Peggy Li: “You are your own best advocate”

You are your own best advocate — I’m very goal-oriented and I seek approval and recognition, but it isn’t enough to just put yourself out there. It took me a long time to tell people about my jewelry business “side hustle” but the only way to get help or new opportunities is to share. That might mean sharing your struggles as well as your triumphs.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Peggy Li, designer, and owner of Peggy Li Creations jewelry. Her path took her from a science degree to a career in Hollywood with a detour into Internet gaming before she took on her namesake jewelry line as a full-time endeavor. You might recognize her pieces from the pages of Oprah Magazine or worn by the characters on TV shows like Riverdale, Arrow and The Bachelorette.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Peggy! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up with immigrant parents who came to this country to better their lives and wished for better lives for their children. Both were scientists and hoped their kids would follow a more traditional doctor, lawyer or engineering path. I was well on my way to becoming a scientist, studying chemical engineering and biology at UC Berkeley, but at the same time, I loved creative writing and working with my hands. In my science classes, I was often busy writing some science fiction and in my dorm room working on jewelry or other art projects. After college graduation, I landed an internship with a Hollywood production company and moved to LA to pursue a career as a screenwriter! Needless to say, my parents were a little worried about me at that time.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah-ha” moment with us?

Working as a writer in Los Angeles, I was trying to mind my budget, so while I loved fashion I would make my own jewelry to wear instead of buying the latest trends. People would stop me on the street and ask me where I had gotten my designs! But the big moment came when I was working as a journalist for the website for Channel One News and thought it would be a great story to go behind the scenes of my favorite TV show at the time, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. I secured an interview with the costume designer, Cynthia Bergstrom. It only occurred to me later to send her some of the jewelry I had been making. So I wrote her a note, dropped a few pieces in the mail, and forgot about it. Weeks later I got a phone call from Cynthia, asking to send them whatever I had. Soon after that, I received a phone call from a reporter from USA Today asking where people could purchase the jewelry designs that would be on the upcoming season of Buffy — I told her I had a website. After hanging up the phone, I had to make a website! My business was born.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

A good idea can become a great idea if you can really hone in on what need your idea is serving. I’ve been able to merge my love of storytelling and TV/Film with a way to contribute to that process by working with costume designers and seeing my jewelry designs in the final product. I don’t release “collections”, my work is diverse and trend-driven, and I think the variety is attractive to costume designers who can get a lot of different looks from one person that are still unique. I’m also a fan of TV shows, so the idea of being able to sell designs seen on my favorite TV characters to fellow fans also made a lot of sense.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

I would tell them to learn as much as they can about the business side as possible! Study your favorite brands, talk to small business owners, and take a class or two with your local Small Business Association. I also think it’s OK to pursue something that is related to your hobby or passion. For example, I never imagined I would be designing and selling jewelry as a business, but I have always loved being creative and sharing my work with the world. It took me a long time to tell people I had my own jewelry business, I kept it as a “side hustle” for several years, even going part-time with my full-time job, before finally taking the leap to running the jewelry business full-time. While it was a slow process, it also gave me time to ensure the business was working for me financially and it also gave me a lot of creative freedom. There is really no right way to do it, the important thing is to always feel like you’re taking steps towards your goals. These can be small steps! And today, unlike when I first started over 20 years ago, it is easy and relatively inexpensive to build a website, start social media, and test out your ideas in the world.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

Great question! This was a HUGE fear of mine before leaving my day job, which at that time was with Electronic Arts and a great gig. While there are many responsibilities that come with running your own business, especially if you’re doing it solo like I am, to avoid burnout it’s important to leave space for experimentation. Continuing to challenge myself with my business is very important for me to not feel “stuck”. It’s very easy to be caught up in chasing your next sale, so you’ve got to remember that at the end of the day your customers love you for doing what you do, so if you’re kind to yourself, and give yourself room to grow, it will only benefit your business.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

Freedom is the first thing that comes to mind as something that I enjoy from my business — creative freedom, financial freedom and freedom in my schedule! However, these can also be drawbacks. With no set schedule, I can be easily distracted. A bad sales month can be scary. Working on a business can be isolating without coworkers or the social structure of a workplace. Overcoming these drawbacks requires discipline and the ability to have a short term and longer-term view of the business. Luckily as an entrepreneur, I feel like I already have the disposition to roll with the punches a little bit.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I thought I would suddenly have more time and motivation to run my business when I went full-time with it but somehow the day sucks away all the extra hours!

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so how did you overcome it?

Yes! Totally! Sometimes I would crave the structure and obvious achievement that being in a “real job” can give you (I’m very goal-oriented). Then I remember all the things I enjoy and get to enjoy because I run my own business and I am fine.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early on I spent money on doing an infomercial style interview with the promise that my clip would air on TV. I traveled across the country for the taping and sat in a green room with other small business owners and I knew instantly that I had just poured money down the drain. I still don’t know if the clip ever ran on TV. Still, everyone was taking it seriously and it turned out to be fun to experience. I learned, however, to research opportunities a little more thoroughly!

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

I think my teachers in grade school/high school really inspired me to speak up and have a voice in any discussion. I’ve drawn a lot of self-confidence from my school experiences and I think that alone has allowed me to be a leader in certain situations.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

The past few years I’ve been able to give back to my community through fundraising drives and I hope to continue this practice yearly.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Hmm, I’ve been extremely fortunate in my business journey to not have been terribly surprised by much (knock wood). If there were any things…

You are your own best advocate — I’m very goal-oriented and I seek approval and recognition, but it isn’t enough to just put yourself out there. It took me a long time to tell people about my jewelry business “side hustle” but the only way to get help or new opportunities is to share. That might mean sharing your struggles as well as your triumphs. People will want to buy the Buffy designs 20 years later — if I had known, I wouldn’t have created so many pieces using vintage materials so I could still make those jewelry designs today. Ha!

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I believe climate change is a real threat to our planet. I’d love to see a movement of people asking more questions about the products they consume. Where are they from? How was it made? Our lives are so filled with distractions I think we as a society have lost our curiosity — we are used to being fed ideas and stimulus. I think it’s healthy to question things and look a little deeper, in all aspects of our lives.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When I was living in Los Angeles a prominent screenwriter and producer had read my spec script for an episode of The X-Files and told me, “This is good, but you’re a girl. You should be writing for Felicity or a show like that.” I know he said this to test me because in any career, but I think especially in a creative one, you need to be resilient and adaptable. But his words, rather than discourage me, just inspired me, even more, to stick to doing what I love as well as embrace what makes me different. In fact, going against the grain is an asset because you stand out!

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are so many people I admire! Right now I’m curious about the company Everlane, founded by Michael Preysman and Jesse Farmer. Everlane is a fashion retailer based here in San Francisco that has the mission of selling clothing with transparent pricing and sustainable practices.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.