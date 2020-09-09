ASMR: What Is It And How It Can Help You To Be Relaxed.

Suffering from insomnia? Trying to calm your naughty nerves? Or just want to try something interesting and new? We declare with responsibility: there is one Internet trend that will satisfy all these requests. His name is ASMR, that is, autonomous sensory meridian response. We know it sounds complicated and is not at all associated with relaxation. But believe me, once you’ve experienced the ASMR effect, you will definitely want to repeat it.

What Is ASMR?

The autonomous sensory meridian response is a feature of human perception. It manifests itself in a pleasant tingling sensation in the head, causing goosebumps that spread from the neck to the entire body. At this moment, you experience a light buzz and calmness. Therefore, ASMR is very helpful for people with sleep disorders, anxiety and general nervous fatigue – it allows them to relax and how to relax. Below is the youtube which can help you better understand about ASMR.

To stimulate the ASMR effect, special triggers are required, perceiving which a person feels the cherished tingling sensation and goosebumps. There are hundreds of such triggers, and they differ from person to person. Knowledgeable people have divided them into four main groups.

3 ASMR Youtube Videos To Watch

1. Gentle Whispering ASMR:

As per her youtube description which says "In this world of stress and chaos I wish my channel to be your secret island of relaxation and peace. I'm here to comfort you, to share my love and care with you, to make you feel relaxed and stress-free through creative and soothing videos."

2. Gibi ASMR

3. WhispersRed ASMR

Sound. These include soft whispers, breathing, the rustling of pages, tapping nails on various surfaces, rustling cellophane, smacking, and so on. The most common group of incentives.

Visual. It can be smooth movements, observing a person focused on his work, beautiful food or buildings.

Tactile. Triggers in this group are streams of water flowing down the skin, touching hands, shoulders, neck and other parts of the body, stroking.

Behavioural. Here, the ASMR effect is achieved through personal interaction with other people, so some of the stimuli border on the tactile group. Behavioural triggers include a medical examination, a conversation with a psychologist, make-up, manicure, shampooing, and other cosmetic procedures.

How do I experience the ASMR effect?

First of all, you need to understand your trigger. For this, selections on the same YouTube are well suited, where a large number of incentives are collected in one video. For example, as here.

And I do not have a tingling sensation and this ASMR of yours, what should I do?

There can be two reasons.

1. You did not find your trigger. We advise you to watch more videos with a variety of stimuli and catch the sensations in everyday life. Perhaps you just haven’t caught your trigger yet.

2. You are one of those people who cannot experience the ASMR effect. Yes, there are those too, and triggers either do not work for them at all or work poorly. But statistically, there are very few such personalities, so try to return to the first point and look for more.