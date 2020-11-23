Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Aspects of Professional Development You Should Not Ignore

Personal development often entails improving individual characteristics. As a professional, this means improving one’s professional skills, such as time management or leadership. There are certain qualities that every professional should continuously work on improving in order to become better individuals and professionals in their respective field.

Self Discipline

Every successful professional must be able to practice self discipline. This involves setting realistic goals and deadlines that are met without fail. Self-disciplined people are effective at prioritization; they can easily identify and work on the most important assignments first without wasting any time in between these tasks and ones deemed less pressing. They know exactly what to do, how long it takes to do it, when to submit it, and who to contact.

Interactive Learning

Interactive learning is the use of multimedia, such as images, videos and written content, to enhance a person’s learning experiences. Getting a modern education no longer consists of reading a series of textbooks. Nowadays, teachers want their students to watch videos, look at images, prepare speeches in front of class and other activities. As professionals continue to learn, they should make their own experiences more interactive; doing so will make their development more effective, and it will also serve to impart valuable multimedia skills onto them that they can then apply to their own work.

Continuing Interest in Education

To become a dedicated professional, it’s necessary to have a never-ending interest in improving one’s skills and knowledge. Many people attend seminars and conferences where they meet leaders in their industry, and networking in this way can present unique opportunities for professional growth and development.

New events occur every day in every industry. These events shape the creation of new laws and company rules that affect millions of professionals and their clients. In many cases, not being well-informed means not succeeding as an industry expert.

Teamwork

No professional works alone. It’s important to have a dedicated team of fellow professionals with diverse skills in addition to varying levels of education and experience. Most professionals work faster and more efficiently in a team. It’s not easy to work solo when completing a big project or one with a fast-approaching deadline, and key elements of teamwork including leadership, delegation, and problem solving are all elements of professional development that warrant consistent attention.

Professional development is successful only if it’s part of a continual effort. All professionals should continue to work on aspects of their character such as those listed above while also looking for new aspects that they can develop over time. For those looking to further their careers or simply build out their skill sets, focusing on these aspects of professional development should be a priority.

    kelly hoggan headshot

    Kelly Hoggan, Principal Officer at H4 Solutions

    For more than thirty years, Kelly Hoggan has led a successful career in the field of aviation security. Presently, he is the Founder and Principal Officer at H4 Solutions, a consulting firm devoted to providing solutions and insights to individuals and businesses in the aviation industry. Kelly Hoggan’s expertise comes from decades in the aviation security industry, and with every client, Kelly strives to offer insightful, productive guidance to ensure his clients are satisfied and well-advised.

    From a young age, Kelly Hoggan knew he wanted to be involved in aviation, and with parents who worked in government positions, Kelly found aviation security to be of particular interest. Since then, he has worked to develop his skills to best serve his clients. From learning the ins and outs of the aviation industry to establishing strong connections with others in the field, Kelly Hoggan is dedicated to expanding his own knowledge to best support security initiatives and the health of his clients’ businesses.

    Kelly Hoggan understands the need for continuous improvement from a business standpoint, especially in the aviation security industry. With an increasing number of cyber threats, airports and other aviation institutions must be willing to increase efforts toward cybersecurity as well as physical security measures.

    No matter what the challenge, Kelly Hoggan rises to face it head-on. He enjoys helping others find solutions, and with his experience and expertise, he often finds success in this endeavor. You can learn more about Kelly Hoggan by visiting his website.

