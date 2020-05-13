HELLO SUNSHINE 6 Ways to Solar Power Up Your Soul and Divine Connection

As we find ourselves in times of fear and uncertainty, we may be feeling low in mood and energy. It is during such times that we must endeavour to let go of what we cannot control, and to focus on things upon which we can rely.

Mother Nature is one of life’s certainties, and by providing our daily light with the sun, we are constantly reminded and encouraged to learn how to rise up and shine every day too.

When we begin to embrace the practice of sun worship and all things solar, we ignite a spark within us – within our soul – which connects us deeper to ourselves, as well as the Divine. When we do reconnect, we are reminded that we are not so separated after all. We all hold a strong presence within us that has the power to light up our own inner world, as well as the world around us.

Our solar plexus chakra, with the sanskrit name Manipura – meaning “shining gem” – is associated with the element of fire, and is our personal source of inner power, self-worth, self-esteem, self-belief, warrior energy, and the power of transformation.

When we are balanced, we can expect joy, laughter, self awareness, optimism, stability, clarity, and an intuition we can rely upon. However, when our solar plexus energy is out of balance, we express frustration, fear, anger, victim mentality, lack of life purpose, poor focus, and loss of control.

How can we use the sun to power up our solar plexus and connect more authentically to ourselves and the world around us?

SHAKE YOUR CHAKRAS

Our body is where we reside within our earthly incarnation, so we must endeavour to look after our permanent shelter. To help realign your chakra system, you can try many forms of movement. Yoga flows and poses work particularly well at firing up your solar plexus, especially sun salutation, mountain pose, plank pose, chaturanga dandasana, cobra, and downward facing dog.

However, if you just want to grab the nearest hairbrush and dance around your bedroom singing 80’s ballads, that is as equally as effective at shaking your chakras, and will certainly bring you joy.

EAT YOUR SUNSHINE

Yellow foods can help rebalance you, which include bananas, brown rice, corn, lemons, live yoghurt, millet, oats, pineapple, rye, spelt, squash, sunflower seeds, or yellow peppers. You may want to try some soul warming turmeric, ginger or fennel to spice up your life, or wash your sunny snacks down with a herbal tea; ginger or peppermint work particularly well.

CRYSTALS

Crystals are great for emitting their energy just from their presence, so if you need a gentle kick start, you can carry these shining gems around in your pocket, place them somewhere you can see as a prompt for positivity and power, or hold it during a meditation for a deeper experience.

These beautiful yellow and orange crystals are a great choice for power:

Amber, citrine, lemon quartz, tiger’s eye, topaz, rutilated quartz, yellow calcite, or yellow tourmaline.

WALKING MEDITATION

Discover a beautiful spot in your own garden or nearby open area where you feel a connection. If you are able, stand barefooted on the nurturing Spring grass, and visualise roots forming from the soles of your feet, down to the very centre of Mother Earth. Once you feel connected, strong and stable, allow yourself to intuitively walk around mindfully.

As you begin taking steps, try asking Mother Earth to help you find a solution or to see a sign for a question you have been asking. Continue to walk and breathe deeply into your solar plexus area to power up your confidence and warrior strength. When you sense you have an answer, or trust that the answer will come to you over the next few days, stop for a moment. Close your eyes, and send gratitude to Mother Earth and yourself, for this beautiful connection and solution.

THE AYURVEDIC WAY

One of the most beautifully nurturing Ayurvedic ways is to live our days in synchronicity with the Earth’s circadian rhythms – rising up and winding down with the sun.

Brahmamuhurtha is the practice of starting each day an hour and a half before sunrise. Brahma means knowledge, and muhurta means time period, so the optimal time for increasing knowledge.This early start is great for creating a daily ritual of mediation, yoga, or journaling, to help develop a greater sense of self awareness and confidence. Starting your day with a positive affirmation is another option, words like “I recognise and honour the power within me”

“I love, accept, and trust myself” or “I raise up to my highest potential each and every day.”

CREATE YOUR OWN LIGHT

Sometimes in life, or simply as the sunset sets, we need to create our own light. By simply lighting a candle, we can invoke a sense of well being. A few moments before lighting the flame, create a corner of serenity in your home, grabbing any cushions or blankets you may wish to have for comfort.

Set the candle flame safely somewhere at eye level or lower, where you can look at the flame without slumping, and around a half a metre away from you so it is not too bright. Try simply gazing at the flame before you, focusing purely on the flame. Your mind may wander at first, but just keep bringing your attention back to the flame. When you feel you have completed this calming meditation, you can blow out the flame whilst making a wish.

Love and magical wishes,

Shelley F. Knight

PLEASE NOTE THE ADVICE GIVEN IN THIS ARTICLE SHOULD NOT REPLACE SEEKING MEDICAL ADVICE FROM A HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL

Shelley F. Knight is a once upon a time nurse turned author, writer and podcaster who provides an eclectic blend of clinical, holistic and spiritual expertise in her specialist subjects of positive changes, spirituality, and grief. She is author of Positive Changes: A Self-Kick Book, and host of Positive Changes: A Self-Kick Podcast.

