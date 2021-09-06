Avante Garde: The Modern Day Renaissance Man

Ivan Beauchamps: The Modern Day Renaissance Man

Some are called and some are sent. There are some people in the Earth who just do both. Ivan Beau is indeed a Christian Renaissance man. God has given him an uncanny and witty ability to reach audiences far and wide. He does it in a way that is reliable, creative, and just different. He has a unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life who come from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas Ivan has always been unique and walked to the beat of his own drum. He does not fit into just any room and space and God has uniquely and divinely designed him. He is an advocate and a voice for the next generation and sincerely has a true legitimate passion for God’s people. You cannot and should not put Ivan in any box because he will just not fit.

With over a decade of ministry under his belt, his footprint spanns across the most unlikely places. From opening for secular musical venues throughout Europe, invitations to South Asia as conferences/ crusade speaker to leading worship in the Middle East. In 2019, Ivan was selected as an inspirational voice in the U.S Capitol where he led prayer along side ranking Statesmen and Ambassadors. Other selfless contributions were recognized in 2020 led to the conferring of an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities and Philosophy (from the United Graduate College and Seminary International in Washington, D.C).

Ivan Beau continues to make an impact while in Germany as God continues to use him to turn the hearts of a generation which may have strayed away from the church and ignite and inspire youth around the world to love God and to love themselves so that they can present themselves boldly and apolegicitally to the world.

Sir Ivan is a living testimony and will tell anyone he meets to trust God even pass what you understand or are comfortable with and watch God do the miraculous.

