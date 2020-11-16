Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Atlanta Charities Making a Difference | Navy Lanier

By

It feels good to help others. One way to do that is through charity work because one of the major positive effects of donating money and/or time is the feeling of being able to give back to those in need. The concept of donating to a charity is something that people do because they either have a cause they truly believe in or because they have a need to contribute to society as a whole. As important is it may be, some people have trouble even choosing a cause, which is understandable given there are over 1.4 million charities to-date in America. There are several ways to explore which organizations to support, such as based on your local region or a global issue, but many people want to also ensure that the charities they choose are legitimate and instrumental in helping others. 

Fortunately, there are several websites that have already done extensive research and have a ranked database. CharityNavigator is an example. The criteria by which they rank an organization is the transparency and accountability of funds, as well as the financial health of the company. In the city of Atlanta, GA there are several high-ranking charities that have earned their place at the top of this list. 

Atlanta’s Ronald McDonald House was founded to nurture the health and well-being of children and their families. They have a four-star rating and have provided thousands of families with housing and care so they can be close to loved ones in times of need. Worried parents who have a child in the hospital have one less thing on their minds because of this national organization.

Another charity bringing smiles to peoples’ faces is Bert’s Big Adventure. It was officially founded in 2003 by Bert and Stacey Weiss who took seven children with chronic and terminal illnesses, along with their families, on an all-expenses-paid, five-day trip of a lifetime to Disney World. This idea has since grown to an annual trip for 12 to 15 families chosen from all over America.

Habitat for Humanity is another national organization whose vision of an ideal world is to give everyone a decent place to live within a thriving, healthy community. The Atlanta chapter has received high praise for its strength, self-reliance, and stability when giving homes to people in need.

    Navy Lanier

    Navy Lanier, Founder and Entreprenuer at Mobile Fuel

    Navy Lanier is an activist, believer, and entrepreneur currently based out of Atlanta, Georgia. He was born in Savannah and raised in the Big Peach, and as a Georgia native he has carved out a thriving career for himself in the Oil and Energy field. As Founder of Mobile Fuel, Lanier has established a powerful startup in the field, and looks forward to growing his business as an innovative new venture.

    Navy Lanier is one of many young men who joined the militar in order to earn money for a college education. After his service, he began his way to earning a Finance degree. In his Junior year however, he accepted a summer internship with a financial advisory firm and found a better avenue to success than through finishing his degree. He discontinued his education and began a full-time position with the firm.
    He developed a powerful network and foundation of experience, and left the company for his own endeavors.

    Navy Lanier' sfirst endeavor was Lanier Communications, which was a telecommunications agency that focused on long-distance phone service. This was the first of multiple companies he would build and sell for profit, and Navy Found his place aas a serial Entrepreneur. His most recent endeavor is Mobile Fuel, which aims to act as a delivery service for fueling your vehicles.

    When not working, Navy Lanier is a leader in the Atlanta community, as well as a philanthropist. He is no stranger to local politics as a board member for the Urban Conservatives group, as well as the Urban Symphony Orchestra. He is also a member of the Boggs Academy, a major African American boarding school for Atlanta's middle and upper-class students.

