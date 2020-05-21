Attorney Michael Steinger: “How to to remain hopeful and support each other during these anxious times”

This global pandemic has put the world on pause and undoubtedly negatively affected humanity. However, it has given Mother Nature a much-needed breather. I love hearing friends tell me how they are spotting wildlife in their back yards, and you can even see the stars brighter in the night sky!

As a part of my series about the things we can do to remain hopeful and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Steinger.

Michael Steinger was born in Nyack, New York in 1969, although much of his youth was spent in Scottsdale, Arizona. His single mother was still a teenager when he was born. As a child he attended Kiva Elementary School in Paradise Valley, AZ, part of the Scottsdale Unified School District. He graduated from Saguaro High School.

As an adult, Steinger was the first member of his family to graduate college. He is married to Janet Steinger and they have twin children, Jacob and Sydney. Steinger received a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University in 1991 and a J.D. from Southwestern University School of Law in 1993

Steinger was admitted to the Florida bar in 1996. In 1997 he co-founded the personal injury firm of Steinger, Iscoe and Greene. The firm has since grown to include eight locations in South Florida and one in San Diego, California. It was ranked as the #1 small employer in South Florida in the Sun Sentinel’s Top Workplaces project for 2016.

Steinger has been involved in a number of high-profile Florida legal cases, including representing Blu Stephanos, the father of Austin and Perry Cohen, two fourteen-year-old boys who were lost at sea on a fishing trip.

Michael Steinger is a member of the American Bar Association, Florida Justice Association, Florida Bar, Palm Beach County Bar Association, and the Palm Beach County Justice Association. He has received an AV Preeminate rating from Martindale-Hubbell, as well as their Client Distinction award.

Steinger has been named to both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a prestigious group of trial lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million and multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements.

Through his law firm, Michael Steinger has supported a number of charitable organizations, including Autism Speaks, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, South Florida Partners in Education, Toys for Tots, Homeless Coalition Palm Beach County, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and more than 100 other causes in the Palm Beach County area. He has also established two scholarships for minority students and survivors of abuse who are seeking law degrees.

Steinger entered the race for District 30’s open Florida state senate seat on May 12, 2016. Steinger put up $200,000 of his own money to fund his campaign. Within three weeks he had raised another $211,000 from donors.

Due to redistricting, all Florida state senate seats were up for grabs and there was no incumbent in the senate district 30 election. He was defeated by Bobby Powell in the Democratic Primary, 67 to 33 percent.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I have always loved the concept of law and how it affected society; because of that, choosing to be an attorney came easy to me. I decided to go into injury law specifically because it allowed me to help those who were the most vulnerable and needed someone else to fight for their rights.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Speaking of Law, a book I love is a common one, The 48 Laws of Power. I have to fight relentlessly for the rights of others every day, and this book taught me skills that allowed me to become highly aware of clues people leave behind through their behaviors. These clues help identify their intentions. This knowledge gives me the upper hand when I’m trying to make sure our client gets all that they deserve.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

As we watch the world change so rapidly before our eyes, it’s easy to feel like there’s no end in sight. In these times, a hopeful outlook can help ease those nerves.

NATURE IS BALANCING ITS SCALES

This global pandemic has put the world on pause and undoubtedly negatively affected humanity. However, it has given Mother Nature a much-needed breather. I love hearing friends tell me how they are spotting wildlife in their back yards, and you can even see the stars brighter in the night sky!

THE EARTH IS HEALING

The air is less polluted due to quarantine. The limit of vehicles has done wonders for the atmosphere. In China alone, nitrogen dioxide has dropped dramatically since the Chinese New Year. Los Angles is known for being a smog-filled city, but since quarantine has been implemented, their skyline visibility has gone from blurry to beautifully clear.

HUMANS ARE PRACTICING HUMANITY

The coronavirus has forced us to think of not just ourselves but the well-being of others. We are being shown how our actions affect those around us. Quarantine isn’t just for our own safety; it’s for that of our loved ones, their loved ones, and beyond. It’s heartwarming to watch people volunteer to do grocery runs for the elderly or put down that extra bag of bread at the supermarket so that someone else in need can have it. We’re all in this together, and it’s terrific to see what we can do when we start moving as one and caring for our fellow neighbors.

FORCING FOCUS ON WHATS MOST IMPORTANT

Through all of this we are reminded of our mortality. I’ve realized how insignificant most of the things we give importance to day to day are. The focus is shifted to health, family, and love. As we are informed about more complications and deaths, we realize that life above all and leading it with kindness is what truly matters.

MEDICAL MADNESS MAY BRING ON MEDICAL MARVELS

The dominant global impact that Covid-19 has had on us all has pushed medical professionals to work harder at understanding viruses and how they move through populations and are potentially cured or irradiated. It has just been announced that the FDA approved an anti-malaria drug called Chloroquine, which they will test as Coronavirus treatment.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

If you are in quarantine with someone who is feeling anxious about the current events, make an effort to ease their worry with uplifting distractions, some of my favorites include

Play a board game together Binge-watch your favorite shows and have a mock round table discussion after Tell stories and use this time to connect through conversation deeply Learn and participate in a fun social media challenge Remind them that this is just temporary and life will go on

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Books are a fantastic resource for anxious people. It gives them a task to perform, which distracts them from the anxiety, and it also transports them into a different world. That escape is especially helpful if this reality is becoming too much for them. I highly recommend books for any person feeling anxious.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

QUOTE

“I speak to everyone in the same way, whether he is the garbage man or the president of the university.”

Albert Einstein

This quote is the foundation of my business, with thousands of employees, I’m still able to maintain a tight-knit, positive, family atmosphere in my offices.

No one’s job is too small or insignificant. We all play a vital part in what makes our big machine run.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In consideration of these trying times, I would love to make sure everyone has access to healthcare. This virus has brought to the surface how so many suffer because they can’t afford something that should be a basic human right.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

