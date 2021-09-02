Austin Markham: “It’s okay to not sound like the track”

“It’s okay to not sound like the track” — As a vocalist, I often get frustrated when I can’t hit the note or execute the run perfectly and that is such an unhealthy habit I have formed that I wish I didn’t have. I wish someone would’ve told me that it’s okay to find your own melody within the song, find your own sound, find your own run, and find you. Find yourself. This is the key to being an established artist, be you. Because if you are just trying to sound like them, you aren’t ever going to inspire your listeners.

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Austin Markham.

Austin Markham is a Nashville-based 21-year-old pop/R&B singer-songwriter set to catch your attention with vulnerable lyricism accompanied by buttery vocals. He works endlessly to perfect the music he puts out and pushes himself to be a role model of confidence, self-love, and perseverance to listeners of all backgrounds. Although his music falls under the pop/R&B umbrella, Markham effortlessly blurs the lines between genres, creating an environment for various discussions and feelings. Fans should look forward to Markham’s debut EP Me., releasing August 13th, 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in the northeastern part of Oklahoma. We have a Walmart and an Atwood’s if you know what that is. Resources are low for people who are creative and seek to pave their own way. Growing up, I really never doubted what I wanted to do; I always wanted to be a CEO, I wanted to run a business, a team, and a company. I am an enneagram 8, so I am straight to business most of the time.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started singing on a stage when I was 7 years old, so there is not one specific moment that I can point at. However, I want to thank Greg Highsmith for asking me to come up on stage with him for the first time in 2007. There has been a hunger inside of me for music ever since that nervous, probably off-pitch performance.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most interesting opportunities I’ve been lucky enough to have is singing at Carnegie Hall. It was such a fun experience and just made me crave singing on a stage like that even more. I would love to one day headline a show there, the history of Carnegie Hall is insane. You could definitely feel the room, and I have only been in a couple of places in this world where you could feel the environment. I would love to sing there again in the near future.

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

Well, I moved here in January of this year and I started recording in March — I wasted no time. I was only here for a week and started singing. That’s why I love this city, there is so much for creatives and that is exactly why I moved here.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

I love living around other creatives and musicians. I could throw a rock from my front porch and hit a songwriter, it amazes me. I am reminded so much of my Oklahoma life here in Nashville, the day I moved here I knew it was home. It just feels right. Another thing I love about Nashville is the community, everyone knows everyone. I just feel like I am always having a moment with someone that knows someone that knows someone… I love it here.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

So, I have been singing the National Anthem since I was 13 in front of a couple of thousand people. This is really when I started getting more serious about singing. Well this is a lot of pressure, right? Yes. It is hard to remember all the lyrics to songs, especially at fourteen years old. And you know those songs you can kind of mumble through and no one will really notice? Well, the Star-Spangled Banner is not one of those songs… I got asked to sing this song for an event probably around 2014, so I would’ve been 14 years old and I forgot the lyrics smack in the middle of the song. It was so bad, I restarted the whole song. Now my motto is don’t stop, keep on going. And it may have been a motto birthed from that, now funny, not so much at the moment, kind of experience. Moral of the story, learn your lyrics and don’t stop when you mess up.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes. My mother. She is the reason I really started taking singing seriously. She threw me into every lesson a kid could go in. But finally, after discovering that I have no talent in Karate nor enough rhythm to play the drums, I met a vocal coach. He taught me how to use my voice. His name was Clay Decker, He was such a help in finding my voice technically. This really started my hunger to share my voice. Thank you Clay. Anyway, back to my mom. She has consistently supported my dream to step outside of the norm and be me. I remember when I was probably fifteen years old my mom made this sign for me and there was a simple, yet profound quote that has stuck with me, and it said this: “Why are you trying to fit in when you were born to stand out.” This quote shapes my life in so many ways for so many reasons. Most young adults — and just people in general — look to their parents for guidance, and my mom was one who held me to a high standard while enabling me to be ME. That is a gift I received from her that I will never be able to give back.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Honestly just discovering and creating my sound. I went into the studio with so many inspirations and ideas and we are still dissecting all of those ideas and creating something special, and that has been the most exciting and rewarding thing yet. I am working on a couple of collaborations and maybe a love song, so stay tuned for that. Aside from music, I love fashion and I am currently redoing my closet one piece at a time. I ordered some new shoes today and some leather pants. Never worn leather pants before…but we will see. I am so inspired by fashion and it is another way I get to share and express my artistry.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

“It’s okay to not sound like the track” — As a vocalist, I often get frustrated when I can’t hit the note or execute the run perfectly and that is such an unhealthy habit I have formed that I wish I didn’t have. I wish someone would’ve told me that it’s okay to find your own melody within the song, find your own sound, find your own run, and find you. Find yourself. This is the key to being an established artist, be you. Because if you are just trying to sound like them, you aren’t ever going to inspire your listeners. “Trust the process” — One thing I wish I would’ve been told more of is to trust the process. I am such a go-getter and busy bee that sometimes I seek to be so far ahead of where I am at and I miss the lesson today. “Work with others”- A lot of artists I know are fearful of influence, therefore they let very few people in. I get this, but I wish I would’ve learned sooner that collaboration is where the most creative music comes from. “Focus on relationships”- my producer, Sam Hart constantly reminds me how important it is to remain relationship-based in all interactions with the music industry. This is what sets artists and musicians apart and anyone in the business, if you are simply transactional, you will never last. Lastly, I wish someone would’ve told me that “this is going to be the hardest thing you will ever do.” Being in the studio multiple times a week and writing on the weekends has been so hard. Songwriting was the hardest thing I’ve done. Recording was easy compared to writing down my thoughts and feelings. While I wish I would have known all of the work it would take to put out a project I wouldn’t change it for the world. This has been the most rewarding thing I have ever done.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Rest. That is the main tip for burn out, simply take breaks. Not only in your weekly or monthly schedule but even daily. Your mind, voice, body all need a break from time to time and we tend to push ourselves and our bodies are not designed to go hours on end and then get 5 hours of sleep and get up and do it again the next day… REST. RECHARGE. And you will REFUEL for the next to-do list, bus call, or recording.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Talk. I think this world is missing communication, not knowledge. We are lacking intentional conversation with those around us in our community. Those that do not look like us, believe like us, worship like us, this is where we get to influence and learn from each other, life needs to slow down and we need to have conversations again. This is what I wish in my life and in those around me. It starts with us.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of the most important and powerful things I stand by is a quote by my grandfather. He once told me, “If you’re not yourself, you’ll always be second best.” It sounds good like it should be on a T-shirt, but to live it out is not so easy. As I explained previously, I was born in a small town where most young men didn’t look like me. I didn’t dress for the part, that’s for sure. I wore boots until I was about ten years old and then I threw them aside for some new Nike’s. As I have continued to find myself and travel on my path those words have rang true in my spirit again and again, just be you… I am a firm believer that you will never serve anyone well playing a role you were never meant to play. Dolly says it best, “Find out who you are and do it on purpose.”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to meet Justin Bieber or Ariana Grande; they have both been in my playlists for years. Justin inspires me often, I actually sang his song Purpose for my High School graduating class.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram- @donebyaustin

TikTok- @donebyaustin

Twitter- @donebyaustin

YouTube- Austin Markham

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so much for this awesome opportunity.