Astrid Schanz-Garbassi Of Agni: “Being mindful of my schedule”

Astrid Schanz-Garbassi is the co-founder and CEO at Agni. Prior to founding Agni, Astrid worked at healthcare startups and founded two other food businesses. Over the years, she’s been blown away by growing evidence that food can be used as a restorative — not just preventative — tool for optimal health. There is a huge disconnect between our healthcare system and this reality. Striving to bridge the gap between the two has become her lifelong project, and inspired her to found Agni.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I started my career in healthcare because I wanted to help people feel their best so that they could fully connect with their communities and their lives. I was fortunate to work with doctors, nurses, and health coaches who were very passionate and knowledgeable about nutrition interventions. I was blown away by the evidence that food can not only prevent but reverse disease. Unfortunately, in the pharmaceutical-heavy health system we’ve built, not many people know about or how to act on this information.

I was inspired to start Agni because I saw so many people around me struggling with their health and feeling like they weren’t able to find solutions. Through my experience in healthcare and my own research, I knew that nutrient deficiency was at the root of so many health challenges and that eating the right foods and nutrients could be a powerful source of healing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Meeting Mir, my cofounder at Agni, was an amazing experience. We were connected through a mutual friend (without consent, I might add!) and both went into the call a bit confused about why we were talking. Two conversations later we were seriously talking about Mir quitting her job and moving cross-country to join Agni as a consultant. Four weeks after she moved I “popped the question” about her becoming a cofounder. We haven’t looked back since. My takeaways are “always take the call” and “trust your gut” when you feel a connection to someone 🙂

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of my early lessons was to ask for help. In the beginning, I wanted to do everything. Build the logo, the brand, the website, take the food photography, file our taxes, etc. etc. It can be powerful to get going and take a first pass at things, but I quickly realized that (1) I really wasn’t the best person for most of these jobs and (2) that things moved a lot more slowly this way. In hindsight, I wished I’d learned to ask for help earlier, to let go of the narrative that outsourcing work in the early stages of a business is a sign of “weakness” as an entrepreneur. Yes, resources were constrained, but there are always creative ways to call in favors, or to compensate people for their time creatively.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So many people! Right now, the one who comes to mind is my dad. No matter what project I am working on, my dad makes it his business to support it however he can. With Agni, that was in the form of becoming our first-ever investor. I still have the check and the incredibly sweet note he sent along with it by my desk. It reminds me how each of the hundreds (thousands!?) acts of support from the people I am surrounded by have added up to what Agni is today.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

In the US, we spend $2.7 trillion each year on healthcare costs. Behind that number, there is immeasurable human suffering and there are countless instances of frustrating dead ends in our system’s ability to diagnose or address root causes of health ailments.

Nutrient deficiency is one of the leading causes of imbalance in the body.. Replenishing the right nutrients at the right time can work wonders for human health. It can balance hormones, shorten the length of surgery recovery, and help new moms produce a higher quantity and quality of breast milk. It can improve sleep quality, reduce anxiety, and even reverse cognitive decline.

Our goal is to support healing through food, and in doing so empower more people to take their own health into their own hands, spend less money masking symptoms with, and help us all live healthier, more vibrant lives.

To make this happen, we built a Medical Advisory Board to guide our product development and we source organic, non-GMO ingredients and use the most sustainable packaging we can get our hands on. We do this because in order to be as healing as possible, our ingredients must be as high quality as possible — and because it supports the planet that supports us.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

I love this idea of tweaks — so often, we think we need to make massive changes to see movement where we want to go. My favorite tweaks have been:

Eating more cooked veggies than raw veggies. I find it’s a small intention to set that makes a huge difference in my digestion and therefore overall health. Learning about Ayurveda. Ayurveda is an incredible system of medicine and way of thinking about health and healing. By learning about my specific “constitution,” I have been able to adjust the foods I eat accordingly and have seen amazing results. For example, I am a predominantly Pitta type, and therefore respond really well to cooling foods (dairy, mint, rice). Ayurveda has also taught me to adjust with the literal seasons and the seasons of my life. Giving birth is said to elevate Vata, so after I gave birth to my daughter, Ayla, I focused more on warming, grounding foods like root veggies, soups, and stews. Drinking more warm beverages than cold ones. Cold beverages can slow digestion. I like to imagine that my gut is trying to cook a “soup” of what I’ve eaten. Downing iced drinks can slow digestion just as dousing a soup on the stove would slow down the cooking process. That’s not to say I don’t enjoy a cold beer or iced tea on a hot day, but I’m mindful to go for warm more often. Being mindful of my schedule. Our circadian rhythms respond to and are important for more than just sleep: they are strengthened, calibrated, and balanced by activities like being exposed to light, eating, moving, and resting. I try to build some consistency in my day — eating three meals around the same times and striving to head to bed and wake up around the same times. If you’re interested in the science and wisdom behind this, Agni’s Medical Advisor Dr. Suhas Kshirsagar wrote an amazing book I highly recommend called Change Your Schedule Change Your Life. Looking at my poop. Sounds funny to say out loud but it’s true! I try to actually make note of how / when / what my poops are like each day and connect the dots … what do I eat that makes for “happy poop”? What makes my digestion less happy? These clues have added up over time to help me learn what throws me off and what can bring me back into balance. Health starts with healthy digestion and absorption of nutrients, and poop can be an extremely reliable way to assess digestion day-to-day!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be … Agni!

But if I had to pick another … it would be a mindfulness meditation movement that brought 5 minutes of meditation to every school, workplace, and community on the planet. Mindfulness has been so powerful and transformational in my own life, I am truly awed thinking about the personal and societal transformations that would occur if mindfulness were a part of everyone’s life.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Thankfully, an amazing CPG founder older and wiser than I did give me an amazing list of “things he’d wished he’d known before he started” (thank you, Josh Tetrick of JUST!). He jotted them down on a post-it for me as we spoke and I kept that post-it stuck to my monitor ever since. They still resonate with me today.

It’s about impact, not SKUs: Early on we had ideas for so many products. Fewer products early on supports focus and a healthy business. Ultimately a few (or just one!) an incredibly powerful SKU can help you have more of an impact than having multiple SKUs to juggle. It’s just the weather. Some days everything will feel like it’s going right, other days it might feel like you’re getting pummeled from all sides. It means very little about you, just pull out your umbrella and keep walking. Always remember the ultimate question. What is the most important question to answer as a business at the moment? This can bring focus and clarity in times of chaos, distraction, or confusion. Find advisors and give them equity. Get other people invested in the success of your business. You can’t do this alone.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

From my perspective, these (and so many important issues) are all interconnected. When we prioritize sustainability (choosing to eat plants is one way to do that!), our environment changes for the better, which makes high-quality, plant-based food more accessible and desirable, which helps us to nourish ourselves in ways that support mental health. I find it challenging to talk about one of these topics without thinking about it’s impact on or it’s being impacted by another.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

On instagram @agniforall!

Thank you for these fantastic insights!