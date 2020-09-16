ATV Saved My Sanity

If you’re tired of long boring weekends and want something exciting and rejuvenating, then an ATV ride is the answer. You may think I’m kidding, but just like riding a motorcycle, the wind in your face and becoming one with the vehicle is as stress-free as it gets.

After having done it myself, and having spoken to many ATV drivers, it has been concluded that the adrenaline rush you get from experience can only be matched by motorcycle or jumping from an aircraft. No exaggeration there. It can’t be compared to a bike, since those can’t traverse all-terrain, like an ATV.

If you are a nature lover, this will be even more fulfilling as you whip through the foliage and breath in the fresh mountain air. This immediately releases all the toxic energy from the office and the city in general from your system. It will feel as though you’re taking a shower in cool water.

Even if you’re not a nature lover, you will automatically become one because there will be no time to think about what you left behind; but rather become one with your ATV and nature. Be assured, you will get sweaty and dirty, but it’s a quite welcoming feeling compared to the stressful week/s you just endured.

You might ask, “What about a picnic?” Of course, everyone who has ever been on an ATV ride in the woods would laugh you to scorn. Why? Because a picnic is for when you’re already relaxed. An ATV ride is to get your blood rushing and have you craving for excitement to forget the city’s hustle and bustle and welcome the rustling of the leaves in the wind.

There are boat rides, go-karts, and many other options, so you may wonder why I think ATVs are with being adventurous on. Firstly,the tires on ATVs have outstanding durability, which lets you explore places that your traditional motorcycle and all the other rides you can think of can’t manage!! Also, an ATV is an entirely different or relatively unmatched experience.

Now, it does not mean you will become an addict (not that anything would be wrong with that either 🤗). It’s just an excellent opportunity to hop on one and explore the woodland or, better yet, the unknown.

You may be concerned about the rough terrain and thing it’s too dangerous, but it’s way easier to adjust and adapt to than a dirt bike. If the area you live in has rough terrain, ATVs are equipped to get over those areas like a car is made for the road. The nature in woodlands provides all the serenity you will need.

Since you’ll be going out when the weather is nice, unless you’re in the desert area, no offense, folks, you’ll see your community and its environs from a different perspective. Regardless of where you go, you’ll be amazed by the things and places you discover on your ATV adventure.

Now, if you’d like to go with the family and camp out for the weekend, that will be something you’ll get thanked for, a long time to come. If you don’t have a family yet, tag some friends along. Still yet, you can meet new friends there as the ATV family is usually very welcoming.

As for camping, whether you like to rough it or to rent a cabin, it will not take away from the enjoyment you’ll have on your ATV ride. The ATVs can carry many loads so you don’t have to worry about carrying heavy stuff like when you’re hiking. For families, it is a great relief not to have to carry your supplies physically. Some ATVs can also facilitate two riders, another plus for families. Having said all that, whether you were a camping fan before or not, you will become one after your ATV camping experience.

Another reason you’ll love an ATV adventure is fantastic scenery. Even if you’re venturing into an area that’s not deemed as particularly beautiful, you are guaranteed to come upon spectacular spots ever so often that will blow you away.

Holiday breaks, especially summer, can be a drag, and just like 2020, ATV weekends can become your new regular. Summer comes with lots of fun, but it’s the same thing you e done for years, and it gets old. It is even worse for those who have to work, watching others enjoy themselves while you are crunching numbers. On top of that, the most fun you have is a happy hour after work. That gets boring quite quickly.

While a nice massage can be a good stress reliever, it lacks the exhilarating feeling you’ll get out in the wild of the sense of escape from all the madness. You’ll regain your sanity, just like I did, and many others before me. You don’t know how much you’re knotted until you jump on an ATV and unwind. Imagine the picturesque woods, and get ready for your first of many ATV rides to come.