Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Astrology is potent enough to add power to your meditation. Here’s how!

Meditation is deemed as one of the most effective mediums to connect your soul and mind. While meditating, you’re able to decipher the path to spiritual enlightenment. It helps in unravelling, discovering and introspecting our true self. However, it is still a lesser known fact that meditation and astrology are interlinked —you can add power […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Meditation is deemed as one of the most effective mediums to connect your soul and mind. While meditating, you’re able to decipher the path to spiritual enlightenment. It helps in unravelling, discovering and introspecting our true self. However, it is still a lesser known fact that meditation and astrology are interlinked —you can add power to your meditation using the element of your zodiac sign.

A calm and meditative mind is certainly one of the most powerful astrological techniques. Astrology is considered to be a form of active meditation which helps in ascertaining all what is happening in our life with anticipation, receptivity, and a considerate use of will. There are a number of instances which reflect the impact of meditating as per the zodiac sign.

As a matter of fact, there exist a number of insights as well as other measures that can help in decoding and analyzing the potential of people. Firstly, your date of birth is a planetary address that the higher consciousness uses to signify your potential. Secondly, you receive an imprint energy with your first breath in the world. This imprint is dependent upon the position of the planets. This is the reason as to why people refer to the position of Sun in their birth chart as ‘horoscope sign’.

It is through astrology that we can clearly figure out the different traits exhibited in the characters of the zodiac signs. According to astrology, there are 12 horoscope signs. Each sign is divided into four group of elements:

Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) and Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces).

If someone says, she is “up in the clouds”, then she is most likely referring to the air element, similarly in other cases if people state she is “on fire” it implies that she is ready to motivate others and directly linked with fire elements. The words— she is “really deep” imply having a strong domination of water elements and lastly, when people say she is “down to earth” it infers that she is a grounded personality, having strong presence of earth sign in her astrological chart.

In order to attain higher level of consciousness, the brain raises a frequency of activities to converge with soul when a person meditates. Your power of meditation magnifies significantly if you have a leading symbol of astrology near you when you meditate.

Listed below are the ways you can enhance your meditation experience by adding your leading Sun element:

•          Light up candles when you meditate if your leading sun element is fire

•          Make sure your feet touches the ground firmly while meditating, if you are more grounded and your sun element is earth

•          For the people having air element, it is recommended to meditate in open and letting fresh air rejuvenate their body

•          Similarly, mediate near a water body like a lake or pond if your leading element is water

Certainly, all the astrological elements — fire, earth, air, and water represent your birth chart in some way or the other. When analyzed in detail, they can enhance your potential, making you realize the powers you are blessed with by birth. These elements can also elevate your power of meditation and enrich your soul with positivity.

Martha Thomas, Research Analyst

Martha pursued psychology as a matter of interest post engineering and she never knew she will never go back to do endless coding at backend. Her passion got her into writing on different matters related to brains and human behavior. Sometimes her inclination to corporate life is turned on which makes her do bit of research and analysis in different industries and its developments.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Psychology Behind Why People Feel So Connected To Their Zodiac Signs

by Courtney Firth
man and woman shaking hand
Community//

Here’s How to Build a Relationship With These Zodiac Signs

by Emma Britton
Zodial sign horoscope cirlce on dark background. Creative background. Symbol concept. 3D Rendering
Community//

Moon Signs: What Does Yours Say About You?

by Gary Benson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.