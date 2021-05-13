At the end of the day all that matters is; here are my 10 points:

1. How you behave when you have everything.

2. How you behave when you have nothing.

3. How well you handle ups and downs – the lessons of life.

4. How you treat all beings you come across.

5. How strong you are and how far can you go when you have to stand by people.

6. How many cheer for you when you are happy and help in your growth.

7. How many stand by you in times of need.

8. How you choose your core group of people.

9. How trustworthy you are more than how loveable you are.

10. How conscientious you are.