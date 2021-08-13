Aukje Kapteyn: “Educate yourself on the views of those with very different ideas, cultures, lifestyles, religions, and do this setting judgment aside and listening to peoples’ experiences”

Be open to feedback, read a diversity of good books and take in different perspectives; educate yourself on the views of those with very different ideas, cultures, lifestyles, religions, and do this setting judgment aside and listening to peoples’ experiences. This builds compassion which bridges us to emotional and spiritual health.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing wellness counselor & author Aukje Kapteyn.

Aukje Kapteyn is a 73-year-old mother of three and grandmother of seven children. She has worked as a counseling therapist for the past 32 years in private practice, at her retreat center, and in Indigenous communities and is currently working as a coach and mentor for counselors working in three First Nations communities. Writing is a significant part of her self-expression and spiritual awakening, and she has published short stories, poetry, feature articles and journal projects and now her first non-fiction book; Grounded Grandmothers.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I immigrated to Canada from the Netherlands with my family when I was 12 years old. I am the oldest of 8 children. I always loved the outdoors and coming to Canada gave me lots of opportunities to explore the beauty around me. My family loved going on vacations in the Rocky Mountains and early on I became an avid camper and hiker.

In a busy family where sometimes, I was also the caretaker, my escape, besides the outdoors was my journal.

My family travelled a fair bit and I got to know Canada from East to West very well and later, on my own, I went North. I also lived in the US specifically Iowa, and New Mexico for short periods of time.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Since I have not been making a living as an author, my career could best be described as a guide for others to explore their deeper wounds and wisdom and through this find their potential and their own path. I do this in person as a counselling therapist, on my journal coaching website and now also through my book.

It was when I was living in Edmonton’s inner city and had a parttime position as a journalist, while raising three children, that I became involved in the challenges of those living marginally in the inner city: those unable to access services or who were homeless and burdened with trauma and mental illness. I became fascinated by group facilitation and individual coaching and counselling to help others find a more resilient self. It was then that I decided to go back to university and do a Master’s program that would give me the knowledge and skills to do that work. I became particularly aware of the plight of the urban Indigenous people. I wanted to know what was in their culture that gave them so much strength and powerful sense of community.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I am a fortunate person in that there were many mentors and teachers along the way. The person who was an important guide for me when I made my can’t-turn-back-now transformation was Jerry Jud from the Shalom Retreat and Study Center (@shalomretreat) in the Catskills in New York. He and the co-founder of Shalom Elisabeth Jud were seminal influences. I still follow Shalom and have attended many retreats there. Other guides have been important as well, and there are many, including Leslie Temple Thurston from Corelight.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I was on my way to court to support an Indigenous client, a 3-hour drive through the country, when I got completely lost. It was at the time of the Oka crisis in Quebec, and I was listening to CBC radio when an Indigenous woman who was part of the blockade, spoke and said they now needed to go home to their families and go on with their lives. This happened to be the day the standoff ended when the army was sent in. The protest was not resolved in a satisfactory way. I was so distracted that I made a wrong turn and ended up driving on a gravel road, that I hoped would meet up with the highway. It did not, it became a dirt road, then a bush road, then nothing. I sat and wept in my car, not so much for getting lost but that the standoff after 78 days ended with Indigenous rights still ignored. And then the time comes we need to just go home to our families. What I learned is that life take circuitous routes, and sometimes we hit dead ends. I never made it to court, and neither did the client whom I was there to support. Whatever needed to happen for me that day, happened. Getting lost is sometimes what we need.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Two books that had a huge impact were ones that “blew my mind” meaning that they put everything I used to believe in question. The first one was Mists of Avalon by Marion Zimmer Bradley, a historical fiction taking place during the time of King Arthur, written from the perspective of the female characters. What opened my mind in this book was the primal power of women and the influence of pagan rituals that seeped into our present day honoring of seasons, ceremony, and mystery.

The second book was Elaine Pagels Gnostic Gospels. She reinterprets the ancient biblical stories of Jesus so that rather than being THE Light, he came to evoke the divine light in all human beings. This is a Jesus I could relate to. It also underlined for me that religion, culture, and society change all the time, and we need to pay attention to be awake.

Books that helped the writer in me are The Artist Way by Julia Cameron (@juliacameronlive) and Writing Down the Bones by Natalie Goldberg.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My latest life lesson quote would be “Allow for occasions to surprise yourself”. There is nothing that makes one feel as youthful as that capacity to reinvent yourself and to be open to newness in you. I came to this when I realized that we need to keep moving, (not just physical movement) but also emotional freedom and mental open-mindedness; to be able to see things differently and detach ourselves from old narratives that have limited us. We can no longer be ‘same old’ because there is always an opportunity to be new, (our cells renew themselves so why not the rest of us.). With that also comes the capacity to be surprised by others, and by the world around us, in particular nature.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on a Journal Project that is designed for the grandparents out there, who want to be engaged, vibrant, while dealing with the limitations that come with aging and losses. The Journal Projects I design are optimally a 50-day commitment and involves a 5-step process. It is pretty well guaranteed that when you follow the 5-step process for this 7-week duration, there will be noticeable changes in perspective, in how we feel about ourselves and our relationships. Realistically we get stuck, by fears (COVID-19 certainly brought out fears in us) by restrictions, limitations (other or self-imposed) and the journal writing process is a powerful way to get unstuck, to tap into self-empowerment, wisdom we did not know we had and creativity that can surprise and delight us.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

First of all, I have to say it is difficult to separate mental from physical, emotional and spiritual wellness.

Our beliefs (mental constructs) influence our feelings. Emotions generally have a short expiration date, but what makes them stick around is the beliefs about ourselves or the world.

I would have to say that mental wellness would include questioning our narratives, the stories we tell ourselves. This also means don’t make assumptions about other people’s behaviours.

I have a story to tell here:

My daughter’s children are bi-racial, she married a man whose parents are from Trinidad. Once, when I was looking after her first baby a friend of her husband’s stopped by. He was standing by the door behind the couch and asked if he could hold the baby. The baby was lying in a bassinet close by so I went over to pick him up to hand it over to him. When I turned back to do this, the man had turned away and his whole posture had closed off, so I assumed he lost interest I then sat on the couch holding my grandson, thinking she would take the child when ready. He did not. Months later, my son-in-law asked me about this incident because his friend had suspected that I was racist. He thought that when I had gotten up to pick up the baby that I had done so to keep the baby away from him. Then when I sat on the couch holding him, it confirmed his suspicions. I felt very ashamed of this incident knowing I could have handled it so much better. I did not know him well but engaging in more conversation and telling him what I was doing would have helped, so would not having assumed that he lost interest and that there could be other explanations for his closed posture. It made me sad that such a simple well-meant interaction turned out to be so painful for him. Besides interpreting his reaction and responding obliviously, I was not mindful of him as a person. Whether that was racist or not, I had to answer for myself; it certainly was not attentive and respectful.

Secondly, be open to feedback, read a diversity of good books and take in different perspectives; educate yourself on the views of those with very different ideas, cultures, lifestyles, religions, and do this setting judgment aside and listening to peoples’ experiences. This builds compassion which bridges us to emotional and spiritual health.

Thirdly, cultivate the observer in you. A regular practice of meditation helps to detach from emotional reactions, from judgments, and narratives. Journaling can also help us cultivate the observer. For instance, in your journal allow yourself to tell your story as hero, or victim, but in doing so tell it as if you are the neutral listener and imbue a bit or humour into it. Don’t’ take yourself so seriously.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I’m a certified Primordial Sound Meditation Instructor taught by Deepak Chopra and that is the practice I follow now.

I also have a regular practice in Falun Dafa Chi Gong. I do yoga on occasion and am particularly fond of Kundalini Yoga but am more likely to fit that into my Bioenergetic movement practice. I used to teach a regular Bioenergetic class for the staff at Athabasca University. This is clearly where physical and emotional intersect and the Bioenergetic approach is designed to loosen up our rigid protective physical and emotional armouring. (I trained for five years in Bioenergetic Analysis and use it daily.)

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Movement: I make it a habit to walk every day for at least half an hour but several times a week I walk for two hours. Also, the Chi Gong I mentioned is about moving parts of our bodies we generally don’t pay attention to, and it is done very mindfully. Bioenergetics is done for both physical and emotional unblocking of our body’s armouring.

Food: What we put into our bodies, what we eat, and doing that also mindfully and with balance AND enjoyment is key to our physical health.

Self-care: Paying attention to what our body needs, listening to the cues it gives us, loving it unconditionally. Especially as we age, we have physical complaints that can be annoying and even embarrassing.

It is then we can practice unconditional love for our bodies all its parts and organs and through humour and tenderness we pay attention. We live in our bodies, but do we really know its mystery? Let’s keep the wonder and awe for this organism with all its mechanical, chemical, cellular, and microbiome activity that are beyond tracking.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

My view on this is that eating should be satisfying. When we simply remove things from our diet, i.e. sugar, pastries, or some other favourite treat, we will only feel deprived. The trick is not to subtract from your diet but to add to it. From that perspective, I’ll go out and buy ingredients for a wonderful salad; greens, grated beets and carrots, peppers, pumpkin seeds, perhaps a piece of grilled salmon, some chickpeas or roasted nuts, and a delicious healthy dressing (i.e. Hollyhock Dressing — created by Hollyhock Retreat Centre on Cortez Island). This kind of salad is filling and satisfying, and I’ve forgotten the sweets and pastries that I might normally crave.

It is about moving towards something that is healthy AND enjoyable, and less about moving away from the things that are not so good for us.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Have those crucial conversations with your family, friends, co-workers etc. With both honesty and compassion!

If they don’t go the way you hoped, at least you have cleared some space in yourself.

Conversations in your own head about stuff that is upsetting you, is not helpful, venting with someone else is marginally better, but short-lived. Talking it out, hearing yourself, and being heard is often a great way to move from distress to clear mindedness. Here is where a good walk also helps — alone or with someone.

Thirdly, I’m a firm believer in journaling. I understand it is not for everyone and getting professional help for healing from trauma, or depression is often the way to go. To be heard by a neutral, qualified listener is powerful. Advanced journaling allows you to be that for yourself.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Smiling is contagious. Not just for those you meet or smile at, but the very act of smiling sends nice vibrations to the rest of your body. Smile at people, at kids, at a dog, at the ducks in the pond. Smile at flowers, the tree moving in the breeze. Smiling is a form of wordless communion. Its power is greater than we expect. The first person who benefits from your smile is you, and as you feel good, you radiate that to others.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Spiritual wellness in an awareness that there is something much bigger than us, that there is a force or power greater and beyond us that we connect to. It can be Light, Spirit, God, Divinity, Soul, whatever name feels right.

Meditation gives us opportunities to connect with this source with a regular practice or at least the ability to stop in our tracks and pay attention to beauty, silence, and intuition.

Nature in whatever form we have access to it, also opens us up to a connection and regular forays into the forest or being around trees, water, wildlife really supports this.

Finally, I would say cultivating Gratitude matures us spiritually. Take the time to give thanks for things we did not do, make happen, or for gifts that life brings us, even when they don’t feel like gifts at the time. Switching from complaints to giving thanks is a powerful way to live your life.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Nature really engenders that feeling of transcendence, bigger than me, and communion with creation, and can fill us with appreciation, connection, and groundedness. There is so much going on in nature that we cannot see and is full of mystery. We experience awe and wonder at the beauties and diversities of nature, which at one level makes us feel small and at another, also a perfect part of it all.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

For many years I have dreamed of the possibility to have a worldwide holiday. Now that we know the global influence of a virus, perhaps we can think globally to have a one-day holiday where we do nothing but love whatever and whomever we are with. To make it even more profound: everyone would be with or gather with a group or person with whom you would normally be uncomfortable or is of a different culture, religion, or race.

This idea was inspired by two things: Madonna’s song Holiday, which made me imagine what it would be like if the whole world stopped for a day and celebrated humanity; celebrated our differences and our oneness. Just one day!

It is also inspired by the notion of a Holy Instant of Love, that the Course in Miracles talks about. In that one instant if all you do is love and are not distracted by thoughts, beliefs, or preconceived notions of others, you would have a profound effect.

It would not be a movement; movements come and go and eventually become institutions. But the experience of loving and celebrating humanity with compassion and humility would perhaps engender movements, political changes, personal transformation, and collaboration with those we’ve avoided. Perhaps. It is a big wish, but who knows…

