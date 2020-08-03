Author Marla Goldberrg: “You can’t be too grateful or too kind; It’s amazing how being grateful for what you have brings you more of it”

I believe that you can’t be too grateful or too kind. It’s amazing how being grateful for what you have brings you more of it.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marla Goldberrg — Energy Healer, Intuitive, Speaker, Teacher, Host of Guided Spirit Conversations Podcast, and Best-Selling Author. Prior to beginning her spiritual quest, Marla was a serial entrepreneur, founding and running four businesses during her professional career; Event’s inc., a full service event management company, The Candy Lady, Ltd., a candy manufacturing company, Pawz Pet Taxi, and Sweet Bites Bakery. In 2003, Marla’s life had hit rock bottom. Feeling lost and not having anyone to turn to, Marla saw a promotion for a women’s conference. It was at this conference where Marla met her first spiritual teacher. Her journey began. Marla attended a three-year mystery school and, by graduation, learned fourteen healing techniques. Marla continues to build on her education, having learned 24 healing modalities to date. During this time, she became certified as a Spiritual Response (SRT) therapist and an Intuitive Life Coach. In the spring of 2018, Marla founded and is the host of Guided Spirit Conversations podcast, and has two best-selling compilation books and her own best-selling book. The latter book is partially non-fiction and partially self-help. Marla’s mission for this book is to help others learn how to release anger, frustration and stress, how to forgive others and themselves, learn self-acceptance and ultimately self-love.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

In 2003 I found myself in a dysfunctional and abusive marriage. I went into a deep depression and felt totally afraid and paralyzed in my life. I didn’t know where to turn or who to talk to, as nothing I was doing was helping me in my relationships with my husband or my family.

Serendipitously, I saw an ad for a women’s conference. One of the speakers was talking about “How to Heal Yourself”. That lecture was the magnet that pulled me into that women’s conference. I went to the talk and everything the speaker was discussing resonated with me. It resonated so much that I signed up for her mystery school. By the time I graduated, I learned 14 healing modalities. These techniques — and the ones that I learned after graduation — were paramount to helping me turn my life around by 180 degrees.

I didn’t think I would use what I learned for a practice. I was just going to use my knowledge to help friends and family. Though that was my mindset, I was drawn to learn more and more techniques. To date, I’m trained in 24 modalities.

One morning in 2014, I was sound asleep when a large booming voice said, “You need to start a practice, you need to help people.” I thought it was my husband, but he was also sound asleep. When he awoke, I shared with him what occurred.

We had a long conversation about the voice, the meaning and what to do about it. I followed what the voice said and started a practice.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Though being an energy healer and intuitive is considered more mainstream, when I began it was still considered highly “woo woo”. Not everyone was open to hearing what came through to me during the healings or intuitively.

There’s a phrase that talks about (and I paraphrase) sometimes things break down so that they can be rebuilt. Through my practice, there are many times when my clients are facing what happened to them in the past, or is happening in one’s life in the present. That is the break down. Many get caught up in the drama of their life breaking down and get stuck there. By helping them re-build their life, it disrupts the comfort that they found in the negative energies, drama or trauma that they are so used to.

I also feel that my podcast; Guided Spirit Conversations, my best-selling book: My F*cking Long Journey To Loving Myself; A Guide to a Shorter Path, disrupts a person’s area of comfort as well. By listening to the podcast, they hear new and enlightening conversations, which open their minds to new ways of thinking and living, as well as tried and true techniques that they can easily incorporate into their life. The book is a partial memoir and partially self-help. Sometimes when learning about someone else’s journey, you gain insights such as, “if they can turn their life around, so can I”. This then disrupts their current or old way of living, of being, giving them insight and tools to help them change, shift or tweak their life, bringing to themselves a life that they divinely deserve to live.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My first teachers, AlixSandra Parness and Laurel Mamet, were — and still are — amazing, insightful, and gifted in their way of presenting new ways of processing thoughts, old traumas and belief systems. They were the catalysts for me doing the amount of self-healing that I did.

My friend, Marie, was another mentor who helped me by sharing additional insights and understanding, which helped me to release so much of the dark stuff that I had been hanging on to.

A coach and mentor of mine, Sue. Sue opened my limited way of thinking around my business. She pushed me out of my comfortable nest and ignited my flight of life.

One of my dearest friends, Eva, though not in the metaphysical realm of healing, was there to support me in every step of this journey and she still is one of the human touchstones that keep me moving forward.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

You’ve got this! These words gave — and still give — me the strength to not allow fear to hold me back. I used to shy away from being in front of people and crowds. Now I have a podcast, a book, I am a public speaker, and am producing a virtual summit with my colleagues.

Forgiveness is not a gift to the offender, but a gift one gives to themselves to release the burdens that anger, resentment or frustration has on the body, mind and spirit.

“A relationship is a relationship until it is no longer a relationship.” That is a quote from Bashar, who is a channeled entity. This statement helped me realize that when a relationship ends, that it’s not necessarily personal. The relationship was there as a stepping-stone to grow and learn — if not for yourself, then for the other party — but then it was time to move on.

How are you going to shake things up next?

I’m working on a journal which supports a tool in my book, My F*cking Long Journey To Loving Myself; A Guide to a Shorter Path. I am also in the process of producing a virtual summit called Global Consciousness Summit. The guest experts will be talking about issues that affect us personally as well as globally.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

There are so many books that have had impact on my thinking. One is The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz Sr. I resonated with that book and its contents. I try diligently to incorporate those agreements into my life.

Another book is A Soul’s Journey by Peter Richelieu. This was one of the first books I read that opened me up to the soul’s process and how, as we go through each incarnation, the soul grows and learns while in spirit.

There are many podcasts that I love to listen to, but I lean more towards audio books. Right now I’m listening to The Answer by John Assaraf and Murry Smith, Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself by Dr. Joe Dispenza and The Emotion Code by Dr. Bradly Nelson.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be based around kindness and gratitude. I believe that you can’t be too grateful or too kind. It’s amazing how being grateful for what you have brings you more of it. Just like being angry or negative will bring you more of the same. It would make sense that being grateful is a higher vibration, bringing you more of what you desire.

Here’s an invitation to a social experiment: when you pay a bill or purchase something at a store, say to yourself or out loud how grateful you are to be able to purchase that item or pay that bill. If a negative thought leaks into your mind, say “clear delete” three times, and bring your focus back to being grateful. Try it for a month and see what shifts in your life.

As for kindness, I believe that you can’t be too kind to people or animals. Kindness reaps amazing rewards. It doesn’t matter if someone isn’t that way back, my focus in on you. Keep your words, thoughts and deeds directed at extending kindness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is like a parachute, it doesn’t work unless it’s open.” I don’t know who said it, but it helps me to remember to be open to everything, even what I might perceive as negative. It reminds me that in every incident there is a lesson, opportunity or gift. I have learned that every experience we receive is a stepping-stone to learning and growth as a human and as a spiritual being.

