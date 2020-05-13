Jereann Zann: “Believe in yourself and go for it”

I would love to be a part of inspiring inclusivity in the education system for children on restricted diets due to health reasons. It is not their choice to be born with health conditions that result in the inability to eat certain foods, and that in itself is challenging for families. I wish that these children were not left out so often in school, which negatively impacts their social development. This could be accomplished by non-food reward systems, non-food based learning activities in the classroom or by incorporating top allergen-free foods into classroom activities.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing…Jereann Zann who is the founder of Little GF Chefs, creates gluten-free and allergy-friendly baking kits for kids designed to empower, educate and create fun kitchen experiences. She is also the recipe creator, chief dishwasher and photographer at Celiac Mama, as well as a national speaker, celiac disease advocate, and most importantly the proud mother of two amazing kids.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I have very fond memories of spending time in the kitchen with my grandmother and my mother as a child. To this day, when I make a particular recipe it reminds me of happy times with them, which is one reason I carry that tradition on with my children.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah-ha” moment with us?

My daughter has celiac disease, an autoimmune condition that requires her to have a gluten-free diet and she also has a dairy allergy. I remember going to a birthday party with her years ago and watching her drool over donuts she couldn’t eat. I was determined to show her that she didn’t have to live without or be defined by her disease, so I went into “mom-mode.” After the party, we went right to the grocery store. I purchased all of the ingredients needed to make our own donuts, and we went home and had some messy fun in the kitchen. Plus, the gluten-free, dairy-free donuts were delicious!

As time passed, I’ve seen her self-confidence waiver based on feeling left out or different from friends, and food-related anxiety has come into play as well. Baking with her in the kitchen has tremendously helped her build confidence and develop a positive relationship with food.

The “ah-ha” moment came when I thought about how many more children were experiencing the same feelings, and how we could really help other families. So, I started Little GF Chefs to empower, educate and create FUN kitchen experiences for children on restricted diets.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

My professional experience as a marketing and sales professional for 15 years, coupled with my passion to help other families is what has kept me moving forward. Starting a business is a huge endeavor and certainly not always easy, but receiving notes from families about how much Little GF Chefs has meant to their children is all the inspiration I need to keep growing.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

Believe in yourself and go for it! If you want to test an idea before going all in, then start small with limited customers and see how it goes. If you enjoy the process and all of the work involved and receive positive customer feedback then you’ll know it’s time to take your business to the next level.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

I have always had a love of learning since I was a child. With Little GF Chefs, I am constantly learning about operations, shipping, product sourcing, and customer engagement, so it’s definitely never boring! I also truly love creating baking experiences for kids and spending time in the kitchen with my daughter and son. Every month, I get to work on new recipes and test them with my family which is great fun.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

I love the freedom of being an entrepreneur. It is truly a gift to be able to watch your ideas come to life and into the hands of happy customers. I also appreciate the flexibility as a mom of two young children. I want to be hands-on with them as much as I can be, and as an entrepreneur, I can choose the 60+ hours when I work. One of the drawbacks was working many late nights after my children go to sleep so that I could be more available for them during the day. Now that my youngest is in Pre-K, I have more time during the day to get things done, which has been great for work-life balance.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I would say that the most surprising thing for me has been the lack of transparency in the food industry. Many companies are very transparent and are upfront about allergens in their foods and in their processing and packaging facilities. However, many companies are not. I have found myself having to do hours of research on a regular basis, vetting companies and going through supply chains to be assured that an ingredient in our baking kits is, in fact, gluten-free and top-eight allergen-free.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so how did you overcome it?

I really haven’t had any moments like that. My determination to help other families has never made me want to give up when times get hard.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It definitely wasn’t funny at the time, but in my first month’s shipments, I forgot to include the recipe instructions card in a few boxes! Customers were so nice about it but sent notes saying they received the box but didn’t know what to do next with the contents. I was mortified obviously, and since then implemented extra checks and balance system before shipping.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

I’m fortunate to have several people that have inspired me. Early on in my career, my grandparents and parents played a big role by teaching me about hard work, integrity, and determination. My mother also showed me that it is possible to be an active mom and have a career that positively impacts the community. Now, as a mother myself, my husband and children are my biggest cheerleaders. Little GF Chefs was inspired by my desire to initially help my own daughter, so we call her our Chief Inspiration Officer.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Our mission is to help make the world a better place for children on restricted diets due to celiac disease, food allergies, or other health-related issues. At Little GF Chefs, our goal is to show families that they’re not alone by giving them healthy and fun tools to build their children’s self-esteem and address food anxieties. We hope to inspire children to believe in themselves.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to be a part of inspiring inclusivity in the education system for children on restricted diets due to health reasons. It is not their choice to be born with health conditions that result in the inability to eat certain foods, and that in itself is challenging for families. I wish that these children were not left out so often in school, which negatively impacts their social development. This could be accomplished by non-food reward systems, non-food based learning activities in the classroom or by incorporating top allergen-free foods into classroom activities.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Self-confidence is a superpower. Once you start believing in yourself, magic happens.”

When I started believing in myself, there was no limit to the love I could give and the dreams I could accomplish. The best way to pay it forward is by helping children learn to believe in themselves too.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have breakfast with Jessica Alba. I am so inspired by her desire to have safe options for her family that ultimately led her to launch The Honest Company, which has helped so many families.

