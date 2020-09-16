Author Rory Douglas: How To Be An Entrepreneur and Not Just A Wantreprenuer

95% of those who call themselves Entrepreneurs are not. In fact, most people are Wantreprenuers; A word that I created. In order to be a true Entrepreneur, you have to come in early and leave out late. You have to turn your “9–5” job into your “5–9” business. Which means you have to work at least 16 hours a day to be a true entrepreneur.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Rory Douglas. Rory is a Financial Educator, High Performance Life Coach and an International Best-Selling Author. He has over 25 years of experience in the Financial Industry. Rory has a passion of helping people pursue their purpose in life and a great love for humanity, social justice, Artificial Intelligence and climate change.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always had a passion for business. I’ve worked jobs from sweeping the floor, washing windows, management and upper executive positions. Business in Finance is my passion. Helping people reach their full potential in life is my purpose. I was given my first opportunity in the Financial Industry by a Financial Guru and mentor named Joseph Gelman. I was an intern in his firm where I learned from the ground up and eventually became a partner.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The hardest time I faced in the beginning of my journey was getting over my personal fears. These fears were deep rooted which stemmed from my childhood. As I grew in my profession, I was steadily met with challenges of finding my niche, my passion and overall acceptance of self. I often asked myself “Do I have what it takes to make it?” It wasn’t until I met my mentor that I had a complete life transformation. What I’ve learned is that once you find your passion, you’ll find your purpose.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I always knew deep down in my heart that the reward would be greater than the challenges and risk.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Always think before you speak. I “bit off more than I could chew” early on in my career without being qualified to fulfill my obligations, which resulted in me running around like a chicken with its head cut off and eventually led me to failure. I’ve learned that in life there are never any “losses”, only lessons, so learn from your mistakes.

If you could go back in time and talk to your younger self regarding life lessons, things you would like him to know what they would be and why?

If I could go back, I would tell myself to respect and cherish time. I’ve learned that time waits for no one and we don’t have as much time as we think. This has taught me to live for today and plan for tomorrow.

What do you think makes your company or philosophy stand out? Can you share a story?

My organization is called Aqua Financial. Aqua means water and nothing can stop water. Our message is clear: “Helping People.” We are a financial firm that prides ourselves on helping and educating people.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

95% of those who call themselves Entrepreneurs are not. In fact, most people are Wantreprenuers; A word that I created. In order to be a true Entrepreneur, you have to come in early and leave out late. You have to turn your “9–5” job into your “5–9” business. Which means you have to work at least 16 hours a day to be a true entrepreneur.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Yes, Joseph Gelman, my late business partner. I’m always seeking help. I’m always looking for people who know more and have more to obtain advice from. I’m a firm believer that you are the sum of the people you associate with. If you hang around 9 “broke” people, you will be the 10th.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Through education and motivation.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Always have a plan. Most people don’t plan to fail, they just fail to have a plan.

2. Never assume you have something until you literally have it in your hands.

3. Always be disciplined or you will fail. Discipline is greater than sacrifice.

4. Your attitude will determine your altitude.

5. Trust but always verify.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement would be called “Color Blind.” People would be rewarded according to how many people they help, care for, and love.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: @rorykdouglas

Twitter: @rorykdouglas

Facebook: @officialrorydouglas

Linkedin: @rorykdouglas