Authenticity and Personal Branding

Authenticity works magic when establishing your personal brand. Are you ready to let your authentic self shine through?

By

Authenticity is magnetic. Yes I know this may sound cliché but it really is.

Staying true to your personal values is key to building an authentic brand.

I remember a time when I cared a little too much about people’s expectations. It didn’t take me long to realize that I was uncomfortable, unhappy and not myself. Very wrong move! 

My candid advice- Don’t trade authenticity for approval.


I did a 360 turn around and here’s what I discovered:

  • My opinion is valid  – there’s nothing like trusting your inner voice- it’s okay to outgrow certain people, circles and jobs- when you are yourself, you radiate confidence and attract your own crowd.
  • Understanding my strengths is key– I know what I am good at and I give it my very best. This has allowed me become known for my expertise.
  • Comfort zones are never the best– staying in my comfort zone means that I’m not growing. Because growth is important to me, its important to try new things and refine my personal brand as I go along.
  • Stay true to my values– Staying true to my personal values have helped me shape my brand. I don’t trade my authenticity for approval.

Michelle Okwudiafor, Founder and Personal Brand Strategist at Career Invest

Michelle Okwudiafor is a communications expert and personal branding strategist who helps individuals gain clarity and visibility in their careers.

Passionate about career growth and personal development, she is on a mission to help ambitious  early to mid career professionals 10X their impact by creating intentional personal branding and career growth strategies.

