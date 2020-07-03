Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Attention!

Are You Here?

By

We all know that having a positive attitude can make a difference in winning or losing. More importantly, it helps with trying and not giving up when the going gets tough.

But there is something else, that is equally if not more important than attitude. And, that is Attention!

Being in the moment, being aware of where you are, who you are with and what you are doing, paying attention to every detail in there, living that experience; that is what attention is all about.

We all share the same challenge of fleeting attention, a fickle mind that wants to stay on this for now but move on there before you had a chance to get comfortable with this. Its a constant challenge, giving your attention to one thing and one thing only!

However, its this attention that allows us to have a truly immersive experience, to be aware and carry that awareness with us for a long time even when the current moment is buried in the past. Its that awareness that is responsible for shaping us to prepare for our tomorrow.

Now, all of us have such experiences at times, no matter how short. When you think of your favorite dish, do your other senses fill up such as the waft of smell from when you had it and the saliva secreted in your mouth? When you think of your parents or grandparents, what experiences come and stand before you. These are a result of indelible impressions in your mind of those events, those things. It can happen in case of fear as well. Fear, because you were in the moment, even if involuntarily. Events that are personal and emotionally compelling engage more of the brain, and thus are better remembered, than simply stating a set of facts.

Giving attention to something, being aware of the present, is a learned trait. Even if you do not have it now, you can learn it. And, in order to learn it and make it one with your being where it comes across as a reflex action, you need to constantly remind your self of it and practice it. You see, our mind’s horses run at the speed of wind and want to be everywhere. When you are talking to your partner or child but watching television at the same time while also thinking about something that’s on your mind, you are not in any of these places. You catch only a little of these experiences and never truly understand, nurture or give them a chance to move forward in totality. Your disengagement comes through very easily and shows itself poorly. You may think your mind is busy but it’s not. It’s only disturbed and distributed unequally and as a result, what you gain from these moments is very poor and its time wasted, though it may seem time spent with busy work.

Attention is used as a spotlight. We are only able to shine it on a narrow area for a short while. If that area seems less interesting than some other area, our attention wanders. We can learn to throw the floodlights on and keep them on when we need to.

Too often, people spend time either living in their past or worrying about their future. All this is done in the present and as a result, the present hardly exists in their mind. It’s whiled away. What can change and benefit you is when you live in the present. Whether you are tending to a plant, eating a meal or writing something, give your very best and full attention to the task at hand. Be deliberate in your action. Do this consciously to learn it. There is pleasure immeasurable hidden in living your now and experiencing it, a totally immersive experience where you see it, say it, hear it, feel it and breath it. No matter, how big or small the event may be, live it in order to love it. Give it your full presence and awareness. Soak in the experience to learn from it and further improve your next experience. Attentiveness or Attention can be that missing piece in your life, in charting your path to happiness, to success and fulfillment.

And when you do look back, you will no longer have a collection of memories from several years but a true pathway of experiences that form your life, each and everyone of them and then again, a sum total of them.

Experiences that we pay attention to and give of ourselves can move us to tears, change our attitudes, opinions and behaviors, and even inspire us. When we look for this in every act of ours, they capture and hold our attention, they transport us into our present.

Start with this moment, this task that you are on. Give it your total attention, your complete focus and enjoy the experience. Live it, love it and make it better the next time.

NOTE — For insightful and actionable content, check out Plan B Success podcast on your fav podcasting platform or subscribe @ www.planb.live

Rajeev Mudumba, Founder at Plan B Success

Rajeev Mudumba is a dynamic entrepreneur, executive, business strategist, coach, and advisor. He is also an accomplished author, speaker and thought leader and a die-hard optimist.

Throughout his professional life, Rajeev has built profitable, value-based businesses, nurtured strategic partnerships and built lifelong friendships. He has worked with organizations and individuals to remedy challenges and achieve results. Rajeev has achieved stellar results in international business, new business lines, and now, is focused on helping you succeed in your profession and/ or business and get the most out of your life.

Rajeev hosts an award-winning popular podcast, Plan B Success where he shares insightful and thought-provoking personal and business growth strategies and interviews inspiring entrepreneurs and professionals. He is also the creator and coach of TOP Podcast Mastery Program, an in-depth course for those looking to jump-start their own podcast! All the information is available on Rajeev’s website.


Rajeev also speaks and writes frequently on the topics of personal and professional growth, self-empowerment, life & career coaching among others.  He has recently launched his book "My Inspiration: Quotes that shaped my self improvement journey" which is available on Amazon. Rajeev has delivered several keynote/ topical speeches at national & international conferences. He has made it his mission to extract from his experiences and share value to mentor individuals, current/ future entrepreneurs and executives, startups, scale-ups, and large corporations.


Accolades include World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana's 2010 Global Visionary Award, Business First of Louisville's Forty Under 40 Award, Telehealth and Medicine Today's 2016 Publisher's Award & Indian Achievers Forum's 2017 Indian Achievers' Award for Healthcare and Education.

 

Rajeev Mudumba's Website: www.rajeevmudumba.com

Plan B Success Podcast: Available on your favorite platform including Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherGoogle Play and Youtube

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajeevmudumba/

Facebook Plan B Success Page: https://www.facebook.com/planbsuccess.live/

Facebook My Inspiration Book Page: https://www.facebook.com/myinspirationbook/

Instagram: @hifromraj1

Twitter: @hifromraj

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Easiest Way to Stop Negative Thinking in Its Tracks

by Dr. Patricia Fitzgerald
Community//

How to Live With a Daily Positive Attitude

by Joy Idries
Community//

“Mindfulness is the state of being fully aware of the present moment — and not caught up in the STUFF that can cycle in the mind.”, With Beau Henderson & Author Joy Rains

by Beau Henderson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.