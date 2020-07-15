Contributor Log In/Sign Up
‘Atmosphere Relaxing Sounds’ for Mental Peace and Zen

Atmosphere sounds have only subtle variation, but are steady, these can keep the mind engaged simply enough to distract from worries but not so much as to keep listeners awake.

Zen Lounge - Atmosphere Relaxing Sounds

Zen is a state of deep insightfulness where your present can be illuminated fully by your own fundamental awareness. This is a profound discipline which is intended to be very spiritual, and is aimed at uniting every aspect of your human self. It is a holistic system that can satisfy all the basic needs of spiritual peace, mental clarity and physical health. Some types of calming and relaxing sounds are said to help in ‘finding Zen’. Find out how ‘atmosphere relaxing sounds’ can help you to find mental peace and improve your Zen.

Lets you sleep better

Many people find these types of sounds to be effective aids for sleep. These can help them go to sleep faster and can be especially useful for people who are unable to fall asleep or get awakened easily during the night. As atmosphere sounds have only subtle variation, but are steady, these can keep the mind engaged simply enough to distract from worries but not so much as to keep listeners awake. This is vital when you are trying to catch some sleep. If you want to stick to a healthy bedtime routine, this is the kind of aid that you should better look forward to.

Calms the brain waves

Everyday stress and tension agitates the mind, and the brain gets hyperactive as a result. Atmosphere sounds are quite soothing and can calm the brain waves easily. There is an easy transition from day to night, and as the autonomic nervous system is affected in a positive way there is proper relaxation.

Prepares the mind and body for rest

The atmosphere sounds have many types of audio, such as ocean waves combined with a cello and clarinet, rainfall sounds accompanied by music of organs etc. You can find something that can help you in disengaging from the hectic activities of the day. It can calm your body and mind within a few minutes, thus giving you the tranquility that is essential for reflection, introspection and pondering.

Helps focus the mind on the present

Zen focuses on the present only, and on the present moment – to be precise. You can only focus on the present process, and not get anxious about the outcome. The atmosphere relaxing sounds can let you concentrate on the things that you have to do, or are supposed to do, and not sit in expectation of its result. It is the essence of relaxation through Zen.

Disclaimer: The author is the developer of Zen Lounge, a meditation app with zen music and nature sounds.

Debashis Dey

Debashis Dey, CEO at Zen Lounge

Debashis Dey is the CEO of Zen Lounge , an organisation where mental health is topmost priority. Apart from a Mediation Music Channel the company plans to launch several apps focussed on nourishing the mind and helping individual and organisations attain their full potential. Zen Lounge is the first free family app aimed at beginners in the field of meditation and mindfulness.

