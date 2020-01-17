Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Author Natalie Pace teaches us the ABCs of Money for College

Hay House author and Best Ever You Founder, Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, welcomes Natalie Pace to the Best Ever You Show.

By

Author, financial guru and 2020 Thought Leader, Natalie Pace, joined me on The Best Ever You Show to chat about the ABCs of Money for College.

The ABCs of Money for College: College Success Without Student Loan Distress is the ultimate college guide. Whether you are a parent wanting to plant the seeds of success early in your children, or a teen who is going to have to navigate college on your own, or an apprentice looking for the trade that is right for you, or a professional who keeps bumping your head on the career ceiling and want a break, the strategies outlined in this essential college guide will show you the way.

Pace said, “You can navigate toward a future where you get the degree you want, from a better college than you imagine, at less than half the retail cost – all while positioning yourself for a better life and profession. It will require a smart, calculated blueprint and rising above the peer pressure question of “Where did you get in?” The answer to that question will be more than just a name. It will be a plan that has you graduating from the university of your choice, not just the best one that will have you, with a navigation route that might veer off the beaten path. “

Natalie Pace is a respected bestselling personal finance author, who shares personal wisdom and cutting edge data to help you map out the flight plan to the career and life of your dreams.

Pace added, ” It’s important to be empowered with solutions for getting a great education, without drowning in debt. The ABCs of Money for College encourages parents to start the process when their children are toddlers. If parents can’t or don’t do this, then, whether you are a tween or teen, you can start your own college preparation early. That way the journey will be one of discovering what your ideal career or trade truly is. You can enjoy the path along the way, plotting a course that has a shot of offering you a life-transformational College Experience, rather than a big party with a giant hangover of bills that will dog you for decades. Herein you’ll find the resources and wisdom that will help you keep your college loan debt manageable and appropriate to your ultimate professional destination. “

Pace also appeared on The Best Ever You Radio Show to discuss her book and share tips for families and students. That show is available on free replay: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/besteveryou/2020/01/17/natalie-pace–the-abcs-of-money-for-college

Natalie Pace is the co-creator of the Earth Gratitude project and the author of the Amazon bestsellers, ABCs of Money for CollegeThe Gratitude Game, The ABCs of Money and Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is (aka You Vs. Wall Street in paperback). She has been ranked as a No. 1 stock picker, above over 835 A-list pundits, by an independent tracking agency (TipsTraders). The ABCs of Money remained at or near the #1 Investing Basics e-book on Amazon for over 3 years (in its vertical), with over 120,000 downloads and a mean 5-star ranking. The 2nd edition of The ABCs of Money was released in 2018.

For more information visit:

Nataliepace.com

EarthGratitude.org

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, Hay House Author of PERCOLATE - CEO/Founder The Best Ever You Network at Hay House and Best Ever You

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino is a 20-year veteran of the financial services and regulatory compliance training industry. Now, a recognized leader in personal development, Elizabeth is the founder and CEO of The Best Ever You Network, a brand with more than one million followers in social media and over two million radio downloads on The Best Ever You Show.

With a mixture of humor and grace, Elizabeth helps people root in gratitude, discover motivation and implement positive, lasting change. An expert in mentoring people to market their strengths and achieve brand excellence, she works with clients worldwide to illuminate their light within, develop their best life and become their Best Ever You with gratitude-based behavior and belief systems.

Elizabeth’s book PERCOLATE – Let Your Best Self Filter Through (Hay House, 2014) has been called “charming” by Publisher’s Weekly, with “an ingenious extended coffee metaphor.” Guarino also ranks consistently as one of the top 40 social CEOs on Twitter and was just named a favorite by Oxford Said Business School. Her hashtags #BestEverYou and #TipstoBeYourBest are widely circulated.

Elizabeth lives her daily life with allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish. In 1998, Elizabeth nearly lost her life due to an allergic reaction to almonds. In 1999, she had a second near-fatal allergic reaction while pregnant with her third son. She co-founded the Food Allergy Zone to find a cure and the cause of food allergies. Elizabeth is a spokesperson for FAACT and MedicAlert Foundation.

Elizabeth attended the University of Iowa and is an honors graduate of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Elizabeth and her husband Peter R. Guarino, Esq,. live in Maine with their four sons. Elizabeth currently attends Harvard Business School for Leadership.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wonder//

Seeds of Prosperity. Grow. Healthy.

by Natalie Pace
Purpose//

Guardians of the Environment. Volume 1.

by Natalie Pace
Natalie Pace has been saving homes and nest eggs since 1999, while also earning the ranking of #1 stock picker.
Community//

From Buried Alive in Bills to Buying Your Own Island.

by Natalie Pace

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.