Astrology is potent enough to add power to your meditation. Here’s how!

Meditation is deemed as one of the most effective mediums to connect your soul and mind. While meditating, you’re able to decipher the path to spiritual enlightenment. It helps in unravelling, discovering and introspecting our true self. However, it is still a lesser known fact that meditation and astrology are interlinked —you can add power to your meditation using the element of your zodiac sign.

A calm and meditative mind is certainly one of the most powerful astrological techniques. Astrology is considered to be a form of active meditation which helps in ascertaining all what is happening in our life with anticipation, receptivity, and a considerate use of will. There are a number of instances which reflect the impact of meditating as per the zodiac sign.

As a matter of fact, there exist a number of insights as well as other measures that can help in decoding and analyzing the potential of people. Firstly, your date of birth is a planetary address that the higher consciousness uses to signify your potential. Secondly, you receive an imprint energy with your first breath in the world. This imprint is dependent upon the position of the planets. This is the reason as to why people refer to the position of Sun in their birth chart as ‘horoscope sign’.

It is through astrology that we can clearly figure out the different traits exhibited in the characters of the zodiac signs. According to astrology, there are 12 horoscope signs. Each sign is divided into four group of elements:

Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) and Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces).

If someone says, she is “up in the clouds”, then she is most likely referring to the air element, similarly in other cases if people state she is “on fire” it implies that she is ready to motivate others and directly linked with fire elements. The words— she is “really deep” imply having a strong domination of water elements and lastly, when people say she is “down to earth” it infers that she is a grounded personality, having strong presence of earth sign in her astrological chart.

In order to attain higher level of consciousness, the brain raises a frequency of activities to converge with soul when a person meditates. Your power of meditation magnifies significantly if you have a leading symbol of astrology near you when you meditate.

Listed below are the ways you can enhance your meditation experience by adding your leading Sun element:

• Light up candles when you meditate if your leading sun element is fire

• Make sure your feet touches the ground firmly while meditating, if you are more grounded and your sun element is earth

• For the people having air element, it is recommended to meditate in open and letting fresh air rejuvenate their body

• Similarly, mediate near a water body like a lake or pond if your leading element is water

Certainly, all the astrological elements — fire, earth, air, and water represent your birth chart in some way or the other. When analyzed in detail, they can enhance your potential, making you realize the powers you are blessed with by birth. These elements can also elevate your power of meditation and enrich your soul with positivity.