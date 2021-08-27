Autumn’s Serenity Of Summertime: Eva Cassidy

Autumn is a virtue. It’s a season, a reason, and a time for passing by. Autumn permits us to reflect upon the summer love and moments we were able to share. That’s the blessed reason and season, for Autumn. Love is in the air, and we are granted the right to extend its summer blossom, into Autumn’s tunes! Love is an awakening into our morning hue! After all, isn’t it the reason, for why we awaken within the early morning. Love takes us there, while bringing us, care!

It may not be as vibrant as Spring. Nevertheless, Autumn has its own colorful haven. Such coloring awakens the very presence of harvest and fruition. Whatever was grown in the past is blossomed into the current times! That’s the awakening of love. What we pour into it, reveals itself, in time.

What better instrumemt to convey such a story than the guitar. Stringed instruments have their way, don’t they? There is a method to their ability to slow down and speed up time. The guitar also had a way of moving a person back into the past; permitting one’s memory to be nourished and stimulated. Of course, it goes gradually with time.

The Fall leaves drift by my window

The falling leaves are red and gold

I see your lips; the summer kisses, the summer hands I used to hold

Hmm. Isn’t it fascinating? Isn’t dreaming that summer reflections are extended into another season? After all, we have that particular layer and seasoning for doing so. Loving memories are not restricted into the season they were born into. They can be extended for comfort, into a later timing.

Since you went away, the days grow long

And soon I’ll hear old winter’s song

When you hear a voice, which captures summer intimates, as a jewel of wellness, one understands that summer is a beauty to be treasured. It’s not just for an easy “hook up,” or fling. There are methods and decorum within the summer season. That’s real!

Whatever pains may arise, just know how enchanting the summer serves, as its own precious haven. Yes! It may be hot. Summer moves through its own rapid pace. Glitters sprinkle among the atmosphere. Whatever it may be, just cradle its tender moments, from above. For, in the preciousness of its intimacy, we will cherish that summer love!

Eve Cassidy