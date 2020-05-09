Author Lindsay Teague Moreno: “To develop resilience, understand why you’re doing what you do”

Understand why you’re doing what you do. If you aren’t emotionally connected to your business, your task or what you’re doing, it’s really hard to stay in the game when you hit a speed-bump. I find that having a really clear list of long-term goals along with action items that get me to those goals helps me know what I should be spending my time on and what isn’t a priority. It’s a lot easier to be resilient about something you’re emotionally invested in than not. Keep asking yourself why until you feel the emotion in your body (I find it’s around 5 times). Write that reason down and keep it close to where you work.

In this interview series, we are exploring the subject of resilience among successful business leaders. Resilience is one characteristic that many successful leaders share in common, and in many cases it is the most important trait necessary to survive and thrive in today’s complex market.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Lindsay Teague Moreno. Lindsay Teague Moreno is an author, podcaster, and business owner. In just 2 short years she built a 7-figure personal income, using only social media. All of this with 3 little girls at home and all the mom duties that come along with it. Lindsay’s passion is to help other moms find their voice and realize their dreams of owning businesses. She is known for being straight-shooting, raw, and real. Her ability to be vulnerable while making people laugh is why so many females are drawn to her content. Lindsay doesn’t beat around the bush when it comes to hard stuff. Raising businesses and babies at the same time is no easy feat, but it can be done.

Her Amazon best-selling book, Getting Noticed, is a roadmap of how she grew several businesses online from scratch. Her follow-up book, Boss Up! is National Bestseller, and outlines the ten success philosophies Lindsay learned on her path to success.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’?

Sure. I’m an entrepreneur, author, speaker and podcaster. I’ve created 3 multi-million dollar producing businesses in the last 6 years in both the services and retail side of business. I always wanted to be a business-owner; I come from a long line of entrepreneurial women and I intend to pass this legacy onto my 3 daughters (10-year-old twins and a 9-year old).

Personally, I’m a lot to deal with. I talk about things that should embarrass me so that others will open up to me. I want people to know we’re so much more alike than we are different. I love to laugh. If you spend 3 seconds on my Instagram stories, you’ll hear the proof. I don’t take my roles in life too seriously. I believe there’s room for a whole lot of fun in everything we do, and that kind of energy attracts others. I’m loyal and I’m going to stand up for my people and what I believe. I love traveling like I love air. I need Chick-Fil-A sauce like I need water. One of my favorite things to do is win at board games.

Can you share with us the most interesting story from your career? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

In 2008, my identical twin daughters were born, and I believed that all of the dreams I had for me would shift to the dreams my kids had. Just like that. That’s just the way it works right? The doctor hands us our heart walking around outside of our bodies and then we spend the next 18 years pretending we don’t need anything, and we focus solely on the fulfillment of our kids. Eventually, we realize we have to find ourselves again when our “purpose” leaves the house along with an empty void in our souls.

No. That’s just not the way it has to be.

It took me years to get the courage to tell others that being a stay-at-home mother wasn’t my purpose; that while I love my kids to death, I don’t love parenting. There. I said it. I thought I would, and I don’t. Making endless PB&J sandwiches and playing with dolls that look like they hang around the hourly motels isn’t my idea of fulfillment. I’m still that same girl that I was before kids, only now my heart is bigger. But would the other moms stone me in the street for that feeling?

I just came out with it. All of it. I owned my feelings. And you wouldn’t believe the response I got from my small (at that time) community. That one admission gave the voices back to the women in my community who had lost them.

Once I realized how much that kind of authenticity could actually affect others, I become obsessed with the idea that connection fuels action and that authentic connection only happens when the leader goes first with the truth. It gives permission for others to speak their own truth and own their feelings — even if they’re not popular.

I’ve found this same idea is true when it comes to business. As my businesses grew, the more real and authentic I was about what was hard and what to expect, the more women came to hear what I had to say. I’m now an author, speaker and podcaster where my heart’s desire is to engage my audience through encouragement, empathy, education and entertainment free from the fake, fluff and fairytales of business-ownership.

What do you think makes your company/brand stand out? Can you share a story?

When I first came out with my story of loving my kids but not being fulfilled by motherhood, I felt terrified. What will people say? What if they tell me that my best version of a mother isn’t good enough? What if people talk about me? What if what I have to give to my kids misses the mark of what a “good mom” is.

About 5 minutes later, there was a shift in perspective. I went from terrified to powerful in the snap of a finger. I no longer had to care what strangers on the internet feel. I realized that there are people that won’t agree that a woman can be both a great mom and a great business owner at the same time. I realized that their words have no affect on me because they don’t know my life. They don’t live in my body. They don’t have a say in my journey as a parent or an entrepreneur. I’ll be for a lot of people and I won’t be for a lot of people. When others don’t connect to my message it’s because they’re meant for another leader. That’s okay. That’s not about me, it’s about what’s best for them. When that mindset began to take over, I realized my potential was limitless.

And limitless power is the thing that many women don’t realize they possess. My brand stands out because I am the living, breathing example of what happens when you decide to put your own fulfillment on an even playing field with that of the rest of your family. There are plenty of people out there that will give their tribe advice that’s just a regurgitated version of someone else’s truth. That’s not what I’m about. I’m here to say, “hey, this is going to be a complete cluster. You’re going to feel out of control. You may even feel selfish at times. It’s going to be worth it.” I can say that because I’ve lived it. That experience is invaluable to my tribe. They need to know what to expect and what’s coming down the road. I have a unique ability to communicate both; the really exciting and the really hard.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are so many amazing humans that have contributed to my success. My mother was the first person to open the doors to a business for me to learn from. My husband and business partner is on the front lines with me. He sees every talk, combs through every email, reads every exciting text, listens to every idea, and dries every tear. I could not build the businesses I have without him to make sure the details are buttoned up. People like Brené Brown, Mel Robbins, Jon Acuff, Chalene Johnson, Seth Godin, Ryan Holiday, Melissa Radke, Alison Faulkner, my work team and my girls group have all contributed to my success. To be honest, though, some of the best lessons I’ve learned are actually through the people that meant me harm. It’s the people who reflect back to me the parts of me I have to change and dealing with that has helped me become the person that is capable of a high level of success.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out the trait of resilience. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

To me resilience is the ability to take a punch and keep getting back up. It’s that never-say-die mindset. In business you’re going to take punches almost every day. You think something will work and it won’t. You’ll think this is the thing that’s going to shift your momentum and it falls flat. You’ll get a complaint about something you put all of your blood, sweat and tears into. Someone will talk about you online. But you’re fighting for your business so that means you just keep getting back up and walking into that office. That kind of grit only comes from deep down inside. The most resilient people are those that are so emotionally connected to their goals that nothing someone else says or does gives them permission to throw their hands up and walk away.

When you think of resilience, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?

I hang around with resilient people so that they’ll rub off on me. My list would be long. Perhaps the story I’m most affected by is that of my partner, husband, and best friend, Michael Moreno. He’s had a hard life. He was not served happiness on a platter. He has every right to wave his victim flag and live small, but he doesn’t. There are six components to what I believe make up a “good life” and they are personal, financial, relationships, health, business and spiritual. Michael shows up in these six areas. That’s it. He shows up. He doesn’t run away when it gets hard. He doesn’t allow his past experiences to shrink him. He shows up, even with the baggage. That’s resilience.

Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us?

I don’t look like the VSCO girls. My jeans aren’t a size 0. I still rock adult acne. Most days I’m fighting for time to shower. I don’t have a closet full of gorgeous “I didn’t try that hard” clothing that I put on each day for a photo shoot that makes me look perfectly put together. I yell at my kids sometimes. I eat whatever’s fast most days. I don’t pretend everything is perfect and that I have all the answers. I’m still learning as I go. There are more people than I can count that rolled their eyes as I started telling my story and building my tribe. Just because I don’t look like the typical online influencer doesn’t mean I’m disqualified. If the size of my body and the way my face looks are offensive to someone, I’m not here for them and that’s okay.

Women love to disqualify themselves from opportunity because they don’t “look the part.” Spoiler alert, the fact that you don’t fit in makes you born to stand out.

Did you have a time in your life where you had one of your greatest setbacks, but you bounced back from it stronger than ever? Can you share that story with us?

I built a print and education business that made millions of dollars in 2016. One day, that business was forced out of the market by circumstances completely out of my control. I remember panicking and having this “what are we going to do now?” moment. People depend on that product. We depend on the income. The good news is that I had created that business to meet needs. What people actually connected me to was the fact that I could plug products into the holes in their business. My value wasn’t just providing that business as a resource for my tribe. I was the resource. They were coming for me the whole time, not just the product. I would never have known without that setback.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share a story?

I grew up, like many girls, in a home with parents who had a lot of personal baggage. A father who had a desperate and laser-focused desire for control and a mother who was addicted to peace. You can imagine the kind of environment that created. My childhood felt messy. As each of us worked to get our highest needs met, it created chaos, anger, resentment and eventually a complete breakdown. At an early age I learned that nobody is coming to save me. If I wanted something, it was going to be up to me to get it. That mindset has served me so much in my business and my life. It gives me permission to own my past, my mistakes, my life as my responsibility — even if I didn’t choose it. Which, ultimately, allows me to be able to take responsibility for my success.

Resilience is like a muscle that can be strengthened. In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone can take to become more resilient? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Take cold showers to show yourself first thing in the morning that you can do hard things. Turn it on as cold as you can for at least 60 seconds before you leave that shower.

2. Sit with your emotions. I tend to want to run away from hard feelings. Feelings aren’t good or bad. Sitting with them will allow you to move through them faster than avoiding them. You’ll need that when it comes time to say yes when you want to run away.

3. Work on building your confidence. Confidence is the secret weapon to resilience. For anyone else to believe you can, you must believe it first. Repeat your positive affirmations out loud, meditate, journal, get in the gym. Do whatever makes you feel confident.

4. Get around resilient people. If your friend group isn’t resilient, there’s a good chance you won’t be either. There are people in our lives that come for a time and serve their purpose. Don’t hang around people that are going to bring you down. I think you’ll find that once you start spending time with people who level up, the people who don’t won’t be as exciting for you to be around. It’s the natural progression of relationships.

5. Understand why you’re doing what you do. If you aren’t emotionally connected to your business, your task or what you’re doing, it’s really hard to stay in the game when you hit a speed-bump. I find that having a really clear list of long-term goals along with action items that get me to those goals helps me know what I should be spending my time on and what isn’t a priority. It’s a lot easier to be resilient about something you’re emotionally invested in than not. Keep asking yourself why until you feel the emotion in your body (I find it’s around 5 times). Write that reason down and keep it close to where you work.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire any movement I’d love to be part of the “just say the thing” movement. We’re so concerned with hiding the imperfect — with everyone and everything. “If it’s not perfect they won’t like me, and I will fail” or “if it’s not perfect, I’m hurting my kids.” Perfection isn’t real no matter how many Instagram beauties tell you it is. Flawless isn’t real no matter how many beauty brands tell you it’s just a purchase away. I want more real. More grit. More imperfection. More truth. More mess.

Connection is born there. Real connection. The kind of connection that builds million-dollar empires. The kind of connection that builds tribes. The kind of connection that fuels fulfillment. That’s the movement I’d create.

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

I want to know Seth Godin. He’s got such a unique view of business and I love the way he says in 3 words what takes the majority of us 3 pages. It’s an art form, really. I just want to sit at his feet and learn from him. He’s brilliant.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: @lindsayteague is where I hang out the most. Find me there and let’s connect.