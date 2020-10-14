At Home Exercises for Every Budget

Exercising has arguably never been more important. It keeps your body and your mind healthy. But, exercising at home, while dealing with the stress of the current environment, can be a pain in the extra cushiony COVID-19 tushie. The easiest and most economical exercises are “good old standards like taking a run or walk outside,” says Nooria Khan, Outreach Consultant for Heart Water. But starting, or sustaining, a fitness routine is tough. Support and motivation can be key, so below are options to help.

NO BUDGET, NO PROBLEM: FREE APPS AND SOCIAL MEDIA

Channel your fitness focus on YouTube. Tune in to POPSUGAR Fitness, Shape Magazine, MadFit and Alo Yoga, recommends Haley Hughes, wellness guru.

Get influenced by Instagram, where numerous fitness gurus and companies offer short, easy to follow workouts. Check out TrainForHer, FolksFit, FitnessTutorial.ig, GymTears, FitFemaleVideos and Ruba Ali.

Apply yourself with free apps. You may have access to free apps without evening knowing it, says Charlie Nash, trainer and dancer. For instance, android phones come with Samsung Health, an app which has running, ab workouts and yoga. Also check out Nike Training Club which offers a library of more than 185 free workouts, including strength, endurances and yoga sessions. Adidas Training, features tons of workouts and free workout plans and challenges. If you are looking for something different, consider LivingFit, which includes a free video library of basic exercises, and breaks down to how to use a kettlebell (the bowling-ball looking weights with the handle, which might be the only weight you ever need to buy if you get into this style).

AFFORDABLE OPTIONS

Don’t Resist. “There is no better affordable piece of workout equipment for your home than a set of resistance bands. You can purchase them for next to nothing,” says Brian Kiselstein, certified fitness professional with Think Healthy Fitness. Not sure what to do with them? Search YouTube or Instagram to find tons of exercises.

Need something gentle and therapeutic? Try donation-based live classes with bodyART Training Studios, twice a day at 10 am ET on Facebook and 7:30 pm on Instagram Live.

For 25 cents a day ($5.99 a month or $59.00 for the year) get your body moving, center you mind, spread kindness and connect with fitness buddies with the iChuzeFitness app or website, featuring professional yoga, kickboxing and meditation videos.

Don’t want to commit? You can buy individual circuit style and Pilate online workout videos from the mom and daughter team at The Happy Destination for as little as $3.99.

One and done it with Balanced Body’s MOTR for $349, a complete portable home gym in cylinder small enough to fit under your bed. The cylinder transforms into a Pilates inspired machine with options to work out every inch of your body. The MOTR comes with helpful flashcards that can help even a Pilates newbie get comfortable with the machine. They also offer online classes.

INVESTMENT LEVEL

Get the positivity pumping with SoulCycle’s at-home bike for $2,500 (including shipping and handling), or monthly payments starting at $64.10 a month for 39 months at 0% APR. SoulCycle also offers a free 30-day trial. The bike comes with access (for $40 a month) to the Variis app with yoga, strength, HIIT, running and meditation classes from elite fitness brands, Equinox, SoulCycle, PURE Yoga, Precision Run and Headstrong.

At the lower end of the scale for connected bikes is Echelon, which offers smart bikes (as well as rowers and reflective screens) from $839.98 to $1,639.98 with a monthly subscription of $39 a month. They also offer a 30 day risk free trial and a 24 month payment play for $56 a month.

Get as close to having a trainer in your home as possible with Tempo, an AI-powered trainer in the form of a 42” immersive touch screen, along with all the equipment you need with access to on-demand and live HIIT, strength training, mobility, cardio and recovery classes for $1995 or 0% APR financing for $55 a month for 36 months. The related app is $39 a month.

Whatever option works best for your budget, lifestyle and body, just remember to start slow, be kind to yourself and don’t compare yourselves to the fitness gurus on these tools who are spending all day working out and getting professional lighting, hair and makeup to help them with their videos.

This article originally appeared in HerMoney. Thank you HerMoney for allowing Thrive Global to repost!