometimes taking time out to breathe really helps. Refocus and then go again. As an entrepreneur, you have to be a positive thinker; things don’t get done if you’re constantly looking for obstacles rather than detours. Entrepreneurs must be optimistic people, seeing the opportunity when everyone else sees challenges.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I think it is a little like being a top sports star — you are never as good as the media paints you and you are never as bad. See the end goal and believe in what you are doing and how you are doing it, but always be prepared to tap dance and change direction if something is not working. Having good people around you is key — as long as you are prepared to listen to them. Taking time for yourself is important, too. You need to take time away from the business to recharge your batteries and let your mind relax.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

There are pros and cons with both; Venture Capitals will dampen your morale and pick apart your business plan but they will invest if they believe there’s a quick turnaround. Bootstrapping, if you’re able to be successful, when the time comes to fundraise and level up, how you have managed things on your own could increase how much you raise based on your success, which is not always a good thing.

There are so many important factors to consider when deciding whether fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice for you, for example, the service or product you offer, how unique is it? The market that you’re in, how mature is it? How fast do you envision growing, and how long will you have the opportunity to do the work?

It’s important to understand the differences between reality and what aspirations you have. There are plenty of overfunded startups that don’t deliver and in turn if you’re profitable before taking a sizable amount of venture capital funding, then you might be making a mistake by not growing the company quickly enough.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

*People. Startups that do well are usually ones that have a group of people who complete each other, and the sum of all parts are greater than the individual effort. For many, success or failure is based on leadership. That’s why many VCs will put the most emphasis on the team of founders, for example, a serial entrepreneur even with many failures will have more luck with raising capital than a first timer. I believe that the most important decision in the start-up is who your co-founders are and who you will take the journey with.

*Focus and determination! Keep your eye on the target/goal. From the idea phase to first steps as a company there will be many people with different ideas on how the business should be run. A lot of opportunities will come to your doorstep and some of them will be very appealing. The easy mistake will be to amuse yourself with all of them, being curious and unwilling to miss opportunities; young entrepreneurs will try to maximize all of the opportunities. This can cause confusion and create frustration. Setting goals and following the target is a key for having a strong business. For us, at Kanabo, while working on listing on the LSE, we discovered many hurdles and were offered alternatives like private funding rounds or listing on other public market opportunities. As a company we refused and kept working on our public listing when many companies gave up on this task. We were persistent.

*Innovation is at the core of the success of startups. It doesn’t always have to be a technological innovation. Innovation can come in many forms. In business models for example, Uber, and the shared economy. There’s no new technology, but rather a new way of thinking about things. Innovation of the coworking places, where the new idea is based on flexible working times and location, a concept that was strange before WeWork and others, and is the first option for young startups. Innovation of ideas can come from finding a new need in the market. Startups that focus on sustainability and promote less plastic and reusable containers are something that would look outrageous to investors 20 years ago. Creating more hassle or a more expensive product for the customer just for the good of mankind was something that contradicted capitalism for many years. But it is now a value that companies will add to their vision/mission statements.

*Critical thinking and agility Sometimes, the initial idea you have will fail in reality. A key tool for a good entrepreneur is to be able to listen to the market/customers/clients. See what works and what doesn’t and have the ability to change quickly. As a start-up or young business, you will never have the resources of big companies but still start-ups are succeeding again and again to win the market over big established companies. They’re doing this by having the ability to fit the market well and to take turns quickly like a speedboat whereas a big oil tanker will need time to adjust. Some of the famous stories about those who had everything and lost it all, are based on the lack of capability to adjust and to imagine a different world. Kodak was the behemoth of photography. The company missed the innovation of digital imagery, which has obviously taken over the world and has made film a collectible. Another great story is Blockbuster failing to adapt, and completely missing the streaming services. Today, Netflix, once a small startup that was looking to sell their business to Blockbuster, is the film industry’s King.

*Passion — Last but not least, investing yourself in something that triggers some passion inside of you. Many years ago, I saw a talk by a successful entrepreneur who said, ‘always choose to do things that you like…’ I felt that it was too obvious and a very privileged thing to say; who doesn’t want to do only what they like?! Years later, I understood this better. The idea behind the sentence was focused on doing things that give you some passion. The path of an entrepreneur is a tough one, and enjoying the work is a big key to success. For me, working at Accenture was lacking this, I didn’t go to work with passion or excitement, I didn’t feel that my work mattered and that I had a significant effect on anyone. I believe that doing something meaningful is one of the strongest tools that an entrepreneur has in order to be able to sustain the challenging time of creating a business.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Egotism is the root of a bad leader. Selfishness and egocentricity are characteristics that will cause any leader to fail, perhaps it can work for a short time, but it’s devastating to any business. Having a big ego damages many key capabilities that are needed in the business world, ego-driven managers are often driven by an unhealthy overconfidence, convinced they are right regardless of the facts. In addition, high ego will lead people to seek glory for themself instead of the group. If they then come before the company and the team, as a result there is less openness for discussion, creativity and sharing new ideas, which are all key stepping stones for a successful startup and a good healthy team that works together.

This should not be confused with confidence. Confidence is certainly a good thing for leaders and is usually a key characteristic for a successful entrepreneur.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I have to admit, I’m pretty bad at this and my wife complains about it, but yes, it’s super important to take care of yourself. Your company is not going to be successful if you’re burning yourself out. I’ve set time aside in my calendar to do fitness and make time for my family. If I don’t put it in my calendar, I end up just working the whole time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe that two areas lacking innovation are Education and Health Care. Our education system was formed during the Industrial Revolution, and still sees all kids as equal without understanding that each individual is unique. We should embrace this uniqueness and harness this from an early age, maximizing each person’s capabilities rather than trying to fit them into a certain box.

The Healthcare system is still driven by pharmaceutical companies, that with all their major success have many areas that are left behind with no real solution. One of these areas is mental health. It seems that our generation has more people that are suffering from many types of mental challenges and are looking for solutions. Sadly, this topic is still taboo in many societies and I believe that new innovations are starting to happen in this field. I would look closer at the use of alternative medicines like the use of psychedelics in mental health. I believe that this could be a game-changer for many people with unmet needs in combating depression, anxiety, PTSD and others.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are several entrepreneurs who I admire and the path that they have taken. I think that one of them who is still doing that is Elon Musk. To be very successful is an extremely rare thing but doing this while changing the world to be a better place is extraordinary! His unique abilities and success make you feel that he is just different from the rest of us. Obviously being a cannabis supporter is a great addition as well. I would be fortunate to meet him one day.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m very active on LinkedIn so this would be the best.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!