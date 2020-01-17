Author Natalie Pace teaches us the ABCs of Money for College

Author, financial guru and 2020 Thought Leader, Natalie Pace, joined me on The Best Ever You Show to chat about the ABCs of Money for College.

The ABCs of Money for College: College Success Without Student Loan Distress is the ultimate college guide. Whether you are a parent wanting to plant the seeds of success early in your children, or a teen who is going to have to navigate college on your own, or an apprentice looking for the trade that is right for you, or a professional who keeps bumping your head on the career ceiling and want a break, the strategies outlined in this essential college guide will show you the way.

Pace said, “You can navigate toward a future where you get the degree you want, from a better college than you imagine, at less than half the retail cost – all while positioning yourself for a better life and profession. It will require a smart, calculated blueprint and rising above the peer pressure question of “Where did you get in?” The answer to that question will be more than just a name. It will be a plan that has you graduating from the university of your choice, not just the best one that will have you, with a navigation route that might veer off the beaten path. “

Natalie Pace is a respected bestselling personal finance author, who shares personal wisdom and cutting edge data to help you map out the flight plan to the career and life of your dreams.

Pace added, ” It’s important to be empowered with solutions for getting a great education, without drowning in debt. The ABCs of Money for College encourages parents to start the process when their children are toddlers. If parents can’t or don’t do this, then, whether you are a tween or teen, you can start your own college preparation early. That way the journey will be one of discovering what your ideal career or trade truly is. You can enjoy the path along the way, plotting a course that has a shot of offering you a life-transformational College Experience, rather than a big party with a giant hangover of bills that will dog you for decades. Herein you’ll find the resources and wisdom that will help you keep your college loan debt manageable and appropriate to your ultimate professional destination. “

Pace also appeared on The Best Ever You Radio Show to discuss her book and share tips for families and students. That show is available on free replay: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/besteveryou/2020/01/17/natalie-pace–the-abcs-of-money-for-college



Natalie Pace is the co-creator of the Earth Gratitude project and the author of the Amazon bestsellers, ABCs of Money for College, The Gratitude Game, The ABCs of Money and Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is (aka You Vs. Wall Street in paperback). She has been ranked as a No. 1 stock picker, above over 835 A-list pundits, by an independent tracking agency (TipsTraders). The ABCs of Money remained at or near the #1 Investing Basics e-book on Amazon for over 3 years (in its vertical), with over 120,000 downloads and a mean 5-star ranking. The 2nd edition of The ABCs of Money was released in 2018.

