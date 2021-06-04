Austin Fillmore: “As an artist and a creative, your mind is always on”

As an artist and a creative, your mind is always on. You’re always looking to go bigger, harder, or better. So it’s important to give yourself grace every now and then, and take breaks.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Austin Fillmore who was raised in Chicago, IL. While spending time between the West Side and the Suburbs, he discovered rapping in 7th grade. He decided to call his stage persona “Austin Fillmore’’ in homage to those first cross-streets of his debut Chicago apartment. He continues to urge his fans to get to know him and his consistent flow of behind-the-scenes footage, on-stage performances and daily social media stories that keep the masses on the edge of their seats. As seen in A Taste of, Lyrical Lemonade, Elevator as well as Chicago’s Kiss FM, Austin has earned his rank in the industry. He has recently graced some of the biggest stages in the Midwest, including North Coast Music Festival and countless other local staples! His performance on Chicago’s #1 Morning Show “The Jam” has once again marked Austin as a star on the rise in Chicago and beyond.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Chicago IL. Had a pretty cool upbringing. My dad is a pastor and my mom was a banker and a musician. We bounced back and forth between the city and burbs mostly. Sports and music were the center of my life. I played basketball, soccer and football and played the sax, clarinet and piano…so a very active upbringing.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up in my house we were also surrounded by music. We grew up listening to everything. From church music to Micheal Jackson to Nate King Cole to Chaka Khan, I mean literally everything. My mom is a singer and piano player, as well, she was always trying to teach us harmonies and all. So, just having that influence really shaped me into who I am today.

But what made me decide I wanted to actually pursue it as a career was when I got arrested for selling drugs and I remember while being locked up I would always find myself freestyling with my cellmates and one day one of them was like “ya know you’re pretty good and you should do it when you get out.” So I did and it just took off from there.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There’s a lot of stories but how my manager @ac_evan became my manager is always a fun one. So I had just got back from doing a show in Iowa and I had to double back to Chicago to perform a late-night show. After I got done performing, this guy walked up to me and introduced himself to me and I kinda blew him off. It was Evan! He told me about some of his marketing plans he had and asked if he could hit me up about it so I gave him my number. He would text me but I wouldn’t respond. I know that’s bad but at the time I was just not really tryna hear it.

One day, my buddy Fraze hits me up and was like I’m putting together a showdown at the University of Kansas…do you wanna come perform and I was like “Yea sure”. So I pulled up to the meeting location and sure enough guess who was there. Evan. And he sat right next to me on the tour van on the way down. We talked the whole 8 hr drive and at the end of it I was like “Man this is the coolest dude I ever met”. And the rest was history.

Come to find out, he knew what he was doing the whole and came on that trip on purpose to talk to me ahahahah smart man.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, this wasn’t funny at the time but I remember making the mistake of assuming the DJ at the show I was gonna perform at had a cable to hook up to my phone so that I can play the beat to perform. Yea I know definitely a rookie / unprofessional move…but ya live and you learn.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I got a lot of projects I’m working on but the next one to drop is the project I have with Remy Prosper.. It’s called “I hate being human”. The lead single for the project is called “U Lie I Cry” and it’s doing great right now. We even got merch for the single. We made pillows and t-shirts..you can get it off my website www.austin-fillmore.com.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Our world is diverse so, to state it plainly…what we watch on tv should reflect the realities of life…simple.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Honestly, it’s tough to answer this because I don’t wish to change anything about the experiences I’ve had. If I had to pick one thing, I would say don’t let unimportant things or distractions stand in your way.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

As an artist and a creative, your mind is always on. You’re always looking to go bigger, harder, or better. So it’s important to give yourself grace every now and then, and take breaks.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

ThinkLess. FeelMore is my movement. It’s about not letting fear hold you back from achieving happiness and success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My manager, Evan (@ac_evan). We met 3 years ago and he’s been my right hand man ever since.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Too much play makes Jack a dumbass” — it’s a saying my grandpa would say…it still rings in my head to this day and keeps me focused!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Wiz Khalifa. I love his style and creativity and would love to pick his brain over a drink or two to gain some knowledge.

How can our readers follow you online?

IG, Twitter or Snapchat: @austin_fillmore

www.austin-fillmore.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!