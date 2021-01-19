Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

At Age 40, I’m Still Getting Carded

Why this fitness instructor thinks people assume she's half her age.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Most people think I’m literally half my age, and it got me wondering, why do I look so much younger than I am? Is it genetics, self care routines, personality, the way I dress, or all of the above? If so, how can other people look half their age too? Without going under the knife, that is. This year I will be turning 40. Yes, the big 4-0! I never lie about my age because, for one thing, I love seeing the pure shock on peoples faces when I tell them.

When I was 32, I remember answering the front door one day to a man with a clip board, clearly ignoring the No Soliciting, Except for Girl Scout Cookies sign at my door said, “Hi, is your mom or dad home?” I had only seconds to quickly decide if I correct him with a snarky comment or just go along with his assumption. I decided on the latter and told him they weren’t, pointed to the no soliciting placard, then promptly closed (and locked) the front door. 

When I was 35, I remember taking my 5-year-old son to the park one weekend. We went down the slides, I held him high as he struggled across the monkey bars, we played an easy game of hide and seek, the usual park shenanigans. But then this mom came up to me and said what a good babysitter I was and asked how much I charged an hour and if I was looking for more work. Again, I was slightly taken aback, but this time I chose honesty. I laughed and told her that I was his mother, but thank you for the kind words. She looked suddenly embarrassed, thinking I then must have had him as a teenager, and I don’t know why, but I felt the need to tell her I had him when I was 30. She was speechless because she thought I was in high school.

My genetics, the things I was born with and can not change, I think are a big initial part of the age assumption. Being vertically challenged (aka; short) and having a smaller chest automatically make me appear younger at first glance. Most 12 year old girls today are taller than me, after all, and wear a bigger bra size… Eeek! 

But then there are the necessary self care practices to prevent the effects of aging that can’t be hidden once up close and personal. Hair and skin for example. I frequently get my hair colored to cover up any new grays creeping in, that’s obviously a major giveaway. Due to acne, I began to get facials on a regular basis at a pretty early age, but it was also preventing wrinkles in the process, a win-win! I never smoked cigarettes, I’ve always been an avid gym-goer, I drink more water per day than the recommendation, I always take my vitamins, and I apply lotion at least 5 times a day. I’m definately not opposed to injectables that are done in moderation. But too much of anything is probably a bad idea and will give you the opposite look you’re going for! 

I may, or may not, have what they call “Peter Pan Syndrome”. My personality is one that still can’t stop herself from doing cartwheels in an open grassy field, hula hooping any chance I get, or rolling down a big hill like I’m a log. No really, it happened during the great quarantine of 2020. Then comes my casual wardrobe. I was rocking “athleisure” before it was even officially a thing. I own 3 months worth or fun leggings and then like 2 pairs of jeans. My makeup is simple and understated. My jewelry is usually a tiny silver chain with some symbol hanging from it, a few brightly colored beaded bracelets, my apple watch, and possibly my wedding rings, if I’m feeling fancy! 

So if you combine my petite genes, self-care anti-aging practices, high energy personality, and casual appearance, you can see why strangers might think that I’m literally half my age.

    Jillian Potashnick, Fitness Instructor, Author, and Local Philanthropist

    Jillian has been teaching Pilates in Las Vegas since 2008 and has been a kids yoga instructor since 2016. She was interviewed on the importance of functional fitness for Pilates Style magazine, and was a guest speaker on an episode of the Fit, Fierce & Fabulous podcast discussing the importance of good posture.

    Jillian published her first book in 2019 called The 5 f-bombs, which makes light of our attempts at diffusing the common daily struggles with food, fitness, friends, family, and faith.

    Jillian regularly donates blood, is a Lion of Judah on the Women's Philanthropy council for Jewish Nevada, volunteers her time planning fundraising events for the Discovery Children's Museum, her son's school, and her temple.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Do you remember your first best friend?

    by Michelle Kim
    Community//

    Rising Star Anna Carvalho: “For diversity to be real, we need to start a movement to address age discrimination in Hollywood”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    40 Things I Wish I Knew When I Was Younger

    by Srinivas Rao

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.