Attorney C. Paul Smith: “The need to become expert in the legal areas of your practice is critical”

As a part of my series about “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an attorney” I had the pleasure of interviewing author and attorney, C. Paul Smith.

C. Paul Smith is an attorney, elected official, church leader, author, husband and father. Paul was born in Washington, D. C., and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he played high school baseball, football, and basketball, and also played trombone in the band. He graduated from BYU with a degree in

English in 1974, and he received a Law Degree from BYU in 1978, after which he began a general law practice in Maryland, which continues until today (42+ years later). He married Terry Thompson (from Georgia) in 1973, and together they have twelve children and 36 grandchildren.

Paul has operated a general law practice, doing many types of litigation in the following areas: family law, bankruptcy, real estate, wills and estates, adoption, some criminal and juvenile law, personal injury cases, and various types of miscellaneous litigation. In 2005 Paul was elected an Alderman in the City of Frederick. In 2010 he was elected a Frederick County Commissioner and served as Vice President of the County Commissioners for four years.

Paul has been active in his church and in numerous community activities. He served as bishop of the Frederick Ward (from 1994–2000), and both before and after this he has been involved in leading church youth organizations, including heading the youth basketball program for his church in Frederick County for many years. As a young man, Paul served a two-year mission for his church in France (1970–72). Then, Paul and Terry served a mission for their church in Denton, Texas (2017–18). Paul has been an adult leader with the Boy Scouts of America for over forty years. He received the Silver Beaver Award in 2013. Paul has also been involved in multiple civic organizations in his community, including the Frederick Arts Council, the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, the Frederick Area Committee on Transportation, and (as an elected official) for eight years he served on the Transportation Planning Board of the Washington Council of Governments.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

I have been practicing law in Maryland for over 40 years, where I have operated a general law practice. I continue to do so, but during the last four years I have limited the types and number of cases I will take, and I have begun to write and publish books on topics that interest me. Those topics typically involve political, legal and religious issues that interest me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

One story that comes to mind was one morning when I was at the reception area in my office in Rockville, a man entered through the door and came up to me saying: “I know I’m crazy, but you’ve got to represent me!” As I recall my answer was: “It’s fine with me if your crazy, as long as you can pay for my services.” Immediately after that, another attorney from our offices came into the reception area and wisked the man away. Apparently the man was his client. That was fine; that was one less emotionally distraught person I would have to work with.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on two books at this time, in addition to the two dozen probate cases that I am handling. I am almost ready to publish the book, The Climate Change Hoax. That book is controversial and timely and politically charged. The second book I’m working on is The Creation of the Earth — it deals with scientific and religious issues about evolution, God’s role in the creation, that God took 4.6 billion years to create the earth, and the nature of individual “spirit” beings before and after their lives on earth. This book is very important for people of faith.

I’ll tell you about one particular law case on which I am now working. It involves some complex legal issues. This case started with the death of a 45-year-old man died unexpectedly. The man was not married; had no children; and did not have a will. He had not been close to his adopted father for 35 years, and his adopted mother had died 8 years earlier. I was retained to represent the adopted father, who will be the sole heir of an estate worth about a million dollars. The decedent’s two cousins have asked the court to declare them the heirs and to rule that my client is not an heir because they say he disclaimed an interest in the son’s estate as a part of a separation agreement with the adopted mother 35 years ago. The wording of the disclaimer in dispute said that my client disclaimed any interest in the wife’s estate. The cousins argued that this means that he disclaimed his interest in property in the ex-wife’s estate that later went to the son. After hundreds of hours of litigation and after 5 court hearings, the court eventually ruled in our favor, saying that the language did not specifically disclaim any future property that might be in the son’s estate, and therefore, the court ruled that my client did not disclaim his interest in that property. The cousins didn’t like this ruling, so they appealed to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, which should rule on this in a few months.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

I have been involved in many family law cases throughout my career. I remember one case where we went to court to establish custody and visitation. I represented the woman, and she got primary custody of the child, and some visitation was awarded to the “father.” Three or four years later the woman came back to me because of a visitation dispute. At that time she told me that the “father” shouldn’t get any visitation anyway, because he is not the child’s biological father. I told her that it’s a little late to raise that argument — she would have needed to make that argument three years ago, and that it was too late to do it now.

In another custody case, I represented a seventeen-year-old boy who filed for custody and visitation with a new baby born to his seventeen-year-old partner. At the hospital, my client happily signed a certificate admitting to be the father of the baby. But shortly later, the young mother had become upset with my client while she was still in the hospital. My client had been fiddling with his pocket knife in the hospital, and the young mother accused him of threatening her with the knife. Beginning then, she would not let me client see the baby. As a matter of course, when the litigation was beginning, I insisted that my client and the mother do paternity testing, just to make sure he was the father, even though no one had suggested that he was not. We had a hearing on visitation, after which the Master recommended an initial visitation schedule for my client, and was preparing to order my client to begin to pay some child support. But before a judge signed the Order, the paternity test came back, and my client was excluded from being the father. At that point I immediately filed a motion to dismiss the case and any child support order. It turns out that the child support issue was more complicated that one would expect. But because I had asked for a paternity test within 30 days of the birth of the baby, my client was allowed to withdraw the admission of paternity he made in the hospital. Had I not immediately insisted on getting the paternity test, my client might have been denied the right to rescind his initial certification of paternity, and he could have been paying child support for that baby for the next 18 years. This ended things well for my client, but the young mother had some additional problems to deal with. She was a high school student, living with her parents, who did not like my client. But they were even more upset to learn that she had been having relations with at least one other young man. Because of this, the young mother did not want to tell her parents that my client was not the father.

Things usually get quite complicated before I get involved in a case. I became involved in one such case about ten years ago, when a man from Utah came to me because he was being sued in Maryland for several million dollars in three separate cases — one in Baltimore City and two in Montgomery County. The cases were brought by his former wife (divorced about 15 years earlier) and a 20-year-old daughter of him and his former wife. They were suing him for invasion of privacy, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and several other counts. The law suit originated when my client learned that the woman and his daughter were going to see a medical doctor in Maryland. At that time, he had not seen his daughter for more than fifteen years. The mother has been preventing my client from having any contact with the daughter. Fifteen years earlier, my client got an Order from a Utah court which ordered the mother to turn the child over to him, and he later got a warrant issued for her arrest for her refusal to give him the child. But the mother, who fled and moved away to Canada, refused to obey the Utah Order, and she was successful in getting a Canada Order that prevented my client from having any contact with either the mother or the child. Even though my client had a Utah warrant for the mother’s arrest, he was not able to locate either the mother or the daughter. So we had conflicting Orders. Meanwhile, fifteen years later, when my client learned that the mother and daughter were in Maryland, he notified the police in Utah, and they sent a warrant to Maryland, after which the mother was arrested in Maryland and extradited to Utah. In Utah, the court there declined to prosecute the mother because the child was now an adult (and for other unknown reasons). Immediately thereafter, the mother sued my client in three separate cases in Maryland. So my client was facing a multi-million dollar law suit for merely trying to enforce his Utah rights.

It took me about a year to consolidate the three cases and to eventually get all three of them dismissed, after which the mother and daughter appealed two or three times before the matter was finally ended. My poor client was stuck. He was absolutely in the right, but he was forced to litigate this matter for about three years. The heart of the problem appears to be that the mother suffered from Munchausen by Proxy, which led her to believe that her daughter had various, serious medical problems — none of which were real, except as she became psychologically affected by the mother’s condition. Consequently, the mother had a long history of contending that the daughter had multiple, extensive, and serious conditions, for which she gave a long list of doctors who had treated the child. But when we tried to access the medical records, the mother and daughter refused to allow us access to any of them. This was one of the reasons why their case was dismissed in Maryland. Another reason was that under the Constitution’s full faith and credit clause, the courts in Maryland honored the Utah Orders, but they had to disregard the Canadian Order.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

The person who has most inspired me is Jesus Christ. What he taught about who we are, our relationship with God, and our eternal destiny has inspired me and transformed my own life. I have also been inspired by great men in the founding of this nation, whose courage and devotion to true principles helped create a new, free nation under God. George Washington and John Adams are among the best of them. Despite his dislike of the British, John Adams successfully defended some British soldiers who were involved in what is called the “Boston Massacre,” just before the beginning of the Revolutionary War. The soldiers had been charged with murder, but Adams succeeded in proving that they acted in lawful self-defense. This is important because even though we may disagree with someone, we still need to give that person the rights and freedoms he/she deserves.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

Practicing law is interesting, and it is intellectually and emotionally challenging. It affords one the opportunity to use one’s education and intellectual abilities to help others. So the practice of law can be satisfying and rewarding. But the successful practice of law is also demanding and exacting. You must be prepared to sacrifice time and convenience to do a good job. Your spouse and family have to be willing to accommodate this. In addition, it often takes years to rise to a level of ability to achieve great success. In my case, it took many years before I reached the economic level that I wanted. So young lawyers may need to have patience and discipline and long-term determination to achieve their dreams.

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

1. People in our judicial system need to be people of the highest integrity. America’s judicial system is an “adversarial” system, which I believe has mostly proven to be very effective in helping to arrive at the truth. But the recent developments where the Department of Justice pursued baseless investigations to attempt to take down President Trump is a disgrace to the principles of justice. I don’t know of a remedy for this other than that the people in the justice system have to be good people, who will not allow their personal prejudices to infect their work in administering objective and fair justice for all. These principles were violated in the case of Donald Trump, where investigations and spying were done based on false and biased statements. And the violators (with one exception) got away scot-free, and there is no indication that corrective measures have been made. The consequence of this is that the leadership in the Department of Justice (including the FBI) has become corrupted and has administered a double standard of justice. Again, the only way I believe this can be corrected is for the Justice Department to self-monitor itself to make sure that political bias does not become a basis for its decisions.

2. Americans need to be re-educated about and committed to the freedoms protected by the First Amendment. Currently, freedom of speech and association and assembly are under attack in America. People are being silenced, attacked, and punished based upon the content of their speech. These wrongs take place because it is “we the people” who run the courts, the police, the prosecution lawyers, the schools, the businesses, and the institutions who make decisions about what speech is tolerated, what speech is punished, and what speech is embraced. Currently there are too many people who are either uneducated about basic liberties, or else who reject these liberties for their own personal totalitarian philosophies, such that civil debate about important current issues is greatly impeded and often squelched. Again, I think the solution to this is both education and a commitment to traditional liberties of speech, association, and assembly. Without the people insisting on the protection of these liberties, the protections written in the Constitution become meaningless.

3. The forums for speech via the internet need to be kept open to political debate without arbitrary and biased censorship by the tech giants. The role that the tech giants Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have on what speech is allowed on their forums is creating a serious threat to freedom and truth in America. These tech giants have censored a lot of political speech in 2020 and continuing today. They have exercised unbridled authority to determine what is true and what is not, and they have specifically set out to block a lot of speech with which about half of Americans agree. This censorship is flawed in many, many instances, and it is done without any due process towards the speaker. The slim majority of Americans that are now in power (through the election of Joe Biden and a slim majority in the House and Senate) are implicitly approving of this censorship. There has never been such a corrupt rejection of the First Amendment by federal elected officials in the entire history of the United States. Congress needs to prevent the tech giants from doing arbitrary, biased, and unconstitutional censorship of protected speech on the social media forums.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of my achievements as a lawyer is developing the courage to speak up and the ability to speak effectively in addressing problems, wrongs, and difficult situations. It has been very satisfying for me to win a case which helped or saved an individual from being wronged or damaged. I have many memories of these types of successes. I have also had the satisfaction of helping to bring out some good changes in local government as an elected official. This has been very satisfying, and my experiences as a lawyer were a great help in accomplishing this. I have also used skills that I developed as a lawyer in teaching others and in serving in various leadership positions in my church. Finally, the communications skills that I have honed as an attorney were very helpful in writing the several books that I have published. All of my books have been published with the intent to promote goodness in the world.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

I have been blessed to have desires to do good and to influence others to do good. All of my writing projects have come from such motivation, and my career as an attorney has also been driven by the desire to help others. I charge for my legal services, so this provides an additional incentive to practice law and write books. But in my case, I really believe that my strongest motivation is that of desiring to influence others for good.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1. One of the first things that I was taught as a new lawyer is to always protect yourself (CYA). Fortunately, I was taught this, and it has helped me throughout my career. This means several things. It means to keep records and to make records that will protect you when and if someone turns against you. In other words, it is often helpful to send correspondence confirming things that were said and agreements that were orally discussed. It also means to be sure to maintain the highest level of words and conduct because there will be many times where one’s integrity will be attacked. This has happened, and practices I established of integrity and record keeping helped me many times.

2. Developing friendships and good relationships with others is very important. Doing this has made it possible to confer with others about complex matters, and it has brought me referral work that has been beneficial to me.

3. The need to become expert in the legal areas of your practice is critical. When you gain the knowledge and experience so that you are indeed the master of those areas, then you can win cases and win the respect of judges and your fellow attorneys. Until then, you will not be able to operate with the success and effectiveness you need.

4. Good reading and writing skills are absolutely essential to the successful practice of law. Learn how to write — which means learning grammar and spelling, but it also means having well organized writing, and it means learning how to develop specific evidence, facts and stories to illustrate main points. One who can write well can more easily speak effectively.

5. The wise investment in technology related to law work has been critical to my success. Even though I was struggling economically at the start of my law business, the money I invested to purchase a word processor/computer in 1979 paid great dividends, as it helped me to become extremely efficient. This has continued to prove very helpful.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Ted Cruz — Ted is an excellent attorney, who is very articulate in speaking up for many of the principles of freedom and politics in which I agree. His recent book, One Vote Away (2020), is well-written, historically enlightening, and helpful to several causes of liberty that I also endorse. Not only is Ted Cruz a two-term U. S. Senator, but before that he argued a number of important cases before the U. S. Supreme Court. Very few people have this type of experience. Few people understand the U. S. Constitution and the genius of our federal government better than Ted Cruz.