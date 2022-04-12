Autism Awareness Month 2022 – 5 Nonprofits Working To Help The Differently Abled in their Transition to Adulthood

“Want to be free. Want to be me. Trying to make people see. And accept the real me.” – Scott Lentine

1 in 44 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

Autism affects all ethnic and socioeconomic groups. However, minority groups are the most affected since they receive diagnoses later and less often.

Early medical assistance ensures the best opportunity to support healthier and better development across the individual’s lifespan.

Goodera has made a detailed list of nonprofits working to help create a better and more inclusive world for individuals on the spectrum.

1. Autism Association aims to help individuals on the spectrum lead quality lives.

The Autism Association is one of the Social Service Agencies of Singapore. It focuses on supporting and helping people that are on the autism spectrum. This organization’s goal is to lend a helping hand in maximizing these individuals’ potential and help them lead better, meaningful lives. Their services encompass education, vocational and life skills training, and residential care.

Ways to help –

Volunteer and help the beneficiaries

2. Anouk Foundation helps improve the well-being of patients through art.

Anouk Foundation helps brighten the walls of different institutions. These include hospitals, homes for the elderly or people with multiple disabilities, children’s homes, psychiatric centers, refugee/migration centers, and detention centers. This organization uses art to prompt and improve healing. To do so, their team of artists paints soul-satisfying murals to improve patients’ overall well-being in various social and medical institutions.

Ways to help –

Become a project sponsor and support the cause

Create a community day focusing on empathy and creativity for your employee

3. Best Buddies Russia aims to create an inclusive space for people with intellectual disabilities

Best Friends / Best Buddies’ mission is to create a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for personal friendship, integrated employment, and leadership development for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Ways to help –

Become a volunteer to support the cause

4. Livability envisions a world where people on the spectrum can build better lives for themselves.

Livability is a nonprofit organization committed to providing better lives to people on the spectrum. It wants these individuals to own their lives. It wants them to tackle the current barriers and create a livable life. It enables people with disabilities to thrive. It provides a wide range of care, education, vocation, and rehabilitation services.

Ways to help –

5. Hope For Special Education believes that every autistic person is unique and deserves individual attention.

Hope For Special Education works tirelessly to promote awareness about autistic care. This organization envisions diverse and inclusive school settings built to cater to the needs of differently-abled children. They cater to children with special needs, up to 22, initially started in Ethiopia.

Ways to help –

Follow their work on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube

Celebrate World Autism Awareness Month with Goodera

We are proud to showcase organizations helping people with autism through educational development, rehabilitation, and recreation activities. Their commitment supports families with resources and community support to help their loved ones thrive.

In addition to curating virtual volunteering activities, we also feature nonprofits on our platform.

This provides predictable volunteers and donors to support nonprofits all year round.

You can crush your goals too!

Share your story with Goodera today!

Additionally, you can get started with a volunteering program by speaking to our team.