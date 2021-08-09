Assaf Egozi of Noogata: “Be prepared to continuously adapt”

Be prepared to continuously adapt. As we learned from our experience presenting to the team at Colgate, surprises and changes are inevitable. It’s important to be resilient and to surround yourself with a team who can move quickly and adapt to change.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Assaf Egozi.

Assaf Egozi is co-Founder and CEO at Noogata, bringing with him over 20 years of wide-ranging leadership experience, from the military, to McKinsey & Company, and to early-stage start-ups. Assaf is passionate about helping organizations adopt and scale AI to drive business impact, and leverages his deep business understanding and creative problem solving to develop unique approaches to apply AI and Machine Learning to solve business problems. Assaf holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he graduated as Baker Scholar; and a BS in Computer Science and Economics from Tel Aviv University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my undergraduate degree in computer sciences and economics, and always thought I’d go down the engineering path. But I discovered that I don’t like writing code and I do like working with people. That’s when I decided I wanted to work with people to look at how tech can solve problems. Following graduation, I joined McKinsey, working with enterprises across all industries to help them transform the way they make decisions.

In 2014 I decided to leave McKinsey. Technology was finally beginning to mature enough to allow big data capture and analytics on a scale that could transform enterprises. As an analyst that leveraged data to make decisions, it was clear to me that there was a hole in the market. I also saw a discontinuity in the way data analysts and consultants work. After a couple of years of working with and for startups and getting to know the VC and technology scene more intimately, I felt I was mature enough as a potential founder. I joined forces with Team8 — who I’ve worked with before, and decided it was the perfect time to start my journey as a founder.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

We’re still at the beginning of our journey, so I’m sure I’ll have more stories in a few years. We’re lucky that things are going quite well for us. We managed to quickly raise a substantial amount of seed capital and to build a superstar team more easily than I thought possible. Many people warned me about how difficult it will be to find a balance to attract potential employees from enterprises like Google, IBM, Facebook and Salesforce. However, we found that we have a compelling message and a fun company.

That said, we did go through COVID-19, and managing and growing a startup during COVID was not easy. We were still building our culture and needed to spend time with people in-person. I needed to travel and meet with clients and potential investors and all of a sudden, everything was virtual. I was working with people via Zoom and across different time zones which was very challenging. It was difficult to build a team and create a culture that’s evolving. We also recruited a lot of people during this time and didn’t get to meet them in-person for months. It definitely wasn’t easy. We are lucky now in Tel-Aviv where our R&D team is based that we are back in the office and have the ability to drive forward and work together to achieve our goals.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Your philosophy in life plays a large part in dealing with challenges. I have set a target for myself. There is no quit. I got that mentality through my military training. No matter how difficult the drill or the challenging the objective — you need to start. And as simple as that sounds, as long as you don’t quit once you’ve started, you’ll finish.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

We are liking where we are today. We’ve managed to raise capital and are progressing with our technology. We have very good anchor customers like Colgate and PepsiCo that are working with us and helping us expand. There are many amazing things happening and it’s a testament to the resilience of the team. Expectations are high, especially when working with large, multinational corporations.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was working with Colgate at the beginning of our journey, we had a demo and an amazing presentation that we built to showcase how their business units could leverage AI across digital commerce channels and touchpoints.

Our team had just landed in New York after an overnight flight and found out that the lineup of executives who we were supposed to meet had completely changed. My team worked all night to revise the presentation and reapply everything we had built for our new audience. On top of that, this was the night of Yom Kippur, the most important holiday in the Jewish faith and a day to abstain from eating and drinking between sundown on the evening before Yom Kippur and nightfall the next day, and I had been fasting for 28 hours. It really taught me (and my poor team…) a lot about resiliency!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We really understand our end customer and who they are. We’re not trying to change who our customers are. Our end customer is the “citizen data analyst”. This covers everyone in the organization who needs the ability to work with data in a smart way to drive decision making. I consider myself a veteran data analyst, and I feel we truly understand what makes a good data analyst — it’s a combination of the ability to work with data, applying the business domain expertise to drive insights, and communicating outcomes and findings across enterprises to drive change. Noogata’s purpose is to make data analysts superstars.

We’re focused on the ability to help our customers connect and analyze data, and we’re not trying to change them into something they’re not. That’s what makes us unique.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out?”

Personally, I swim. I think swimming, running or any other activity you need to do to recharge is a good way to avoid burnout. My suggestion is making it an activity that you can do by yourself — to make it a time just for you. If you’re a big extrovert like me, and you’re working in a startup environment where you’re constantly surrounded by people and constantly talking, you don’t always have time for yourself. Swimming helps me to recharge, be quiet and connect to my humbler self.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My dad has always been my hero. He’s a bona fide war hero and has two of the highest decorations the State of Israel can give. He was a Navy Seal and lost his hand and still went back to active duty afterwards. He spent nine months as a POW and went back to active duty afterwards. He is literally a man of steel. After losing his right hand, he learned to do everything with his left hand. He’s unbreakable and also the most devoted person to his family. He’s the vision of someone who I aspire to be. I want my company to see me as that person who is unbreakable, unshakable and who is always there for the team.

How do you use your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am still working on this, but I try to give back as much as I can. Time is what I can offer right now and I try to offer as much as I can. I volunteer with a couple of programs. We do mentorship programs with various groups focused on academia, computer science and those who are looking to integrate minorities into more high-tech jobs. I do this both individually and with Noogata.

Data and AI can be used to make the world a better place. We are working with PepsiCo on sustainability efforts. Working with great customers who care about these topics and great teams who share my passion for the environment can do a lot of good in the world.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1) Partner with people who come from diverse backgrounds. We partnered with Team8 because of their foundry model. Our team had the springboard to succeed because our investors provided a platform for growth — everything from finance which helped us set up our entity, to a CMO who spent their entire career in data, providing access to a community of prospective customers and founders that we could learn from.

2) Find great design partners. These customers allowed us the opportunity to grow, and helped to set the direction of our company. I feel very thankful for finding amazing partners like PepsiCo and Colgate-Palmolive.

3) Spend quality time with your co-founders. In the beginning when you’re first starting to build a company, you spend a lot of time with your co-founders. You brainstorm and ideate and come up with fun and creative ideas. But as time goes on, the reality of life comes along and suddenly you’re going longer periods of time without any quality creative time together. Don’t let the reality of the day-to-day drive you away from that. Put it in a diary and block it off so you can make time for this.

4) You will probably have to fire people. One of the hardest things I had to learn as a co-founder and CEO is that I have to fire people. I’ve made a lot of hires and many of them are great, but some of them did not work out. I don’t think it matters how good of a hiring process you set up and how effective it is, you will still make mistakes. Sometimes the nature of the business changes and people who were once great fits are no longer fit for the next phase of the company. It’s really hard to fire somebody who put their trust in you and took a risk to join your startup. It’s a small team and it feels like your family and making that decision to let them go is extremely difficult.

5) Be prepared to continuously adapt. As we learned from our experience presenting to the team at Colgate, surprises and changes are inevitable. It’s important to be resilient and to surround yourself with a team who can move quickly and adapt to change.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs and lows of being a founder”?

For me, riding the highs is easy. You have these weeks where you’ve got so much energy that you feel like you can run a marathon. It’s important to ride that wave.

When we experience lows, I remind myself that low is just that — it’s a low. There are going to be bad events that happen in the course of your startup. You’re not going to close every deal and not every investor is going to love your story. But you have to remind yourself that this is just part of your larger story. Take a step back and look at all of the amazing things that are happening. This helps me to put my lows into perspective.

Spending time with my kids will always make me smile. They can always find a way to turn my day around.

I also find that disconnecting is helpful. Whether it’s turning off your phone for a few hours, swimming, or taking a few days off, finding time to step away is important. Founders and CEOs can’t afford to walk into a meeting room with low energy. It will affect everyone in that room for the rest of the day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Sustainability is something that is very important to me. I would start a movement to make companies own their decisions that impact the environment. It’s too prevalent today for companies to push the responsibility to the consumer. I would work with CEOs, analysts, operations, sales and marketing folks to solve some of the leading questions around sustainability and companies’ impact on the environment today. Data also should be at the core of such a movement. We need to demand this of enterprises as well as governments.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/assaf-e-23244/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!