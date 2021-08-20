Aubrey Smyth of ‘Liza Anonymous’: “You learn how to do all the roles on set”

In film school, you learn how to do all the roles on set. As a working director, you will never stop doing all the roles. Learn how to be irreplaceably great at 3 of them.

Aubrey Smyth is an award-winning film and commercial director of comedic narratives and socioeconomic documentaries. The film “Liza Anonymous” that she directed and produced will have its World Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival. Represented by Cutter Productions, she directs for brands Netflix, Google, Amazon, A&E, Purina and with talents Mark Ruffalo, Priyanka Chopra, Laverne Cox, Aidy Bryant and more.

BROOKLYN QUARTER and KAMPFIRE FILM are pleased to announce the world premiere of Leah McKendrick’s (Summer Lovin’) LIZA ANONYMOUS, directed by Aubrey Smyth. LIZA ANONYMOUS will screen as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in June, both on screen in New York City and virtually around the world. Tickets on sale now at TribecaFilm.com.

How far would you go to belong? In LIZA ANONYMOUS, Liza takes it too far.

In ​Latinx writer Leah McKendrick’s film, Liza’s desperate search to fit in gets her wrapped up in a tangle of lies and ill-informed emulation. As her charade crumbles, she learns that imitation is not the sincerest form of flattery, but finds solace in the most unlikely of places.

The theme of isolation and loneliness in the film are particularly resonant right now during the Covid-19 crisis, a time of unprecedented forced separation.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up? Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I attended Pratt Institute for Film/Video and as an extracurricular activity, I hosted a radio show. I combined those to create a short comedy “Gingersnap” about a radio shock jock who gives bad love advice. It premiered at the first film festival I ever attended and the audience’s laughter was astounding to me. I could make people laugh! Then, we won the Audience Choice Award. I was 19 years old and I knew then that I wanted to make people feel good through film.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I directed Mark Ruffalo and he kissed me on the cheek and I haven’t washed it since.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Mom, Deborah Zawol Smyth, is an artist and since I was little she trained my eye from photography composition to design. So since she created this monster (me) I involve her in all my crazy creative projects and thankfully she still likes picking up my phone calls. She is my co-writer and production designer and we’ve won major awards together so we make a great team!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The founder of Pratt Institute Charles Pratt said, “Be true to your work, and your work will be true to you.” I was told this school motto when I first began and it’s still the truest thing I’ve ever heard. Then when I graduated, my Mom gave me a pin with a quote that read, “The only way to predict your future is to create it.” I really took that to heart and hit the ground running. I began taking business classes and launched my production company that year at 21 years old.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m thrilled that the narrative comedy film I directed “Liza Anonymous” will have its World Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival. “Liza Anonymous” is about a lonely millennial (performed by Danielle Beckmann) addicted to support groups who disguises herself in different personas while trying to fit in, which leads her on a theatrical journey. We had 80 cast and crew, 5 circular dollies moves, 6 wardrobes/HMU/art setups, all in 2 days!

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

I’m most proud of my work when the character’s situation is enhanced by the combination of camera movement, props, and wardrobe all working together. In “Liza Anonymous”, I centered the main character, Liza, in the frame and used a circular dolly track to spin around her. This camera movement propels the story forward by transitioning between the different support group scenes Liza visits (i.e. showing her different props and wardrobe) while the visual symbolism tells us that Liza is spinning lies.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. In film school you learn how to do all the roles on set. As a working director, you will never stop doing all the roles. Learn how to be irreplaceably great at 3 of them.

2. Trust your creative decisions. Maintaining your creative confidence is the only way a director stirs up the courage to do it all over again for the next passion project.

3. Create a signature look and find your niche. Specializing in a style will get you hired, just don’t forget to pivot as you level up!

4. Be strategic about your career. I always looked at the career trajectory of filmmakers I admired and set yearly goals with deadlines for myself.

5. Lead with kindness. A director once told me that was her plan when I inquired how she was preparing for her first feature. It stuck with me because it’s the most simple career strategy of all.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Ben Stiller, are you out there? Let’s talk shop!

How can our readers further follow you online?

Instagram: @aubreysmyth

Directorial website: www.aubreysmyth.com

