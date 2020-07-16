Attracting, Motivating and Retaining Employees in Uncertain Times

It was both an unexpected honour and a genuine surprise to have received Dr. Bob Nelson’s lovely email message to me; graciously expressing his interest in wanting to be showcased on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast show! Upon receiving Bob’s kind request, I did a quick research, fact check on him and knew that he was a perfect fit for not only my weekly show, but that he would be a well received guest for both the loyal radio listeners and the podcast subscribers. Another automatic selling feature in my decision to want to interview Bob, was his close personal and professional relationship with former guest, and show sponsor, Dr. Marshall Goldsmith. This was a profound testimonial in and of itself given Dr. Marshall Goldsmith’s credibility and reputation within the leadership arena on the world stage.



As the interview unfolded on the radio airwaves, it became abundantly clear to me how unique an individual Dr. Bob Nelson truly is. He is someone who definitely marches to the beat of his own drum. I was particularly impressed with Bob’s thought processes when he unpacked some excellent story-telling examples in illustrating specific experiences he has encountered, involving exchanges he had with others who had not asked the key questions for resolving conflict, achieving a specific target or outcome or whom (from a pragmatic, logical stance) presented as being the wrong person in the wrong position. It happens.



As a passionately ferocious student of life, I have continuously immersed myself in the arena of growth and development; levelling up with leaders and masters who have honed the art of elevating collective consciousness through their longstanding bodies of work and extensive research. The smarter – – the wiser – – the more evolved, transformed and expanded the ‘master’ – – the more crazy, eccentric, and perceivably ‘out to lunch’ these people appear or may sound to those who are unawakened. The elevation of frequency and vibration these particular individuals transmit and transcend to those in the external, physical, and material world is either a magnet for those who are equally high-vibing or conversely, these individuals are a repellant to those who prefer to subconsciously operate within the realm of low vibrational mediocrity and stagnant energies.

I preface all of what I have just cited in the aforementioned because to my seasoned, veteran ear for discerning true and genuine brilliance – Dr. Bob Nelson was unlike any other guest I have showcased in the almost six years of hosting my own international broadcast – – and please trust me when I say, that I have interviewed and showcased a laundry list of people whose household names and world renowned success – – places Dr. Bob Nelson by comparison; in chartered and familiar waters as it relates to undeniable brilliance. However, Dr. Bob Nelson is so intellectually advanced and so abstractly superior in his thought processes, so much so, that he is…in my humble opinion…operating in a league and on a wavelength all his own. There is a unique laughter which accompanies those whose vision and logic penetrates through the veils of societal nonsense and human ignorance. There was much laughter…witty laughter throughout this particular interview. Dr. Bob Nelson is an individual who will most definitely linger within the recesses of my mind.



Please do not simply take my word at face value. I encourage you to make your own informed decision…exercise your own free will so as to arrive at your own conclusions should you elect to click onto the enclosed podcast link of this most fascinating conversation shared between Dr. Bob Nelson and myself. I assure you – – you won’t be disappointed!

On behalf of both Bob and myself, we wish to thank you…YOU…the #ThriveGlobal Reader for generously taking the time to read this Feature Article. We also wish to extend our wholehearted gratitude to you for graciously clicking onto the enclosed podcast link. Bob and I are both connectors who appreciate the opportunity to be of service to the collective. If there is anything either of us can do to be of further assistance to you in whichever ways you deem to be a suitable fit – – please do not hesitate to reach out to either or to both of us. It would be our honour and our pleasure! Thank you!



WHO IS DR. BOB NELSON?!



Dr. Bob Nelson is considered the world’s leading authority on employee recognition and engagement and President of Nelson Motivation Inc., a management training/consulting company specializing in helping organizations improve their management practices, programs and systems. Bob has worked with 80% of Fortune 500 as a Strategist for HR Issues.

Bob has been a long time collaborator and confidant for Dr. Ken Blanchard, “The One Minute Manager” and is currently a personal coach for Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, the world’s #1 ranked Executive Coach.



Dr. Bob has sold 5 million books on management, employee motivation and engagement, including 1501 Ways to Reward Employees, The 1001 Rewards & Recognition Fieldbook, 1001 Ways to Energize Employees, The Management Bible, and his latest book, 1,001 Ways to Engage Employees. His books have been translated into 30 languages.



Other Recognition & Distinctions include:

* Leading Authority & “Consultants Consultant” for Recognition & Rewards Consulting for 2019 by HR Tech Outlook

* Senior Fellow Humans Capital for The Conference Board

* Top Thought Leader by The Best Practice Institute

* Leading Global Employee Engagement Influencer by EE Awards

* Top 5 Global Management Guru for 2020 by Global Gurus

*Received an MBA in organizational behaviour from UC Berkeley, and a PhD in management education with Dr. Peter Drucker, “The Father of Modern Management,” at the Drucker Graduate Management School in suburban Los Angeles.

* Teaches for the MBA Program at the Rady School of management at the University of California, San Diego.



Dr. Bob has presented on six continents; appears extensively in the national and international media including CBS’ 60 Minutes, CNN, MSNBC, PBS, NPR, as well as in THe New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Chicago Tribune, Fortune, BusinessWeek, and Inc., magazines to discuss how to best motivate today’s employees. Dr. Bob writes a monthly blog for The Conference Board, Incentive, and Inc., magazines.