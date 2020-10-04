Authenticity and Personal Branding

Authenticity is magnetic. Yes I know this may sound cliché but it really is.

Staying true to your personal values is key to building an authentic brand.

I remember a time when I cared a little too much about people’s expectations. It didn’t take me long to realize that I was uncomfortable, unhappy and not myself. Very wrong move!

My candid advice- Don’t trade authenticity for approval.



I did a 360 turn around and here’s what I discovered:

My opinion is valid – there’s nothing like trusting your inner voice- it’s okay to outgrow certain people, circles and jobs- when you are yourself, you radiate confidence and attract your own crowd.

