Atlanta Charities Making a Difference | Navy Lanier

It feels good to help others. One way to do that is through charity work because one of the major positive effects of donating money and/or time is the feeling of being able to give back to those in need. The concept of donating to a charity is something that people do because they either have a cause they truly believe in or because they have a need to contribute to society as a whole. As important is it may be, some people have trouble even choosing a cause, which is understandable given there are over 1.4 million charities to-date in America. There are several ways to explore which organizations to support, such as based on your local region or a global issue, but many people want to also ensure that the charities they choose are legitimate and instrumental in helping others.

Fortunately, there are several websites that have already done extensive research and have a ranked database. CharityNavigator is an example. The criteria by which they rank an organization is the transparency and accountability of funds, as well as the financial health of the company. In the city of Atlanta, GA there are several high-ranking charities that have earned their place at the top of this list.

Atlanta’s Ronald McDonald House was founded to nurture the health and well-being of children and their families. They have a four-star rating and have provided thousands of families with housing and care so they can be close to loved ones in times of need. Worried parents who have a child in the hospital have one less thing on their minds because of this national organization.

Another charity bringing smiles to peoples’ faces is Bert’s Big Adventure. It was officially founded in 2003 by Bert and Stacey Weiss who took seven children with chronic and terminal illnesses, along with their families, on an all-expenses-paid, five-day trip of a lifetime to Disney World. This idea has since grown to an annual trip for 12 to 15 families chosen from all over America.

Habitat for Humanity is another national organization whose vision of an ideal world is to give everyone a decent place to live within a thriving, healthy community. The Atlanta chapter has received high praise for its strength, self-reliance, and stability when giving homes to people in need.

This article was originally published at https://navy-lanier.org/