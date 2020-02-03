The Woman Behind SHE

Imagine you’re putting together your new business. You have a great concept and the funding to make it work. SHE Beverages for women, by women. It’s smart, right? You and your partners put in millions of dollars in 2014 to get your first products created, several types of beer.

As you release the business in 2015 and start to see some success you get a message (in the form of a lawsuit) from a large conglomeration asking you to legally ‘cease and desist’ using your trademarked slogan.

Being a female-owned business in a male-dominated industry is difficult enough but to be told the beer you’ve crafted, for women by women, can’t use the tagline “The Queen of Beer” because another company owns the trademarked slogan “The King of Beer”? And this other company assumed they could also liberally take the queen as well? Not in this house.



Luckily for Lupe Rose, CEO of SHE Beverages, the 2015 courts agreed with her and she was legally awarded the right to us the trademarked slogan, the Queen of Beer.

https://www.foodandwine.com/fwx/drink/budweiser-objects-brewery-s-attempt-trademark-queen-beers

Founded in 2014, SHE Beverages has become its own ground-breaking amalgamation of female inspired businesses now known as the SHE Brand. With acquisitions ranging from cannabis to coffee, tequila to sangria, and TV to radio, there’s been no sitting back on their haunches. Also featuring healthy, alkalized waters with supplementation and lemonades they’ve captured the eye of the health market.

Next up, a dating app for women called SHE Meets, and a transportation app to help provide safe rides. They’ve also launched the WFLA – a professional women’s football league in 2019. All with an IPO taking the company, SHEB, into the public realm.

When I interviewed CEO Lupe Rose, I wanted to get a feel for not only her vision, but what was it in her background preparing her for this massive undertaking of an empowered women’s conglomeration.

How did it all start?

I was 19 years old when I started managing a music group. This was a great opportunity that enabled me to work with Priority Records and Universal Music Group. At that time, I wanted to get into artist management. When I was working as a freelancer, I was known for my marketing ideas; I worked with many artists and companies to build their brand.

Cut to years later, I was on a small music tour with Cece Peniston. I decided that I was going to start my own brand. I decided to start a beer line by women for women.

The first thing I did to launch my brand was making beer for the after-party of Emmy’s. In the beginning, we had just one flavor; now, we have 10 flavors. Along with this, we have a range of healthy supplement and CBD waters, adult beverages and 3 lemonades.

What are your goals?

I want to create a culture rather than just a brand. My focus is on building a committed fan base; creating a company that not only empowers women but gives them a voice. Our focus isn’t simply on beverages, it’s also on building apps for dating, transportation, and cash. We are also launching women’s football as a professional sport.

I started this business because it was my dream since I was in high school to create a legacy to leave behind to the young girls. I want to fight for change so that other women won’t have to.

What is a significant lesson you’ve learned?

Throughout my life, I have learned many things. The first lesson I learned was people are paying more attention than you realize. The second thing I learned was that women have had to fight for everything, especially in places where men have typically dominated.

Who is your inspiration? Who is your mentor?

There are many women who have inspired me. My mother, Michelle Obama, and Oprah Winfrey. My mentor is Paul Ring, who helped me through my music career.

Any advice you want to give to women across the world?

I just want everyone to concentrate on positivity. Focus on what your dream is, focus on what you want to build and what it will take take to make it come true. And stay positive, no matter what.