Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Autism Is not shameful.

When I was a kid I was shamed for flapping my hands, letting out loud noises, holding my pen differently and tip-toeing when I walked. I was ostracized and left out of school activities, and I was severely bullied for being a “different” child.  Nobody knew why I acted the way I did, they just thought […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When I was a kid I was shamed for flapping my hands, letting out loud noises, holding my pen differently and tip-toeing when I walked. I was ostracized and left out of school activities, and I was severely bullied for being a “different” child. 

Nobody knew why I acted the way I did, they just thought I was weird and intrusive and needed to learn how to behave properly. My world constantly felt like a battle to fit in, when really all I needed was the acceptance to stand out.

It took 19 years before I got a diagnosis, 19 years of not knowing why I was different, why I couldn’t handle changes in my routine, why I struggled to maintain eye contact and start and keep conversations going, and let me tell you, that’s a long time to feel lost.

My diagnosis is Autism, and before you jump to the “Oh you don’t seem Autistic” remark, just because I learnt to mask my symptoms to make you feel comfortable, doesn’t make me “High-functioning” it just means I suffered a lot of neglect to be who I am today.

I can’t explain how good it felt to know I wasn’t alone, to know I belonged to a community of awesome and intelligent people all around the world, some who are just like me, and some who face different challenges within my diagnosis. It felt relieving to know I was never a bad child, I was just struggling and needed extra support.

So coming from a young adult diagnosed with Autism, I really encourage you to sit your children down and talk about ALL the differences other kids can have. 

You may not think your child is capable of bullying, but educating your kid can make such a huge difference for their peers at school who deal with unique challenges, I know as a child I would’ve loved to have a friend who understood and accepted me for myself.

And to my fellow humans with Autism, I know it’s hard to be yourself in a world that’s forcing you to be like everybody else, but you flap those hands! Tiptoe! Hold your pen however you like! Nobody can change you, and the world truly is your oyster, don’t let uneducated people stop you from reaching your full potential.

    Astrid Atlas

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Listen.” With Tyler Gallagher & Angela Geiger

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Community//

    “Take up a Hobby” with Alicia Trautwein

    by Dr. William Seeds
    Community//

    “Children need a secure emotional and physical base with active support” with Dr. Thomas Frazier of Autism Speaks

    by Chaya Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.