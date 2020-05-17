Author Celeste Rains-Turk: “Here Is How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”

Be a better listener than advice giver, don’t add fuel to someone’s raging fire, make an effort, to be honest, and vulnerable about your own feelings, encourage others to engage in present moment awareness habits like breath work or describing things in their immediate environment, and when speaking with others support them with empathy by seeking understanding — this lets them know you genuinely care and that their feelings are heard.

Celeste Rains-Turk is the #1 Best-Selling Self-Help Author of ‘Believe your way to Badass’, podcast host of ‘Confessions of a Bikini Pro’ and a highly sought after the coach who helps women make peace with food, their body and their goals. She combines her degree in Psychology with her love of all things personal development on her mission to help others Build More than Just a Body.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Istruggled with my mental health for many years battling with depression, anxiety, and disordered eating as well as exercise abuse. After I did my first competition I fell into a very scary time, many competitors know this as the post-show blues, and I rebounded badly which meant I gained a lot of unnecessary weight in a short period of time. It was after this that I realized training plans and nutrition programs just weren’t enough. I immersed myself in personal development work from therapy to healing to mindset mentors. I committed to loving myself through my words, actions, thoughts, and beliefs and shortly after my mission to help others Build More than Just a Body was born!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Hm, most interesting! That’s up for debate, haha but probably the week leading up to my very first event everything that could go wrong, did! My event venue canceled, we had a massive family emergency, my dog passed away, and my whole town caught on fire with evacuation warnings and road closures. I was able to press on and get everything pulled together. It ended up being amazing and far surpassing my expectations despite a very rough week leading up to it!

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Care. If you care about yourself, you can care more for others and when you care more for others, they can care more for you and the work you are all doing together. The same thing goes for love. I would ask another leader to consider their ideal work culture and work backward from there with the question in mind always of ‘What soil do I want to grow this from?’

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There is not. I wish I could say there was though!

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Being mindful is about being present so that we can consciously consider our needs at the moment we are in. If we consider the opposite of mindful, we think, ‘mindless’, which suggests that we are without our mind. Knowing this, in order to be mindful, we must bring out mind into the moment.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

Physically, you may notice a shift in the way you engage your muscles during a workout or how you hold yourself when you walk into a room or the way you use facial expressions. You will be so present with your body that you become more aware and conscious of what you are doing. On a mental level, you may notice yourself become more focused, tuned into yourself and all stimuli around you, and find decisions to be made from a more considerate and well thought out place. Emotionally, you will be able to recognize your state, identify meaning you are attaching to the emotion or the cause of the emotions you experience, and you will be able to choose to shift it or sit with it. Being mindful allows you to have deeper experiences on all levels.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious about the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness and serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Be proactive. Notice what causes you to feel jolted or anxious or out of the present moment. After you notice what causes it you can start by preemptively preventing the cycle. For example, if you notice that you feel meh after breakfast and that is because the news is always on first thing in the morning, then tomorrow you can try putting music on, or journaling, or finding things to celebrate before turning the news on. Modify the meaning. We tend to attribute meaning to everything we do, listen to, see, or take in. We can change the meaning we give to things by seeing them in a new way. Try it with something simple first. Attach a new meaning to something you do or have or experience. Think of the glass that is half full, half empty, or just a glass og water. Get in a routine. Have a routine that is just for you, your body, your goals, and your needs. Separate this routine from other things going on in your life so that you can practice, each day, being present in this routine. Maybe you have a glass of water, do 3 stretches, and write positive statements in your journal first thing in the morning each day or even before bed. The more you commit to this routine, the more time you are spending present in your own thoughts. This will also allow you to remove yourself from moments that don’t serve you since you have practiced stepping into your routine each day Set boundaries. When it comes to uncertain times, many of us don’t know what to do, think, or believe because we can no longer plan, plans have changed, and life as we know it shifts. This makes healthy boundaries that much more important. Not just with others but yourself as well. This could look like telling that other co-worker not to call you every hour with questions or to catch up because it is interrupting your flow which makes it harder for you to support them. Then set up some office hours and an emergency reach out line or word they can send to you if they really need you. If you are finding yourself constantly feeding into the energy that is not serving you in uncertain times, setting boundaries can help you to find peace of mind knowing you are doing the best you can for yourself. Maybe this means leaving your phone on airplane more or not entertaining thoughts about ‘what if’ or other uncontrollable things and choosing to use a pattern interrupter such as singing the alphabet backward whenever you find yourself doing that. It is hard to worry about tomorrow when you have to think of what comes before K in the alphabet. Release the pressure. As much as we people like to move forward and experience growth and have a positive and fulfilling life, there is always some pressure that can come with that. Then you introduce a stressful time in life or something out of your control and it seems that pressure goes from being valuable and self-serving to too much to handle. Try writing down all the things that are making you feel overwhelmed, anxious, stressed out, or heavy. Then adjacent to those things write down a feeling you would rather experience. Next you can see where there is a gap between what is stressing you out and what you would rather be feeling from that item.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Be a better listener than advice giver, don’t add fuel to someone’s raging fire, make an effort, to be honest, and vulnerable about your own feelings, encourage others to engage in present moment awareness habits like breath work or describing things in their immediate environment, and when speaking with others support them with empathy by seeking understanding — this lets them know you genuinely care and that their feelings are heard.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

I believe we are our best resource. Start by looking within your beliefs, thought patterns, and behaviors. Challenge and change these things before looking for bandages externally. To that point, however, seeking out activities that bring you closer to your values and the emotions you want to feel more frequently can also be a great step. Also, the more you can take note of what is happening within you and around you, the better! So, use the alarm on your phone and set reminders throughout the day that bring you into the present moment. Maybe follow a guided meditation, do some breathwork, stand in the grass, cuddle your blankets. But always look within first and ask yourself, ‘what will help me to feel more serene today and every day?’…’ where am I being mindless in my day to day life?’… ‘what do I need at this moment?’

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Oh, this one is always so hard for me to answer! There are many lessons I have learned, and quotes that inspire me. One that always helps me feel better is that “everything happens for a reason”. This has been significant in my life for as long as I can remember. When I look at all my favorite quotes like. “if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain” or “everything works out in the end, if it’s not working out, it’s not the end”; they all carry that theme that ‘things will get better’. I think that these types of quotes and beliefs help me to see setbacks more like setups for comebacks and growth. They remind me that I have the power to change my life, improve myself, and commit to a bigger picture. I don’t fear failure because growth is the only option.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement would be all about self-love. To wake up each day and recognize that you are an incredible, unique soul having a human experience and you are so worthy, capable, and deserving of the life you desire. I believe self-love is the root of all empowering change. A movement beyond the realms of satisfying others’ expectations of us or the expectations we think others have and instead to truly choose, decide, and nourish ourselves based on our deepest needs.

