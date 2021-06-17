Austin Walters of SpringTide: “Greater employment flexibility for women”

Enfranchising and funding more diverse VC managers, e.g. funding female VCs will result in many more funded female-led startups because investors see the world through the lenses of their own experience

As part of my series about “the five things we need to do to close the VC gender gap” I had the pleasure of interviewing Austin Walters.

Austin Walters creates companies and invests in entrepreneurs democratizing medicine. He is a Founder and Managing Partner of SpringTide, a VC firm leading Seed and A rounds for healthcare data science companies.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the “backstory” that brought you to this career path?

I was a consultant at Innosight after college and served a number of large health-tech clients while reading everything Clay Christensen wrote on disruption. I then left to start a company and earn my MBA at Harvard Business School, after which I was the Commercial Director for a handheld ultrasound AI company called EchoNous. Alongside all of this, I had been investing for over a decade with my family into several startups and venture funds with some success.

Can you share a story of your most successful Angel or VC investment? In your opinion, what was its main lesson?

Our most successful realized investment to date is in Coupang (CPNG). At the time of our investment as an LP in Rose Park Advisors, Coupang was a seed-stage startup trying to bring a Groupon-like service to Korea. Coupang recently went public on the NYSE after transforming itself into the Amazon of Korea over a ten year period. The main lessons: Pivot early, fast, and often; vertically integrate.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding “failure” of yours? Is there a lesson or take away that you took out of that that our readers can learn from?

We haven’t had to write anything off yet, so it’s too early to say!

Was there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that?

Yes, we turned down a company called Neuroflow, which then went on to win very sizable contracts with the military to provide tele- mental health services to veterans during the pandemic. This was a strong team with personal military backgrounds, and we underestimated the power of those connections.

Ok let’s jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this article in Fortune, only 2.2% of VC dollars went to women in 2018. Can you share with our readers what your firm is doing to help close the VC gender gap?

First, we’ve set a goal to achieve 50/50 gender parity among personnel within SpringTide. For example, Andrea Paul, MD has joined our team as a Principal, and Andrea has been a wonderful angel investor and advisor to many entrepreneurs since she sold her last digital health company, Board Vitals, in 2017. She has been enormously helpful in sourcing deals from fellow female founders. Second, we have a large number of LPs who are women, and we likewise rely on them for deal flow.

Can you recommend 5 things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the VC gender gap. Please share a story or example for each.

More women earning degrees in STEM disciplines, e.g. STEM alumni clubs for women to encourage enrollment Greater employment flexibility for women, e.g. allowing for work-from-home situations Seeing parenting as an important management “school of experience”, e.g. Amy Coney Barrett as both mother and accomplished attorney Enfranchising and funding more diverse VC managers, e.g. funding female VCs will result in many more funded female-led startups because investors see the world through the lenses of their own experience Institutional LPs requiring a certain % of their fund portfolios to be female-led businesses. I’m not aware of this happening yet, but I could imagine pension funds, Funds of Funds, and corporate LPs to naturally requiring this.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.