At the Fair

Hundreds of artists sharing what
they’ve been driven to create. No one
knows why, but here it is: in pots that
spiral to their spout, in jewelry to wear
over the heart, in a photograph of a still
spot in Maine, and in wood from the
forest carved into a chair. Above us all,
the summer breeze twisting through
trees that watch us come and go.
Now, a woman with a scar in a
beautiful dress interrupts my wonder-
ing to say, “I have to have this butter
dish.” The one my wife fired last winter
between two heavy snows. I wrap it up
and thank her and look to the breeze,
the never-ending sweep of life that
lifts us from our hardships enough
to create the colorful things we
have to have to make it through.
A Question to Walk With: Tell the story of watching an artist work and what you learned from this.
