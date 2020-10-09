Author Mitra Politi: “I’d like to inspire a movement that can be a bridge between the ancient cultures and their wisdom for how to live life in more harmony — between humanity, and between people and nature”

Well, I would create a movement that can be a bridge between the ancient cultures and their wisdom for how to live life in more harmony — between humanity, and between people and nature. And to find a way to protect indigenous cultures as world human heritage, so that the essence of these cultures would be not lost as humanity is moving more and more into technology and science.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Author and Spiritual Guide Mitra Politi.

For over 20 years Mitra has been the under-the-radar intuitive healer, and trusted teacher for fellow spiritual luminaries seeking a direct, personal connection to spirit. Michael Beckwith, Graham Hancock, Jack Canfield, Kimberly Carter Gamble, Foster Gamble, Anita Moorjani are friends and contemporaries who have lauded his first book “Insights: Steps to Truth,” a collection of prose wisdom garnered from his 25 years in meditation and spiritual contemplation. Making his home in Costa Rica, Mitra is the Spiritual Director of Rythmia, the acclaimed transformational retreat center. His ceremonies are attended by individuals all around the world who are seeking a personal, first hand experience with spirit and its teachings. A trained Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine and practitioner of indigenous Colombian healing methodologies, Mitra is unique in his humble, heart-centered approach.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to your career path as a healer, spiritual guide and author?

As a young man in my early 20’s, I decided to travel in India for an extended time period. It was the first time for me to leave my homeland and see a different country. I felt confident to travel on my own, certain that I knew myself and ready for the adventure. What I didn’t realize is how powerful it would be for a young man to leave his familiar environment and stability. To leave all that was reassuring for me and my understanding of who I am, and what is my belief system and how I perceive myself.

As my travels in India — the land of mysticism and spirituality — progressed, I engaged with a new culture, a culture that is full of beauty but that was also full of contradictions to my belief system and the way that I understood humanity. My psychological “I am” was so challenged on one hand, and on the other hand I was very drawn to the experience of freedom and the process of shedding what was disturbing me from experiencing that freedom. Over time, without me even noticing it, I discovered a lot of moments of great expansion and spiritual experiences. At the same time my confidence in knowing “this is who I am” started to fall apart. It came to the point, after a year of traveling, that I felt that I didn’t have so much grip on my identity — I was relating to my experience mostly on the level of my being. That experience became very confusing to me and the peak of that confusion came after I had to go back to my homeland. There I realized how big the gap was between the person that left and the person that came back. I was looking for ways to understand and to ground my experiences.

In that time I started to go deeper into meditation and the philosophies of the far East and to learn different healing modalities, Chinese Medicine was the main modality, it gave me a very clear science behind our energetic map and very efficient ways to heal oneself. This was my initiation into healing, meditation, and self inquiry that later on gave birth to the wisdom and insights that are being shared in the book.

Can you tell us a story about a hard time that you faced and overcame on your spiritual journey?

The reason that the book came into form was out of a crisis that I experienced in my marriage, that was ending in a very rough way. This created a ripple effect not only on my emotional stability but also to what I understood and to what I was cultivating on my spiritual journey. It started a deep process of finding and re-defining. What is it in me that cannot be taken away? That which is beyond the circumstances — which is the center of my being. It sent me on a self-healing journey to reconnect to the essence of who I am even more strongly than before.

As part of that practice of redefining and finding what cannot be taken away from me, I would sit and write down phrases of guidance and insights for myself. I wrote in order to have a sharp tool to reflect and to remind myself of truth. Everything that I knew was being thrown into the fire, and what came out of it was a more crystalized knowing of what cannot be touched by change: the essence of my being.

What gives you comfort when things are hard?

The ability to reconnect to the sources of self-love and the ability to reconnect back to the source of life itself. And also of course, the friends and family that remind me of the simplicity of passing through a human experience.

Can you share a story you experienced when you were first starting as a healer?

When you learn Chinese medicine it is learning and understanding the technology of energy — what Chinese medicine refers to as Qi — so over the course of 4 years, as I was studying, I was accumulating a lot of knowledge. But the first time that I entered the clinic with one of my teachers, he asked me to leave my head and my knowledge outside of the door and to enter the clinic without my head but only with my senses.

You can imagine the irony that I was facing in that moment, but after I allowed it, I saw that it is only when I put my knowledge aside that I can diagnose who is in front of me, and only then can I use that knowledge to know what is the best treatment for that person.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The lesson was to know when to use my knowledge and when to use my being and my senses in order to receive knowledge from the outside, and like that to act more effectively.

If you could go back in time and talk to your younger self regarding life lessons, things you would like him to know what would they be and why?

I would remind myself to increase my trust and faith in life — that creation provides me exactly what I need in any given moment. And that in any crisis — spiritual, emotional or financial there is also an opportunity to reinvent myself again and again and again, as I am a part of life that always continues to evolve.

Which tips would you recommend to colleagues in the healing world to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The best way for a healer not to get burned out is to make sure that she or he receives healing themselves, to maintain a spiritual practice that creates an outlet for the excess energy that is being accumulated, and creates more inner space to deeply rest and renew one’s own energy.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Along the way I met a lot of angels in human form — one of them, a dear friend and huge source of inspiration, is Kimberly Foster Gamble. Just to see how she’s moving through life and manifesting big projects with a lot of integrity and compassion, and she never forgets the humanity of the other. She maintains a practice of inner reflection with herself while managing to be tapped into a very refined alignment with all of what there is.

Kimberly showed up at a crossroads in my life, that I had in the last four years and was able to bring her clarity and support to my experience, while pushing me forward into my potential. To see and to be with somebody that manages to master the art of life — that is a huge source of inspiration and support to anything that I do in my life.

How have you used your authority to bring goodness to the world?

For the last 25 years of my life I’ve been healing and supporting the evolution of humanity in as many ways as I can! I operated private clinics in both Israel and Costa rica for many years, and also offered meditation and self awareness workshops. For the past 9 years, I have been studying with Taita Juanito, an indigenous Ingano Colombian healer who has a great vision of healing for humanity and many projects to protect the environment and the plant medicines. Over the course of the years, I have gotten to know many inspiring people doing incredible work in the world. When I can, I try to offer my support, guidance and create connections to help those projects happen. One project that I was really happy about is that I helped get the funding to build a school for indigenous Siona children in Colombia to learn and preserve their language. And of course I hope my book will touch the lives of many.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started in this path” and why?

1- To know that the spiritual path also has spiritual crises that will come, and they are part of the evolution of one’s self, while we are shedding parts of the psychological “I am”.

2- That we are never alone even if it feels like it sometimes.

3- At different times, on a spiritual path, we will experience spiritual abundance, as a direct result of consistency with our practice. At other times, we will experience spiritual “lows”, and in the time of the low, we need to remember to bring back to the surface what we cultivated in the time of the spiritual abundance.

4- Not to be afraid to carve — to refine — my own writing for as long as it’s needed, in order to stay with the truth of what I want to express. That it will pay off later on.

5- To remember that success is a meeting point between my actions and the trust that I have in life and in creation.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Well, I would create a movement that can be a bridge between the ancient cultures and their wisdom for how to live life in more harmony — between humanity, and between people and nature.

And to find a way to protect indigenous cultures as world human heritage, so that the essence of these cultures would be not lost as humanity is moving more and more into technology and science.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Website — www.insights-thebook.com

Instagram — @mitrapoliti

Facebook — www.facebook.com/mitrapoliti