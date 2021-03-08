Audrey Hope: “Keep holding on”

Keep holding on… life will get better. This too shall pass. Everything has a reason. Keep moving. Day follows night and the sun comes out tomorrow and seasons change and there is hope.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive After A Divorce Or Breakup”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Audrey Hope.

She is an award-winning certified addiction and trauma therapist. She holds a Master of Divinity and Meta-Physics, as well as a Resident Addiction Specialist (RAS) certification. Audrey uses her abilities as a clairvoyant psychic medium to heal patients from trauma from abusive relationships, domestic violence and more.

A multi-talented force in the healing arts for over 20 years, Audrey Hope uses her revolutionary healing techniques to get to the “root of the root” of various problems with addiction, trauma and relationships. Her spiritual modalities guide patients to a new frontier in healing to achieve inner peace. Audrey believes that one must go beyond the rational mind and the traditional boundaries of therapy to inspire real transformation.

Audrey uses her expertise to help all individuals — singles, couples, and parents who may be dealing with marital problems to heal and manifest successful relationships. To Audrey, relationships are a science, she believes that once one heals what is needed, they can pave the way for success in life and love. Audrey provides tools and practical solutions to extinguish negative patterns and beliefs so everyone can accomplish their search for happiness.

Audrey currently works at renowned rehabilitation treatment center Seasons in Malibu, as well as, holds her own practice in the heart of Brentwood, CA. She is the host of her weekly award-winning, YouTube advice show “Hope For Relationships.” After seeing firsthand the suffering that women experienced around their bodies and place in society, Audrey created, produced and hosted the international show titled “Real Women” that won her three Telly Awards, a Women of Wealth Award and a Governor Award. Additionally, you may recognize Audrey from the internationally acclaimed reality show Rehab (Endemol) which brought 8 celebrities from the UK, including glamour model Alicia Doubal, Bay City Roller Les McKeown and more to the United States for addiction and trauma treatment.

Throughout two decades in her field, Audrey has worked with an abundance of celebrities, producers, CEOs, doctors, lawyers, authors, athletes, heirs, and more — helping them cope with their relationship and/or addiction problems. Audrey aims to heal all problems, whether they be surrounding one’s relationship, addiction, or trauma, from the deep level of the soul.

Featured for both her expertise in love and relationships, as well as her knowledge in trauma healing, Audrey has been seen in top tier media like CBS, E! News, Fox News, MSN, IHeartRadio, Reader’s Digest, Medical Daily, Glamour, Bustle, Livestrong, Redbook, Elite Daily, Popsugar, Shape Magazine and much more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I was born in Queens New York with the name “Audrey Hope.” I discovered that Audrey is an English name that means noble spirit and Hope is a big word to carry in life and I knew through the secret whisperings of my soul that I had a higher purpose and everyday was a chance to get ready for the mission.

I started out as an actress. When I landed in Los Angeles, I got a job in a woman’s clothing store and I heard stories of women in pain who felt they were not good enough, smart enough, skinny enough and young enough. It blew my mind and I knew I had to do something about it. My goal was to tell women they were brainwashed by the media, the culture, the society and history — to take away her power. One night I had a dream and the name “Real Women” came to me with the mission statement, a tv show creating positive female role models in the media and life-altering perspectives that can transform our world.

To this day it is one of the greatest chapters of my life to have interviewed women who were the leading voices of our age — Marianne Williamson, Susan Jeffers, Joan Borysenko, Judith Orloff, Byron Katie and HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, World Spiritual Leader, who was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. (to name a few). I won many awards for bringing spiritual issues to television and my dedication to enlightening and healing others continued from there.

I wanted to capture the nuggets and gems of my healing work on love and relationships from the deep level of the soul so I created another award-winning TV show called HOPE FOR RELATIONSHIPS to document and share my revolutionary techniques for manifesting love. There are over 200 shows on my channel.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“The battle of man and woman is the battle to love oneself- truly and supreme. We knock on each other’s walls until there is a break in its defense… naked and fragile we begin to bend. In the blessed opening and crack, the light comes in.

Look deeply into the mirror of love. Observe what has happened to you.

See the holy formula of love work inside your soul and thank each other for the chaos of the heart. The best you and the best me is the only chance for divine union”

I wrote this quote in my column “Voice of Hope” and it is one of my favorites about love because it describes the purpose of our soul journey., the road we all travel and our reason for being here to become our best self. Everything serves that purpose, especially heartache and pain. The supreme goal of our lives here on earth is to become what we are meant to become, multidimensional light beings with sovereign power to heal ourselves and our world. This quote has special meaning for me, because in the alchemy of my own path, I had to bravely walk through fires of purification and it was worth it.

Ok. Thank you for that. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell us a bit about your experience in helping someone who was going through a divorce? What did you learn about yourself during and after the experience? Do you feel comfortable sharing a story?

I am an Intuitive therapist for over 20 years in my private practice and at Seasons Rehab in Malibu CA. I have the rare privilege to sit with people from all walks of life, stars, celebrities, politicians, leaders of the industry, regular folks to share revolutionary ways to transformation. I have learned through my years of helping people on all of their issues, with addiction, trauma, physical pain and especially relationships and divorce, that real change must take place beyond the rational mind and the traditional boundaries of therapy into the deeper soul. I have traveled the divorce journey with many of my clients at every stage- the beginning of wanting to leave, the therapy to hope for change, the issues, the arguing, the frustrations and finally the split. I have also experienced the rebirth, the growth, the self- awareness, and the new life that awaits them. I have learned that the universe is our divine teacher and through law of attraction we are brought to the relationship that is best for our soul. One must have the courage to heal and star the course and seek out and know a better day is coming.

People generally label “divorce” as being “negative”. And yes, while there are downsides, there can also be a lot of positive that comes out of it as well. What would you say that they are? Can you share an example or share a story?

People often think divorce is an end to their lives. They think they will never make it out of bed without the other person and that their world is shattered. We can all relate to the feeling of heartache, but when you do the deeper work in relationships and view it from a higher soul perspective you can see the life lesson and the reasons for the pain. When you see love in the light of soul growth and the journey back to your own power, the truth of this wisdom can help you bless the pain and everyone and everything that happens to you. With higher spiritual perspective you can save years of therapy. The sacred truth is that relationships are a divine mirror to reflect back to you what you need to see for your own soul’s healing. Through this lens, you can stop all blame and victimhood and know that everything serves your highest good. You can’t run from your lessons in “earth school” and if you don’t heal with this partner, you will only attract the same play the same characters the same drama again and again.

Peace comes quicker when you know that pain is a great awakener, a clarion call to do the work you must do to become your best self. Pain shows you where to look. What is hidden is brought out into the light. It is an invitation to ascend. All headache and heartache is an invitation to ascend. When we’re on our knees, we begin to look up. If we view pain in this light, we can know that when the heart cracks open the light can come in.

Love is about sacred alchemy- meaning to change base metal into gold, from caterpillar to butterfly, from humanness into divinity, crucification to resurrection. In the process of transmutation, everything separates and dissolves and unites again but everything gets purified in the process. It is to know what to expect on the journey of love and to be free.

If all relationships serve the higher soul, then divorce should not be seen as negative, instead a turn on the life path. The positives of ending a long term partnership is that if you are with the wrong person, if you are stunting your growth, if someone is not on the same frequency and vibration as you, then separation is a gift from the universe to get you on your way to live the life you are meant to, to be with who you are meant to be with. If you have tried everything and the relationship was stuck going nowhere, you can walk away in higher knowing that it is meant to be.

I had a client who was married and going through a soul journey in rehab moving through her addiction. She was doing great work to know herself and her husband was not interested. She tried everything to get him to join her on her spiritual path but he wanted to stay where he was — in some kind of blindness and denial. I knew the couple would divorce because she was a shining light and her spiritual quest could no longer be held back by him. They are now happily divorced and as enlightened being — she sees now how they were not a good fit for their higher purpose.

What is the one thing people going through a divorce should be open to changing?

Anyone going through divorce needs to heal to love. This means to use all the experiences as a map to transform yourself.

One must begin to see their relationship as a mirror to find patterns, themes, characters and traits that keep repeating. What is the same in all your relationships? What keeps happening again and again? What issues and baggage did you bring to the relationships? What is the drama asking you to see? Not “what he/she did to me” but “what am I supposed to heal.” Why did this happen on a deeper level?

With this kind of investigation, one can see the magic of finding someone that fits exactly what they need to heal. For example, many people say women marry carbon-copies of their fathers.. so ask yourself, did you marry your “father”? Does the pain resemble the pain of your childhood? If we listen to sacred soul messages that the relationship and divorce gives us, one can save years of therapy. The idea is to become whole and healed and fabulous in your own self so that a love partner will be icing on an already amazing cake… YOU.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. If you had a close friend come to you for advice after a divorce, what are 5 things you would advise in order to survive and thrive after the divorce? Can you please give a story or example for each?

There is a secret to manifesting great love. To thrive and survive one needs to follow the science and do what needs to be done.

Become your best self. This means to heal your self-esteem and live in the sovereignty of the self, with new boundaries and laws of self-love and self-care. You have to stop allowing crumbs for fear of being alone. Self- love is the magic wand and if you become the king/queen of your own self, and live in high integrity and follow your heart and speak your truth- you will manifest a new soul mate through law of high attraction. The divinity in me salutes the divinity in you. Become your own list. Set out to begin a new life and make a new list of what you want and what you will no longer settle for. Become what you wish to find in another. If you want a new love who respects you — do you respect yourself? If you want to be with someone who has self-esteem- do you have it for yourself? Be as wonderful as the person you desire to be with. Get to work to become magnificent and happy and in love with life. Explore your life purpose and passion and what makes you get those “bubbles of bliss” in your own life’s mission. Get involved in something that you are passionate about. Find joy again and through your own self. Keep holding on… life will get better. This too shall pass. Everything has a reason. Keep moving. Day follows night and the sun comes out tomorrow and seasons change and there is hope. Heal, therapy, energy wisdom, do whatever it takes to get your energy back from the hooks/chains/cords of the marriage. The secret to life is that everything is energy and we must know who we gave it to and who took it. Find the Achilles heel, the portal where you are still connected. Even if you have divorce papers you could still be tied energetically and there is still an attachment. Scan your invisible energy field and see where you are tied and cut the cord. Never carry an exes energy!

The stress of a divorce can takes a toll on both one’s mental and emotional health. In your opinion or experience, what are a few things people going through a divorce can do to alleviate this pain and anguish?

Start exercising. Get moving! Start running, walking, going to the gym. Get out of your mind and pay attention to your health and wellbeing. The best revenge is looking great and feeling great. Spend less time thinking and more time moving your body! Distract yourself, go out with friends.

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

People need to be free and live in the sovereign power of their authentic self. My movement in life is to heal through self-esteem and self-love. As human beings, we give our power away to the two O’s “others” and the “outside” world. We look for answers and happiness in all the wrong places. In the path to inner peace, it is the reconnection to our divinity and truth that is the healing force for everyone. My dream is to enlighten the world to who we really are, what we carry and the calling to our divine selves. We must know the truth once again, and participate in bringing in the new world, a world of people who serve the earth to better it and decide on peace and freedom for all.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

My lunch date would be Hilary Clinton as I want to know how she survived what she went through and how she came out the other side.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

