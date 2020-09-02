Author Katie Boyd: “How to write a book that sparks a movement”

My desire is for people all over the world to use the principles and precepts in this book to step into their power and live the rest of their lives, the best of their lives. I want women to use their voices to say no and know that no is a complete sentence. I want them to be healthy. Wealthy. Have fulfilling relationships and purpose in their lives. I want them to feel free, happy, and in control.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Katie Boyd who is on a mission to change women’s lives. She’s the host of the Ambitchious podcast, an empowering extension of her first baby, Katie Boyd’s Miss Fit Club. This multi-faceted health and wellness platform has transformed the lives and mindsets of tens of thousands of women from all over the globe. She is also the author of Ambitchious, a no-holds-barred, direct and brutally honest wake-up call to embrace the powerful reality that being a bitch is a good thing. Everything Katie creates is designed to help women use the very stones thrown at them to turn around and build their ultimate empires. Whether you’re a stay-at-home mom raising five kids, in the middle of an upstart, an established entrepreneur, or the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, being the HBIC is integral for ascension. She firmly believes that by facing our inner demons while working in the light will help women cast larger and more powerful shadows. Drawing from her expertise in exercise science and nutrition, as well as her work as a certified Reiki master/teacher and multi-dimensional healer, Katie is dedicated to helping others make physical, spiritual, health and wellness their most coveted possessions. A popular motivational speaker, she has starred in her own reality television show through NBC Universal called Wicked Fit and has been featured on Dr. Oz, in O Magazine, as well as in Life and Style Magazine, Us Weekly, Boston Magazine, Boston Herald, and The Boston Globe. Katie’s virtual training programs, which she started over a decade ago, include customized monthly meal plans (along with recipes and shopping lists), workout videos, meditations, and breathing exercises. They are paired with a supportive and collaborative Facebook community of like-minded women. Katie also offers an upgraded program that includes one-on-one coaching. Katie is changing the conversation about empowerment, self-care, and ambition. She resides in Southern New Hampshire with her twin flame, Matt, and her pink-faced Boston terrier, Pearl.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share the “backstory” about how you grew up?

Iam from Taunton, Massachusetts which is a larger city in Southern Massachusetts. Taunton is equally between Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. My parents were high school sweethearts and married at 21 years of age. I followed soon after and I have a younger sister who is an accomplished photographer. I started competing in beauty pageants at the age of four. It was a way my mom and I would bond. She always wanted to model and compete, but my grandparents owned a very busy restaurant and my mom was put to work as soon as she was tall enough to use the soda machine. I competed on and off for most of my childhood. That parlayed into more competitive beauty pageants as I grew up and scholarship pageants like Miss America. At the age of twenty-four, I decided that the world of pageantry for me was starting to get cumbersome, unhealthy, and draining. I was going to school for exercise science and nutrition and was working fulltime so I retired to many people in the industry’s dismay. After a while, I started to miss the camaraderie of the world that I had known for so long and was asked to sponsor the pageants by becoming the official trainer and coach. I decided to take the leap and I then began coaching other ladies I had worked with and started to produce winners. In the pageant world if you help create winners word spreads like wildfire. From there I became one of the official trainers for Miss America and the Miss Universe pageants systems. I held that position for over ten years producing thousands of winners from all over the world. Oddly enough through coaching and owning my wellness center, Katie Boyd’s Miss Fit Club, I starred in my own reality television show called Wicked Fit which aired on E!, Bravo, and the Style Networks under NBC Universal. Wicked Fit was also syndicated all over the world including Dubai, Australia, and the UK. That was when the Ambitchious Movement started to happen. I was making great money. Guest-starring on shows like Dr. Oz. Being quoted by Oprah. Traveling. Speaking. Mentoring. But something was missing. I had everything a woman ever could have wanted but felt empty, sad, depressed, and anxious. I always had this sinking feeling that I was never good enough. That is when I met my husband. He was a meditator and I was intrigued. He was always so happy and satisfied with life in general. He was confident, zen, and easygoing. I wanted that. He introduced me to his guru, Amita Chopra, sister-in-law of Deepak Chopra. She taught me how to meditate and how important being in control of my daily rituals and happiness where and boom, Ambitchious was born. She taught me that I was creating my reality and that I had the ultimate power in doing so.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story?

I have read thousands of books over the course of my lifetime, but I will have to say the most life-changing book ever was and still is, Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill. I used to walk to an independent bookstore when I was younger and take my allowance money and buy books. I was thirteen when I bought that book even though it was written in the 1930s it literally fell off the shelf into my hands. What thirteen-year-old girl was buying books like that? I will never understand it. I used the principles in the book to pull myself out of poverty and the lack-money mindset that I had been taught to me through my familial beliefs. I use the principles still to this day and I also talk a lot about these rituals in my book, Ambitchious. Abundance and wealth are our birthrights.

What was the moment or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

I started a podcast a few years ago to reach more women from all over the world and so many of my clients and listeners kept saying I should write a book. Some begging me. But honestly, I was afraid. I was never a good writer and many teachers growing up told me my writing was horrible. But I realized during this entire process that you don’t have to be Stephen King to write a book. You need to have a burning desire to serve and give value and a really good editor. I knew that writing Ambitchious was going to be scary, but it also made me step way out of my comfort zones and for that I am grateful.

What impact did you hope to make when you wrote this book?

My desire is for people all over the world to use the principles and precepts in this book to step into their power and live the rest of their lives, the best of their lives. I want women to use their voices to say no and know that no is a complete sentence. I want them to be healthy. Wealthy. Have fulfilling relationships and purpose in their lives. I want them to feel free, happy, and in control.

Did the actual results align with your expectations? Can you explain?

I was extremely hands-on with everything from fonts, cover design, photoshoots, editing, you name it. So, in the end, it was exactly what I intended and more. I am great at envisioning something in my mind and making it a reality.

What moment let you know that your book had started a movement? Please share a story.

For me, it is the hundreds of emails and social media messages I receive daily saying that my book has changed their lives for the better. They have released seventy-five pounds. They have left their abusive relationship. They have mastered their money and got out of debt. They have found the person of their dreams. That is what you will experience if you follow the Ambitchious Rules, what I like to call the Six Lifemakers or Breakers. The sky is the limit if you do the work.

What kinds of things did you hear right away from readers? What are the most frequent things you hear from readers about your book now? Are they the same? Different?

I have heard a plethora of their experiences but the best thing that I have ever heard in my opinion is that this book was so needed for right now.

What is the most moving or fulfilling experience you’ve had as a result of writing this book? Can you share a story?

There have been so many but for me, because I have been a victim of domestic abuse this story is very close to home. One of my readers followed the book step by step and saved up enough money and mental strength to leave her mentally and physically abusive husband and take her special needs child and gave him a better life. She is now debt-free. Owns her own home. Has gotten a divorce and found the love of her life. I mean, what is better and more validating than that? I feel like this book saved her life. She said it did and I believe her. For that, I am truly grateful.

Have you experienced anything negative? Do you feel there are drawbacks to writing a book that starts such colossal conversation and change?

I curse a lot and some parts of the book are a little cheeky. Some people say that I could have gotten my word across without swearing and being vulgar, but I warn people on the cover that if you don’t like my humor and my way of writing, don’t waste your money. I have never said I was a holy woman. I mean, the book is called Ambitchious…you should assume it isn’t a psalm.

Can you articulate why you think books in particular have the power to create movements, revolutions, and true change?

Books give you ultimate hope. Every time I read, I feel reinvigorated and like I can conquer anything. A good book should shift your energy immediately as well as be a catalyst for everlasting change. I also think that revolutionary books are timeless and will place a stamp in your mind and your heart that you can never forget.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a bestselling writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Honestly, showing up consistently to your ideal readers. Give them value on social media. Give them service through your emails. Entertain, empower, and educate them and they will be forever loyal to whatever you create. Give without asking for a sale and when you have something to sell, they will be the first in line to buy it.

What challenge or failure did you learn the most from in your writing career? Can you share the lesson(s) that you learned?

Create a dream team and know that you cannot learn everything and be everything to your book. You need an incredible editor to help you streamline your ideas. You need an obsessive copyright editor to pick every line apart. Have a creative cover artist. Someone to help you with marketing, publishing, public relations. Cover the gambit and let them all do their job. I tried for so long to do everything by myself, but it wasn’t working. Now I have the best person for every aspect of the book creating an experience and I have no fear when I am ready to write the next book.

Many aspiring authors would love to make an impact similar to what you have done. What are the 5 things writers needs to know if they want to spark a movement with a book? (please include a story or example for each)

Put a lot of effort and value into serving your social media followers and fans. Show up consistently and serve…serve…serve. Think outside the box. No pun intended but I sold out of these boxes I created for pre-sale for my most loyal clients in 24 hours. Just because someone has not done it before does not mean it can’t be done. Be creative and blaze your own trail. When you sit down to write, set your intentions for each time you do the work. Every time I wrote, I would always say to myself before I started typing that these words will help so many people grow.

4. Just sit every day and have your writing time even if you aren’t feeling it. I used to just say to myself to just get 200 words a day and then I could quit. I would start typing and then just get into a rhythm. That helped me create daily and feel accomplished.

5. Ask for help. Hook up with celebs, influencers, and even just friends on social media and ask them to share your book. You would be surprised by just asking how many people will step up and help you become even more successful. The worse they can do is ignore you or say no.

The world, of course, needs progress in many areas. What movement do you hope someone (or you!) starts next? Can you explain why that is so important?

My next focus will be on Ambitchious Motherhood. So many moms are afraid to step into their power in all things maternal. I am focused on changing that. We can call it “Mombitchious.”

How can our readers follow you on social media?

They can follow me on Instagram @katieboydambitchious and like my Facebook page Katie Boyd Ambitchious.