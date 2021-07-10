Austin Patry and Sophia Karbowski of Rollin’ n Bowlin’: “Persistence is key”

Persistence is key. If you have a vision and the passion to start a company then go for it! The journey won’t be easy, but has the potential to be extremely rewarding. Keep at it and find things and people that inspire you each and every day. Having a support system will make the world of difference as you are starting out.

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Austin Patry and Sophia Karbowski.

The young and successful co-founders behind the growing health brand Rollin’ n Bowlin’. Austin and Sophia met at Texas Christian University and founded the company upon graduation in 2017. The brand has evolved from a food truck to college campus cafe storefronts and now the duo are selling ready-to-blend smoothie and açaí bowl pouches to grocery retailers across the country,

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

In 2017, when we graduated from Texas Christian University (TCU) with degrees in Entrepreneurial Management, we realized that Fort Worth, Texas was lacking healthy food options. After visits to California, and many açaí bowls later, we seized the opportunity to introduce Fort Worth to its first açaí bowl-focused establishment — Rollin’ n Bowlin’.

With each craving of açaí came more motivation, and within months, what started as an idea soon became a proof-of-concept food truck. After one successful year in the food truck, we reached our goal of rollin’ to our first brick-and-mortar on TCU’s campus! Since then, Rollin’ n Bowlin’ has opened three more açaí bowl cafes on campuses across the country at Tulane in New Orleans, Loyola Chicago, and University of Denver. Additionally, our brand has become a resource and incubator for young student entrepreneurs with a mission to spread positive energy and healthy vibes. We’ve started to mentor young entrepreneurs, advising them on ways to kickstart their business.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in March 2020, we had to temporarily close down our storefronts. But we acted fast and packaged our smoothie + açaí bowl recipes into sealed pouches for consumers to enjoy from home. In only six weeks, we were able to launch the new product in nine varieties that can be found on our website, on Amazon and in grocery retailers nationwide.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

When we started in 2017, neither of us had prior experience with trucks or trailers. Whenever we wanted to be mobile, we had to hitch our food trailer to the back of a pickup truck. Despite watching many YouTube tutorials, we were never 100% certain that the trailer was successfully hitched and secured to the truck.

One day we were driving over a busy bridge across from the Fort Worth Zoo and heard a loud thump. We quickly realized that the 18 foot steel trailer came off the hitch and was moments away from roaming free. We have a lot of comical stories from the trailer days including when we accidentally hit three parked cars with the trailer at our busiest catering event ever. Hundreds of students saw it and we had to give the police report while making açaí bowls! The lesson learned was to just roll with the punches and stay positive. There were so many defeating blows that could’ve made us quit. Successful entrepreneurs stay positive, make adjustments and move on quickly.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We were in the same position as our customers when we started our company, so we have been able to truly connect with them and understand their wants and needs. As we continue to grow, our mission is always top of mind. We never stop hustling to achieve our goal of making healthy food options available for students.

We also prioritize being transparent in everything we do. Whether it is our team members or customers, we want everyone to feel like they’re a part of our brand and understand the ‘why’ behind Rollin’ n Bowlin’. Transparency in a business is crucial to creating loyalty from within and trust from our customers. We will always be honest about our ingredients and our operations. We do not shy away from sharing our reasoning and business experiences with anyone who has questions. This goes hand in hand with our mission to support student entrepreneurs and mentor them. We believe that sharing the valuable lessons we have learned over the past few years can really provide young entrepreneurs with a strong foundation as they start their ventures.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

We started our business with the help of a crowdfunding campaign, so there were hundreds of people who have helped us get where we are today. One person we are extremely grateful towards is Gus Bates. Gus is an entrepreneur in Fort Worth who has a successful insurance company.

Before we bought the food trailer, we would have people come over to Sophia’s house nearby our college campus to try out our recipes. One evening, a family that Sophia babysat for came by to try an açaí bowl. The dad mentioned that one of his friends, Gus Bates, was starting a gym with an açaí bowl food truck outside of the gym. We were shocked because our plan was to start in front of a gym!

Come to find out, Gus was talking about our food truck and his gym. That same night, we met Gus for the first time at his unfinished gym. He showed us around, and we gave him our pitch. He was so supportive and provided us with some additional startup capital (for no equity), free electricity and plumbing. He was, and still is, an incredibly important person in our journey.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

We have a lot of exciting projects and partnerships in the works! Our university campus locations are growing rapidly and we have new storefronts opening soon. Our goal is to be the number one healthy, on-campus dining option for students across the country.

On the retail side, we have a new seasonal recipe coming out this winter for our frozen single-serve bowl + smoothie pouches. We also have plans to release a completely new product by the end of 2021. We are constantly looking for ‘what’s next’ in the health food space. Stay tuned, as this product could very well disrupt the healthy snacking category!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of our core values is to support young and student entrepreneurs. We do this by hiring students at all of our café locations and offering additional programs such as our “Bowl and Goals” incubator program. Every semester, we offer multiple student startups a grant to help accelerate their business, provide mentorship with monthly meetings, marketing resources and more.

Also our vision is to “spread healthy vibes”, so serving people healthy food and passing on positivity is always the primary goal.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

Austin — I’m not much of a reader, but the “How I Built This” podcast by NPR has made a deep impact on my life. It is refreshing and motivating to hear that the most successful entrepreneurs in the world have/had the same growing pains as us. It really puts things into perspective and shows that hard work and patience pays off.

Sophia — I second Austin on that! I also love the “How I Built This” podcast. Every episode, no matter what industry the business is in, really inspires and motivates me to continue innovating. The entrepreneurial journey is far from seamless and it’s encouraging to hear other entrepreneurs discuss the wild experiences that ultimately led them to great success.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each.

While being a twenty-something founder is rewarding, you will come across people who treat you differently because of your age. To them you may be too young or too inexperienced, but only you know your true potential — embrace it! Oftentimes the people you are surrounded by in your twenties are not able to fully understand the “start-up” hustle and the discipline it takes to be your own boss. Keep your head held high, the long hours will pay off. Do not let the — what seems like — never-ending challenges get you down, focus on all the small successes you have achieved along the way to stay motivated! One of the most rewarding aspects of being a young entrepreneur is looking back at where you started and seeing how far you’ve come. Sometimes we forget to do this! As young founders, we have had to remind ourselves that we cannot nor should we attempt to do it all. Don’t burn yourself out, always take time to recharge and understand that it will help both you AND your business in the long-run.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

Persistence is key. If you have a vision and the passion to start a company then go for it! The journey won’t be easy, but has the potential to be extremely rewarding. Keep at it and find things and people that inspire you each and every day. Having a support system will make the world of difference as you are starting out.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

It’s incredibly difficult for us to choose one! We love the founders of Airbnb for their early scrappiness of selling breakfast cereal before they got funding. Austin loves Mark Cuban for his raw work ethic, forward thinking approach to new technologies all while keeping family a priority (bonus points for being a Dallas native). Also the founder of Chipotle, Steve Ells, for the incredibly efficient operations he built. Sophia specifically would love to meet the founders of Sweetgreen or Warby Parker. They both started their brands in college settings and we think it would be really fun and interesting to compare our experiences with them!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!