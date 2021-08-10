Audrey Cavenecia of Amplify Voices: “Give up comparing yourself to others”

Give up comparing yourself to others. This is a big reason for getting stuck and not taking action. It is like sitting under an avalanche. It does not matter what or how anyone did it before you. Do your thing. I’ll be over here cheering you on!

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is better than perfect.” What is the best way to overcome the analysis paralysis that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of being critiqued or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experiences on overcoming the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Audrey Cavenecia.

Audrey Cavenecia is the Chief Content Officer and Co-producer for Amplify Voices and co-host alongside Pete Carroll for the Amplify Voices podcast. A talented storyteller and visionary, Audrey has decades of experience in leadership training, filmmaking, entertainment, and content marketing with a focus on championing humanity in all people. She has worked alongside some of the most influential leaders in the world — including speaker and author, Tony Robbins and Oracle founder, Larry Ellison — to develop and empower new visionaries as well as build major brands through stories and insights around authentic human connection. No matter the sector, she continues to build bridges between what is and what can be, with storytelling as the scaffolding. She believes stories are the most powerful tools we have to access change, growth, momentum, and compassion. And today, she continues that work alongside Pete Carroll. “Pete’s legacy of historic performance without compromise to humanity,” she says, “is the example we need to shine a light at this time in history.” Her vision for Amplify Voices: to amplify as many voices as possible that embody highly successful, caring leaders.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You don’t want modesty, you want humility. Humility comes from inside out. It says someone was here before me and I’m here because I’ve been paid for. I have something to do and I will do that because I’m paying for someone else who has yet to come.” ― Maya Angelou

In my earlier career years, I was challenged by a manager who said, “Don’t strive to be special. Strive to create specialness in others.” At the time, I thought it was ridiculous. Everyone knows the way to get ahead is to stand out, but I always loved a challenge, so I dove into that cement block, head first. It was one of the hardest of my accomplishments and completely counter-intuitive, especially for women, because our hard work traditionally is not recognized and in the worst cases, we’re robbed of its credit. Nonetheless, I persisted and it was one of the most eye-opening experiences. I realized that when you give your gift to others, you get it back tenfold. Here I was giving up being special to help others feel special and once they did…it made me feel special. It was like solving a Rubik’s Cube by accident.

I have learned that a successful life isn’t about adding more to your plate, it is about dumping the bags, so your balloon floats even higher.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Hands down, the German author Michael Ende’s cult classic, “The NeverEnding Story.” Just mentioning it wells up emotional tickles inside. It contains incredible lessons on creative and purposeful living. It begins with a boy named Bastian who steals a book only to find that he exists in the story. Fantasy and reality collide. He discovers the world is crumbling because children have stopped wishing and dreaming. Its very existence is manifested by the imagination of children. In the final moment, before the end, he is called upon to name a princess, and if he names her, everything in existence will return. He cannot believe it. He continues to resist. Finally, in tears, he yells out her name, and all but a spec is left of the universe. He closes his eyes and imagines the world he knew, and it comes to life.

I was utterly blown away when I first saw that movie: its message, the power of our imagination to create any reality we want, the way we all refuse to believe that we have the power to change the world, and how connected we are to one another’s fulfillment.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Humility. Tenacity. Ingenuity.

It took me a long time to learn that humility isn’t modesty as Angelou’s quote defines. It is the ability to surrender to greatness, knowledge, and love.

Tenacity for me is an unrelenting desire to experience what one imagines. To persist until it exists.

Ingenuity is a rich blend of creativity, innovation, and intelligence. Topped off with some good ole’ grit! I’ll share a story that weaves all three together.

Early on in my career when I was pursuing a more senior position, I was at a conference where I, along with a group of junior candidates, were to be recognized for our achievements. I was kind of feeling myself if you know what I mean, so I went out one of the nights for drinks and had a good old time. Slightly hungover the next day I woke up late and when I arrived at the conference, I’d missed my turn to receive my award. After, I was informed that a management position to be mine was being rescinded. They decided my behavior wasn’t reflective of someone responsible, in their opinion.

I went home after that weekend and cried a river of humiliation and regret. After a few weeks of sulking and self-loathing, I picked myself up and got to work, beginning with listening to countless thought leaders every day, starting in the morning, and falling asleep to their wisdom hypnotizing me at night. For months, I would practice their lessons at work. All the while my peers relating to me like “the fallen.” It was brutal.

At some point, later that year those lessons started to seep into my bones because I began to surpass those around me, breaking performance records and getting calls from colleagues around the world asking me how I had accomplished my results.

One year later, at the next conference, I was not only recognized as one of the highest achievers worldwide but I was elected the Chairman; incidentally, the youngest chairman to serve the organization in its history.

Humility allowed me to feel my shame, forgive myself, and use that experience for growth. Tenacity paved the way for the work I put in and ingenuity lit my path with a winning strategy.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

I would assert that a perfectionist in mainstream terms is someone who needs to get it right, who is obsessed with the dotting of the “i” and crossing of the “t.”

A perfectionist to me is someone who lives in the delusion of frozen time and unattainable expectations.

Perfection is more of a declaration than a process. Nothing can be perfect. Even if it is defined as perfect, eventually its integrity will give in to imperfection. A perfect scoop of ice cream will eventually melt. Perfectly pristine brushed teeth will eventually have bits of food lodged. Perfectly cleaned and folded clothes will eventually be worn and soiled. What goes up must go down. Nothing is static and nothing “is” perfect.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Striving for something and believing it to be true are two very different experiences. You can strive for perfection and still be free of its crushing judgment, but believing you must be perfect is a damning sentence of exhaustion and low self-esteem.

Something I’ve heard a lot from people throughout my career is, “You are too hard on yourself.” While that may be true in the past, it most certainly does not describe me now. I love being challenged. I love being given an impossible task. Because I don’t tackle the task, I tackle myself. You see, my approach to growing is that nothing truly exists outside of me. If I cannot experience it within me then I cannot build it outside of me. I enjoy breaking my walls down and reconstructing my abilities to be greater than before. I don’t consider that pursuit of perfection. I would call it being perfectly imperfect because I always know there is something I don’t yet know about myself that I am willing to learn.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I would say a surprisingly negative aspect that is likely a blind spot for many people is procrastination. A lot if not all of the high-achievers think that when they procrastinate it is a sign of weakness of an undisciplined lazy part of themselves. Nope! It is likely a symptom of perfectionism. You keep putting off what you know to do or what you need to risk because you want to get it “right.”

I’ll give you an example of working with someone on a team. Many times, someone who takes too long to get her work done is seen as incompetent or as lacking the skills to get the job done. Typically 9 out of 10 times, they will be relieved of their position; but as a leader, if you understand the crippling effects of perfectionism, you will see that perfectionism paralyzes one of the most fundamental qualities for success, efficiency, and innovation. What is that you say? That quality is decisiveness.

You cannot be successful, a leader, an innovator without decisiveness. You cannot scale a company without decisiveness. You cannot be a brilliant creative professional without decisiveness.

A project without decisiveness is like a highway without lanes. It just doesn’t work and it certainly isn’t going anywhere.

If you understand this especially as a leader of others, you can help free them from the grip of over-thinking and get in action. Take risks. And most importantly grow.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

There are many, but I will speak to three. The first is called the, “What if I am not as great as I think I am” perfectionist. People get stuck when they think if they put themselves out there they might discover they aren’t enough — enough of whatever they want so desperately to be: talented enough, smart enough, creative enough, skilled enough.

Allow me to permanently shatter this illusion. It simply does not matter. Even if you are Dave Chappelle, who as a teenager, has been crushing it at comedy clubs since coming right out of the womb, eventually, you are going to not be enough, at some point. But like him, you take time, reassess, experience life, do the work and you come out and you are enough! Rinse and repeat. In other words, don’t worry about being enough. Instead, concern yourself with being free.

The second “get stuck and not move forward,” is the “I want to hold on to what I know to be” perfectionist. This is the person who has accomplished what they felt like was perfection in the past and they keep wanting to use the same approach to get that feeling again, but they just aren’t dealing with the reality of change. Things change and you have to change along with them. If that isn’t a metaphor for the world right now, I don’t know what is.

When your bag of tricks doesn’t work any longer, girlfriend, it is time to get a new bag! Stop trying to force last season’s look on us!

Lastly, and this one is the dark horse of the group. The, “No one cares as much as I do” perfectionist. This is the most righteous of them all — the perfectionist who fixes things after you finish doing them because you didn’t do it right, or who glares at you from across the room for not doing all the extra things they would be doing if they were doing your job. This perfectionist is trapped in a torturous web. It is an inflated sense of self-worth baked into a workaholic empanada.

Let me be clear. I have been all three of these at any given time in my life and more. I come from a long line of stubborn female perfectionists. In my world, nothing I ever did was good enough, but I don’t live there anymore. I am good with saying no, good with making a wrong decision, good with doing nothing, and I am absolutely good with being completely and totally me.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

One. Make decision-making fun. That way it won’t be so intimidating.

Two. Keep it simple and move it forward one step at a time. Eventually, you will have accomplished something tremendous without even realizing it. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time, but seriously don’t eat elephants. That is offensive, but the example works.

Three. The actions you take are not a reflection of your worth. There is truly no one in the world like you, so that spot is reserved for only you. You can relax and make as many mistakes as you want. I promise you. It all works out.

Four. Focus on discovery and not getting it right. Ultimately, unless you are on a game show there isn’t much stock in getting something right. Think like an artist. An artist puts the brush to canvas, paints a little then steps back for perspective and repeats that over and over until “it” emerges. That is how you should live your goals. Take a few actions, and then reflect. This is the world of discovering all the amazing qualities you have. You will be so proud of yourself, instead of feeling like no matter what you do you aren’t enough.

Five. Give up comparing yourself to others. This is a big reason for getting stuck and not taking action. It is like sitting under an avalanche. It does not matter what or how anyone did it before you. Do your thing. I’ll be over here cheering you on!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

For the sake of this conversation, I would inspire a perfectly imperfect self-love campaign. Where all our flaws are embraced and become an inspiration for what makes us so perfect. That we would have compassion for others and search for their perfect imperfectness.

I’ve been blessed in my career to have worked next to some of the most powerful people in the world. What I know is that they all have emotional wounds they wish would heal. They all just want to be who they are meant to be, and they all want to love. Ultimately, we all want the same thing. There is no escaping being human.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Absolutely! WHOOPI GOLDBERG. I am not even sure that people truly understand the humble wisdom that embodies that woman. I’ve watched her in interviews and I typically have the same thought — that the interviewer totally did not get it. She can drop some wisdom on you without you even knowing, and just smile as it flies right over your head. She is so compelling to me! She is truly a free woman.

How can our readers follow you online?

First and foremost, please subscribe and listen to my podcast with NFL coach Pete Carroll. It is not about sports, it is about what’s on our hearts. It is about loving people and being human. It is called Amplify Voices: Conversations from the Heart.

You can listen to it anywhere you get your podcasts. You can also find me on Instagram @audreylovesyoutoo

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.