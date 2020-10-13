Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Attitudes Are Contagious…

Is Yours Worth Catching?

“Everyone has an attitude”. Obviously, some are better than others. There are those people who always beam with positive energy and consequently have a positive impact on those around them.

Then there are those people with negative attitudes. They are the ones that somehow take even the best of circumstances and find some way to put a dark cloud over it.

Even the people that tend to do nothing or have no opinion about things have an attitude… The attitude to do nothing or be apathetic.

Research studies over the past fifty years indicate that your attitude is a key factor in determining your level of happiness and success. These studies also point out the impact of your attitude on your health.

When it comes to your success in your career, the research indicates that 85% of the reason a person gets a job, keeps a job, and gets ahead in their job is directly related to their attitude.

To quote Zig Ziglar: “It is your attitude, not your aptitude, that determines your altitude.”

Think about your own personal experiences in restaurants and retail stores.

If you are like me, the attitude of an employee can either make or break the deal. I will not go back to a restaurant where the food was good, but the attitude of the employees was negative. It reflects on the entire experience. Conversely, great service and positive attitudes can make an average place into a memorable experience.

Attitude does make a difference!

Consider this: Who would you choose, the doctor that says, “You are the one in a hundred that will survive”; or the doctor (equally skilled) that says, “Ninety-nine out of a hundred die from this, your chances aren’t very good”?

The choice is obvious.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

