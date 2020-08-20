Author Dannie De Novo: How to Live with Joie De Vivre

There is only one reason — we don’t love ourselves enough — and since we do not love ourselves, we are not able to love others, have passion, see possibilities, or show gratitude for all of the amazing things around us. When we can absolutely love ourselves and be accepting of ourselves, we will have immense happiness.

As a part of my series about how to live with Joie De Vivre, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dannie De Novo. Dannie is the international bestselling author of the book Get in a Good Mood & Stay There and the host of the successful podcast The Dannie De Novo Podcast. Dannie is a heart and spiritual healing specialist and happiness coach who often appears on TV as an expert on combating fear and anxiety, releasing past pain, and creating happiness. Dannie has helped athletes, entrepreneurs, consultants, designers, political candidates, and even parents attain their desired lives and live happily in the present moment.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Prior to becoming a mindset coach, I was a lawyer and had a good job. I was married, owned a home, and had a baby girl whom I adored, but aside from the time I spent with my infant, I was utterly miserable. The truth was that I had suffered through a very long and traumatic depression in my teens and twenties, and in the back of my mind I always feared slipping back into something similar. However, now I had a baby and I knew I had to be there for her, so I pretended to be healthy and functioning while really, I was slowly dying inside.

One evening I was at home making dinner. I was mindlessly stirring a pot on the stove, entrenched in negative thoughts about my day. My baby was sitting on the kitchen floor playing with a bunch of old wooden spoons and plastic bowls I had given her. As I continued to stir, I happened to glance down at her. She knew I was watching her, and she picked up one of her bowls and a spoon and began stirring just like I was stirring. She beamed at me with her huge brown eyes as if to say, “See? I’m just like mommy.” She was so proud of herself.

I beamed back at her, also proud. But then, I had a crushing wave of nausea pour over me. It was so strong I had to sit down. I suddenly realized that my daughter was copying everything that I was doing. I was her main role model, and I was teaching my daughter how to become a very depressed, lonely, unhappy, and unfulfilled woman. Just like mommy?! I couldn’t allow that to happen to her.

So, I set out on a mission to learn how to become a happy, fulfilled, mindful, successful, loving, and vivacious person so that I could teach my daughter how to do the same. My book Get in a Good Mood and Stay There is a compilation of the ideas, exercises, practices, and mindset techniques I tried out and ultimately adopted to go from living in a numbed-out, tired, and listless state to living as a happy human being.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Many interesting and exciting things have happened since I started this particular career. I have become an international bestselling author and have a successful podcast. Because of these things, I have been able to speak with influential and interesting people all over the world and have formed connections and friendships with amazing souls. These things never would have happened had I not begun and continued to develop my incredible career and journey.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I remember sitting at the table at my first “self-development” seminar thinking that by the end of that weekend I was going to have the answers to a lot of my questions. Ha ha! What I very quickly discovered that weekend was that I had so much to learn and that the more I learned, the more questions I had. Learning is a life-long endeavor and I take time out of each day to learn a little bit more about myself.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am very grateful to so many people in my life. Looking back, I know that I have had a lot of help throughout my life, but there has been one person who has been cheering me on since I was five years old, and that is my brother Steve. He has not always understood everything I was doing, but he has always supported me — no matter what. And, quite frankly, there has not been another person in my life who has done that. Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently rated at #18 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low?

There is only one reason — we don’t love ourselves enough — and since we do not love ourselves, we are not able to love others, have passion, see possibilities, or show gratitude for all of the amazing things around us. When we can absolutely love ourselves and be accepting of ourselves, we will have immense happiness.

Can you share with our readers your 5 strategies to live with more Joie De Vivre? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Meditate

I use my daily meditation to check in on my body, on my mind, and on my spirit. I use meditation as a means of listening to what is going on inside of me and quieting the noise from outside. I use meditation to connect with the Universe and feel as though I am part of something expansive, timeless, and good. It is a great way to develop clarity, creativity, and a sense of peace.

The more frequently I practice meditation, the more the effects sustain themselves throughout my day and throughout my life. The good news is you don’t have to devote more than a few minutes each day to meditation and you don’t have to be perfect in your practice. Keep it simple. Focus on your breath. Focus on a mantra or affirmation. Focus on the quiet. Be mindful of the feelings, thoughts, and ideas that arise during your meditation. Sometimes just sitting in nature is enough.

What your practice should be is meaningful for you. With meaning and connectedness comes greater happiness and awareness.

Be Grateful

A gratitude practice is a daily commitment to focusing your energy and thoughts on what you appreciate. Gratitude shifts our thinking to the present moment instead of allowing us to slip back into past pain or worry about the future.

Gratitude allows us to celebrate what we have now and what we have accomplished. It also allows us to refocus our energy on our dreams and goals. For a long time, my life lacked sufficient gratitude, and I often lived inside my own little pity party. My emotions were on autopilot and stuck in the past. Gratitude allowed me to come back to the present and live there happily.

Have Passion and Connect It to Your Purpose

Purpose gives meaning to our lives, but purpose mixed with an intense passion lights our hearts and our lives on fire.

I always knew I wanted to help people in some way. I knew that since I was a little girl. I thought that by being a lawyer I could serve many people and speak up and fight for those who could not do those things for themselves. Obviously, I did help a lot of people as a lawyer, but I did not have a great passion for the job. When I allowed myself to connect my purpose of helping others with my passion for spiritual development and healing, my life took off like a rocket. I not only got to help people every day (and a lot more people every day), but I became driven by and infused with an incredible energy and love of life.

Be Creative

We are creative beings and when we suppress that part of ourselves, we suppress a huge part of our spirit. It is no wonder why we then feel lost, alone, and passionless.

I have come to believe that when you are in tune with your creative process, you are paying attention to the voice in your heart. You are mindful of your soul’s desires and you are honoring those desires by engaging in creative activity.

I am not an artist, but I like to think I am creative in my own way — in how I write, in how I communicate with others, and in how I think about and interact with the world.

Play

Allow yourself to have fun, explore, and be silly.

I used to be so serious all the time, always so focused on what needed to be done or on why things weren’t happening fast enough for me. Then I had a baby, who grew into a toddler. This is when I really learned how to play again and be silly. One day she said to me, “Mommy, I love it when we laugh.” I have never forgotten those words nor the look on her face when she said them. When I feel myself struggling with life instead of embracing it, I know I need to lighten up and enjoy myself.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that most inspired you to live with a thirst for life?

I love Dave Asprey’s Bulletproof Radio. It is an amazing look into the infinite possibilities we have in front of us when we are willing to look for them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that relates to having a Joie De Vivre? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Flaming enthusiasm, backed up by horse sense and persistence, is the quality that most frequently makes for success. -Dale Carnegie

This quote is relevant to my life and everyone else’s lives in that nothing amazing will ever manifest without some powerful force behind it like enthusiasm or excitement. Good things follow pep, heart, gratitude, and passion. You must uncover these feelings within yourself and apply them to your pursuits in life, whether those pursuits are related to growing a thriving business or living a happy life.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have had the great opportunity to feature many up-and-coming individuals and businesses on my podcast, which has given them exposure and a chance to tell their stories. I have donated my book and corresponded with women who are incarcerated in an attempt to help them find their strength and purpose. I have donated my children’s books to libraries and to children in an effort to help fuel young imaginations. Mostly, I enjoy using my talents to help people I encounter every day, whether that be by listening to a stranger, sharing a smile, or acknowledging someone’s gifts.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently putting together a monthly membership through my website where like-minded people can access my content and connect in a welcoming environment.

More importantly, I am very excited about a spiritual and personal development seminar that I am developing for summer of 2021. My dream is to bring together amazing teachers from different backgrounds to speak and give real, tangible help to those who are suffering or to those who simply want to grow and evolve. I am majorly passionate about this project…and you know what I said earlier about passion.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to create a movement that helped people really learn to love themselves. We talk about loving others, but how do we do that when we don’t really know how to properly love ourselves? By learning how to be kind, patient, and accepting of ourselves, we also learn how to behave that way with others and we become more compassionate and empathetic…and our world could certain use more of all of those wonderful ideas and feelings right now.