Why Children’s Mental Health Awareness is So Important Right Now

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s a good time for parents and children to focus on staying positive and to practice techniques that benefit their mental health. Now in the age of COVID-19, children’s mental health awareness has never been more important. I have been thinking a lot about my own kids and how quarantine has affected them.

Through school and their extracurricular activities, they are able to interact with adults and peers that help shape them and contribute to their sense of self. I saw them look to their teachers for approval and look to their coaches to acknowledge their hard work. They still valued my opinion, but they began to have relationships and friendships with their peers that also added to their sense of self.

But now, quarantine has all of us isolated at home. This has definitely had an impact on the mental health of children and their parents. I wanted to come up with a few ways you can help your child’s mental health during these trying times.

Children’s Mental Health Awareness Tips

Reach out to your child’s coach or mentor. Ask them to send a video message to your child. Seeing a friendly face can do wonders for your child’s mental health.

Organize drive-thru birthday parties for your child and their friends. It’s a small gesture, but it can really go a long way.

Encourage your child to write letters to a friend they really miss. Becoming a pen pal will give them something to look forward to. You’ll see them eagerly checking the mail from now on!

Connect your child with their relatives using video chat. They can share what they’re learning in school and what they are doing for fun.

Maintain a consistent sleep routine. Sleep is usually where anxiety begins to appear for children. You have to make sure their bedtime is consistent. Getting a good night’s rest is crucial for a child’s mental health.

How the Brave Knights Kit Can Improve Your Child’s Mental Health

Sometimes when a child isn’t getting enough sleep, it can place stress on both the child and the parent. Sleep is a critical part of your child’s mental health. When they don’t get enough sleep, you might notice that they start to display behavioral issues. Establishing a consistent bedtime routine is the best way to help them stay mentally healthy. The Brave Knights Kit is a great resource for parents looking to create a consistent bedtime for their child. The kit includes Sir William (stuffed bear), Magical Order of Brave Knights Storybook, and our Projecting Flashlight (with eight images). All of these components are designed to help give your child the confidence they need to sleep in their own bed.

Children’s Mental Health Awareness is important. Purchase the Brave Knights Kit today and help improve your child’s mental health.